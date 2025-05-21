High School

California (CIF) Central Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/20/2025)

Top seeds in each division are Willow Glenn (Open Division), Live Oak (D1), HIllsdale (D2), Carmel (D3), Notre Dame-San Jose (D4) and Independence (D5)

Saint Francis had its hitting shoes on while scoring a 19-2 win at Presentation on May 7, 2025
The Central Coast Section softball high school playoff brackets have been released.

All six of the divisions begin play on Saturday with the single-elimination tournaments concluding May 30-31.

The winners of those championships and runner-ups in many cases, advance to the CIF Northern Regional tournament, which runs June 3-7. No state championships have been approved as of yet.

Defending champions are Saint Francis (Open Division), Salinas (D1), Capuchino (D2), Alvarez (D3), Aragon (D4) and Leigh (D5).

2025 Central Coast Section softball brackets

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

