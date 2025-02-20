Bryce James news: The latest updates on LeBron's youngest son
Bryce James is a senior shooting guard and three-star prospect at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California who is committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona next year.
He is the second child of NBA all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, and the younger brother of 2024 Los Angeles Lakers draft pick, Bronny James.
As Bryce James' senior season and pursuit of a California boys high school basketball state title continue, stick with High School on SI and bookmark this page to keep up with all of his latest news and updates.
Bryce James erupts from downtown, wins MVP in Sierra Canyon win at Hoophall Classic
James recently had the best game of his high school career, erupting for a career-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers and a dunk in Sierra Canyon’s 60-46 win over Grayson of Georgia at the Hoophall Classic.
Bryce James shines during Sierra Canyon senior night game with LeBron in attendance
With father LeBron and the rest of his family in attendance, Bryce lead Sierra Canyon to an 84-42 victory over Loyola on senior night, tallying 12 points and recording five rebounds and four assists in the contest.
Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon teammate transfers to Texas powerhouse
The road to a California high school boys basketball state title got a little tougher for Bryce James in mid-January after teammate and 6-foot-7 senior forward Christopher Nwuli announced that he had transferred to national power Dynamic Prep of Irving, a private school in the Dallas suburbs.
Sierra Canyon's Bryce James looks like father LeBron James in chase down block (video)
Bryce James showcased defensive prowess reminiscent of his father, LeBron James, with a remarkable chase-down block during a game against Bartlett High (Tennessee) at the Memphis Hoopfest.
'Against all odds' buzzer beater lifts California squad to 'insane' year-end win over Sierra Canyon, Bryce James
In their final game of 2024, James and his Sierra Canyon teammates were stunned when Santa Barbara High School 6-foot-6 senior guard Luke Zuffelato hit an off-balance, 25-foot, three-pointer off one foot to finish off a truly improbable 75-74 victory.
Bryce James commits to Arizona Wildcats basketball
Following an unofficial visit in late December, James spurned offers from Ohio State and Duquesne when he announced on his Instagram that he had committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona.
Kiyan Anthony vs. Bryce James: Sons of NBA Legends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James Face-Off Friday on Long Island
James faced off with a fellow son of an NBA legend in December when Sierra Canyon took on Long Island Lutheran and Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony.
More Bryce James News
