California (CIF) Central Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/20/2025)
The Central Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets have been released.
All six of the divisions begin play on Saturday with the single-elimination tournaments concluding May 30-31.
The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.
Top CCS softball seeds are: Willow Glen (Open Division), Live Oak (D1), Hillsdale (D2), Carmel (D3), Notre Dame-San Jose (D4) and Independence (D5)
Defending champions are Saint Francis (Open Division), Salinas (D1), Capuchino (D2), Alvarez (D3), Aragon (D4) and Leigh (D5).
2025 Central Coast Section softball brackets
