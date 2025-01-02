'Against all odds' buzzer beater lifts California squad to 'insane' year-end win over Sierra Canyon, Bryce James
There was a countdown of another kind two days before New Year’s, but the crescendo was as celebratory as any rowdy and raucous Times Square ball drop.
Santa Barbara High School 6-foot-6 senior guard Luke Zuffelato had just a 2.8-second timer but his off-balance, 25-foot, three-pointer off one foot will be a life-long memory not only for the 17-year-old but also the 1,500 fans who jammed in JR Richards Gymnasium on Monday night in the final contest of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.
“Insane,” was how Zuffelato described the shot and scene a day later.
The thunderous, spontaneous, piercing level of noise and ensuing carnival of jubilation wasn’t just because the bank shot beat the buzzer to finish off a truly improbable 75-74 victory, but it was because who the mighty Dons had defeated — Sierra Canyon.
Starting on the Trailblazers’ bench Tuesday was LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce, who Wednesday committed to Arizona. Before him at Sierra Canyon was Bronny James now with the Lakers and before Bronny were a host of either current NBA players or sons of NBA players, or both, like Marvin Bagley III, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scottie Pippen Jr.
Other famous former Trailblazers now in the NBA are Amari Bailey, Brandon Boston Jr., Christian Koloko, Cassius Stanley, Duane Washington Jr., and Ziaire Williams.
Forget the fact that Zuffelato’s miraculous shot dropped Sierra Canyon to 11-3 or outside the Southern Section’s Top 20 ranked teams. “It’s Sierra Canyon and they carry a huge mystique,” said Santa Barbara coach Greg Zuffelato, who is also Luke’s father. “I know teams like Roosevelt-Eastvale and Harvard-Westlake are ranked well ahead, but frankly nobody from our community knows those names. But everyone knows Sierra Canyon.
“Around here, us beating Sierra Canyon is like UCSB beating Duke.”
TAKE 2
Funny coach should mention Duke, because he used Mike Krzyzewski’s most famous last-second play — the more conventional 17-footer by Christian Laettner in 1992 to beat Kentucky 104-103 — to take down the Trailblazers.
“Different location of the court but same movement,” Greg Zuffelato said. “We’ve been watching the play on YouTube forever and practice it regularly.”
They had one more walk through but in an actual game just two days previous in a 73-70 overtime loss to Dougherty Valley-San Ramon. That last-second shot was probably five-feet further.
“Everything was the same but they defended it a little tighter,” Luke Zuffelato said. “I couldn’t get around the corner. (The shot) Hit nothing but backboard.”
After Gavin Hightower put Sierra Canyon up 74-72 with an inside jumper with 2.8 seconds left Monday, Luke Zuffelato called timeout immediately and vowed to coaches he wasn’t missing this time.
Inbounder DJ Wilson, a 6-1 senior guard and backup quarterback on Santa Barbara’s football team, did his Grant Hill imitation, faking left, then rolling right on the ensuing baseline pass to get it over 6-8 defender Chris Nwull.
Starting at his own free throw-line, Luke Zuffelato broke free momentarily from tenacious 6-6 defender Bryce Cofield thanks to a pick by 6-3 Carter Battle. As senior guard Diesel Lowe cleared the zone sprinting toward the opposite end line, Zuffelato caught the pass just past midcourt. He took one dribble while hooking Cofield with his left arm and in one motion, leaping off his left leg, let it fly just in front of the Dons’ student body.
Mouth gaped. Eyes widened. The gym went silent.
Until it didn’t.
SHEER BEDLAM
“Every shot is different,” Zuffelato said. “When it left my hands it felt good, but I was off balance. I was falling away. It was kind of against all odds. As I was tracking I could tell it wasn’t going to swish. I was just hoping and praying it would bank in. When it did, it was just chaos. Sheer bedlam.”
Points 29, 30 and 31 for Zuffelato were glorious for more reasons than just sinking a prestigious program. The Trailblazers thumped Santa Barbara 85-41 in the same game last season. “We got destroyed,” Greg Zuffelato said.
At 24-9 and a state qualifier, those Dons were no slouch last season.
And make no mistake, Luke’s shot and scoring outbreak Monday was no fluke either. Besides Zuffelato's 31, Lowe had 18 and Battle 14. Cofield led Siera Canyon with 21, Chris Nwuli had 17, James had nine and Hightower 8.
Zuffelato set a school record by averaging 27.7 points per game last season, leading to scholarship offers from UC Santa Barbara, University of San Diego, Penn and interest from many other mid-major schools.
Entering Monday’s game this season, he was averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 assists, 12.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He’s shooting 62 percent from the field, including 50 percent on 3s (33 of 66) and added six more 3s on Monday.
Unlike last season when Zuffelato was the team’s only double-digit scorer, the current Dons (10-3) also feature Lowe (14.3 ppg), a transfer from St. Joseph-Santa Maria, and Battle (13.8).
GENES, PATIENCE, EUPHORIA
Zuffelato comes from athletic genes. His dad (basketball) and mom Kim (volleyball) were college athletes, and his sister Emma currently plays beach volleyball for nationally ranked Cal Poly SLO. Luke played volleyball until a couple years ago and decided to follow his grandfather Bob Zuffelato’s path.
Bob, 87, was a college basketball player and Hall of Fame member at Central Connecticut State, before embarking on more than six decades of coaching and front office management at the collegiate and NBA levels.
He was an NBA assistant with the Warriors, Timberwolves, Mavericks and Raptors from 1983 to 1998, and was the Raptors GM in 2001.
Former UCLA coach Ben Howland, who now resides in Santa Barbara, is a regular at Dons’ games and has told Greg Zuffelato that his son would have had high major Division I offers if not for recent NIL complications that have drastically changed the landscape of recruiting.
“Everyone has told us to be patient and we shall,” Greg Zuffelato said.
Magic moments like Monday more than help, Luke Zuffelato said.
He’s grown up in Santa Barbara since the second grade. He and the Dons are turning a scenic, mellow, weekend getaway into a fervent, basketball-crazed town.
“The community has been amazing to us,” Luke said. “So many families and alumni, not just students, come out and support us.”
Many more likely will after Monday’s circus shot.
“I don’t know about all that, but I know it brought our team much closer,” Luke said. “With so many players, a lot don’t get to play. But I saw nothing but smiling faces after that shot went in.”