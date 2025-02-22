Bryce James, Sierra Canyon vs. Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt in CIF Southern Section playoffs: Live updates
Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (22-6) of Chatsworth take on Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs (29-2) of Eastvale in pool play of the California (CIF) Southern Section Open Division boys basketball playoffs.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt High School.
James, son of NBA star LeBron James, is a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard and 3-star prospect who is committed to the University of Arizona.
Burries is a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is averaging 29.6 points per game as a senior. The 5-star prospect has offers from Alabama, Arizona, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.
In Tuesday's 89-67 win over Redondo Union, Burries put up 44 points to help Roosevelt improve to 2-0 in pool play.
Sierra Canyon is coming off Tuesday's 60-55 loss to St. John Bosco. Maximo Adams tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss, which dropped the Trailblazers to 2-1 in pool play.
The teams have not met this season. Against common opponents, Sierra Canyon is 4-2 and Roosevelt is 6-0. The Mustangs are 21-0 against California teams.
Sierra Canyon vs. Eastvale Roosevelt live updates
Live updates will be placed here once the game starts.
