High School

Bryce James news: The latest updates on LeBron's youngest son

Follow High School on SI daily as we update you on the latest news surrounding Sierra Canyon's Bryce James

Sam Brown

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James, the son of NBA player LeBron James, blocks a layup against Bartlett High School on Friday, January 3, 2025.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James, the son of NBA player LeBron James, blocks a layup against Bartlett High School on Friday, January 3, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce James is a senior shooting guard and three-star prospect at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California who is committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona next year.

He is the second child of NBA all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, and the younger brother of 2024 Los Angeles Lakers draft pick, Bronny James.

As Bryce James' senior season and pursuit of a California boys high school basketball state title continue, stick with High School on SI and bookmark this page to keep up with all of his latest news and updates.

Bryce James erupts from downtown, wins MVP in Sierra Canyon win at Hoophall Classic

Bryce James, Sierra Canyon High school, Hoophall Classic MVP vs. Grayson (Georgia), California boys high school basketball
Bryce James wins MVP after a career-high 16 points at the Hoophall Classic. / Tarek Fattal

James recently had the best game of his high school career, erupting for a career-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers and a dunk in Sierra Canyon’s 60-46 win over Grayson of Georgia at the Hoophall Classic.

Bryce James shines during Sierra Canyon senior night game with LeBron in attendance

California boys high school basketball: Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates on Friday, January 3, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With father LeBron and the rest of his family in attendance, Bryce lead Sierra Canyon to an 84-42 victory over Loyola on senior night, tallying 12 points and recording five rebounds and four assists in the contest.

Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon teammate transfers to Texas powerhouse

The road to a California high school boys basketball state title got a little tougher for Bryce James in mid-January after teammate and 6-foot-7 senior forward Christopher Nwuli announced that he had transferred to national power Dynamic Prep of Irving, a private school in the Dallas suburbs.

Sierra Canyon's Bryce James looks like father LeBron James in chase down block (video)

Bryce James showcased defensive prowess reminiscent of his father, LeBron James, with a remarkable chase-down block during a game against Bartlett High (Tennessee) at the Memphis Hoopfest.

'Against all odds' buzzer beater lifts California squad to 'insane' year-end win over Sierra Canyon, Bryce James

California High school boys basketball; Santa Barbara high school, Bryce James, Sierra Canyon high school
This wasn't the acrobatic shot that won Santa Barbara's improbably 75-74 victory over Sierra Canyon, but it was one of many spectacular plays from the Dons' Luke Zuffelato, who finished with a game-high 31 points. / Photo: Mike Bouffard

In their final game of 2024, James and his Sierra Canyon teammates were stunned when Santa Barbara High School 6-foot-6 senior guard Luke Zuffelato hit an off-balance, 25-foot, three-pointer off one foot to finish off a truly improbable 75-74 victory.

Bryce James commits to Arizona Wildcats basketball

Following an unofficial visit in late December, James spurned offers from Ohio State and Duquesne when he announced on his Instagram that he had committed to play basketball at the University of Arizona.

Kiyan Anthony vs. Bryce James: Sons of NBA Legends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James Face-Off Friday on Long Island

Kiyan Anthony, Bryce James, California boys high school basketball
Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, warms up before the Team Melo and Georgia Stars game at the Nike Peach Jam. / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

James faced off with a fellow son of an NBA legend in December when Sierra Canyon took on Long Island Lutheran and Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

More Bryce James News

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/California