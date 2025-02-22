High School

Bryce James, Sierra Canyon vs. Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt in CIF Southern Section playoffs: Live updates

Highlights and live scoring updates from the California boys basketball showdown between Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and Brayden Burries’ Roosevelt Mustangs

Five-star combo guard Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt is ranked the No. 9 player nationally in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.
Five-star combo guard Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt is ranked the No. 9 player nationally in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.

Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (22-6) of Chatsworth take on Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs (29-2) of Eastvale in pool play of the California (CIF) Southern Section Open Division boys basketball playoffs.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

James, son of NBA star LeBron James, is a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard and 3-star prospect who is committed to the University of Arizona.

Burries is a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is averaging 29.6 points per game as a senior. The 5-star prospect has offers from Alabama, Arizona, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.

In Tuesday's 89-67 win over Redondo Union, Burries put up 44 points to help Roosevelt improve to 2-0 in pool play.

Sierra Canyon is coming off Tuesday's 60-55 loss to St. John Bosco. Maximo Adams tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss, which dropped the Trailblazers to 2-1 in pool play.

The teams have not met this season. Against common opponents, Sierra Canyon is 4-2 and Roosevelt is 6-0. The Mustangs are 21-0 against California teams.

Sierra Canyon vs. Eastvale Roosevelt live updates

