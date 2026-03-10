Montana High School Girls Basketball 2026 MHSA State Championship Brackets - March 12

The 2026 Montana high school girls basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All four classifications will play their state championship games on March 14

2026 MHSA State Championship Locations

Class AA : MetraPark in Billings

: MetraPark in Billings Class A : ExpoPark in Great Falls

: ExpoPark in Great Falls Class B : MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman

: MSU Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman Class C: UM Adams Center in Missoula

2026 MHSA (Montana) Class A Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Frenchtown vs. No. 8 Hardin - 03/12

No. 2 Havre vs. No. 7 Whitefish - 03/12

No. 3 Beaverhead County vs. No. 6 Laurel - 03/12

No. 4 Billings Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Bigfork - 03/12

2026 MHSA (Montana) Class AA Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Butte vs. No. 8 Billings Senior - 03/12

No. 2 Billings West vs. No. 7 Hellgate - 03/12

No. 3 Big Sky vs. No. 6 Skyview - 03/12

No. 4 Gallatin vs. No. 5 Helena - 03/12

2026 MHSA (Montana) Class B Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Florence-Carlton vs. No. 8 Huntley Project - 03/12

No. 2 Malta vs. No. 7 Sweet Grass County - 03/12

No. 3 Ennis vs. No. 6 Loyola-Sacred Heart - 03/12

No. 4 Baker vs. No. 5 TBD - 03/12

2026 MHSA (Montana) Class C Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Denton vs. No. 8 Scobey/Opheim - 03/12

No. 4 Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. No. 5 West Yellowstone - 03/12

No. 2 Circle vs. No. 7 Belt - 03/12

No. 3 Drummond vs. No. 6 Melstone - 03/12

