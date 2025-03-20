California (CIF) Central Coast Section Top 15 high school softball rankings (3/20/2025)
Spring is near, meaning that softball season becomes the forefront of every school's athletic department. In California, many teams are getting into the deep part of their schedule, with league play set to begin shortly.
Around the Central Coast Section, the season is now in high gear, with the top teams beginning to really separate themselves from all the rest, while the rest of the crop looks to evolve into legitimate contenders to hoist the NorCal title trophy.
Let's take a glance at what the top 15 Central Coast Section softball rankings look like for this week and see where things stand after another action packed week of games.
CENTRAL COAST SECTION SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Saint Francis (4-0)
Have won four straight to begin the season and have not allowed a run, beating Mountain View (10-0), Capuchino (13-0), Hillsdale (10-0) and most recently, beat Presentation (17-0). Junior Jaime Oakland, a big part to last season's team, has been on fire, leading the squad with an .833 average, two doubles and five RBIs. Next two games: Saturday vs. Hollister and March 27 vs. Carlmont.
2. Willow Glen (5-0)
The Rams are off the hot start, beating Encinal (6-2) and Branham (5-0) in their last two games. Other wins: Everett Alvarez (7-0), Carlmont (11-1) and Clovis West (1-0). Pitcher Alanna Clincy (0.00 ERA, 4-0 record, five appearances) and Sienna Wilson (.571 average, five RBIs) are among the notables for the Rams. Next: Thursday vs. Westmont, Tuesday at Ann Sobrato.
3. Mitty (5-1)
Are on a two-game win streak, beating Los Gatos (2-0) and most recently, Carlmont (13-8) on the road. Only loss to Mills (5-3). Have also beaten North Salinas (8-0), Aragon (9-3) and Salinas (3-0). Junior pitcher Kyleigh Mace has been a star, currently possessing a 0.42 ERA and a 4-1 record in six appearances. Next: March 28 at Branham, March 29 at Gilroy.
4. Monterey (5-0)
The Dores hav wins over Soledad (5-0), Aptos (10-3), Pacific Grove (12-7), Leigh (13-3) and Mills (6-2). Next: Friday at Capuchino, March 29 vs. Notre Dame-Belmont. Top players thus far include senior Ella Myers, junior Denae Lee, senior Kylie Goud and senior Taylor Page.
5. Hollister (3-0)
Beat Notre Dame-San Jose in their most recent game (5-1) after wins over Encinal (15-2) and Clovis North (2-1). Senior outfielder, Bianca Guerra, has been a star to start things off, leading the team with a .600 average in five at-bats. Next two games: Saturday at Saint Francis and March 25 at Central.
6. St. Ignatius (6-0)
Won both games last week over Capuchino (7-4) and Lowell (3-0). Other wins include Woodside (6-2), Burlingame (11-0), Marin Catholic (5-4) and Aragon (6-5). So far this season, the Wildcats have been led by players such as Delilah Berry, Cassidy Chew, Olivia Dollard and Gianna Galarza. Next two games: Thursday vs. Notre Dame-Belmont; Monday vs. South San Francisco.
7. Mills (7-1-1)
On a two-game win streak, beating San Mateo (9-6) and Aragon (10-8). Only loss was to Monterey (6-2) while it tied Hillsdale (3-3. Other wins: Notre Dame-San Jose (6-5), Westmont (8-1), Branham (8-0), Archbishop Mitty (5-3) and Mercy (22-6). Notable stars for Mills so far include Jazzy Maske, Audrey Jang and Kalia Woo. Next two games: Friday vs. Mountain View and March 26 at Notre Dame-Belmont.
8. Valley Christian (7-2)
Have won three straight, beating Los Gatos (6-0), Leigh (10-0) and most recently Mountain View (4-3). Have also defeated Notre Dame-San Jose (15-2), Carlmont (15-4), Santa Teresa (8-5) and Milpitas (14-0) with their losses coming against Notre Dame-Belmont (4-3) and Gilroy (3-0). Next: Thursday vs. Aragon; Friday vs. Branham.
9. King's Academy (4-1)
On a two-game win streak, with wins over Del Mar (10-0) and Capuchino (1-0). Beat Gilroy (1-0) and Milpitas (9-7) in back-to-back games to start the season before losing to Mission College Prep (10-2). Next: Thursday at Carlmont; April 9 at Wilcox. Notable standouts include Mia Bennette, Katia Nesper, Sophie Giles and Ava Thompson.
10. Notre Dame-Belmont (5-1)
Lost 8-4 to San Mateo to snap a five-game win streak. During the streak, they beat Scotts Valley (3-2), South Tahoe (21-0), Greenfield (15-2), Valley Christian (4-3) and Gunn (30-1). Next: Thursday vs. St. Ignatius; March 26 vs. Mills.
11. Watsonville (7-2)
Lost 8-0 to Los Gatos in their most recent game, snapping a three-game win streak. During the streak, the Wildcatz beat Alisal (6-5), Greenfield (13-2) and Mercy (4-0). Other wins: Los Altos (7-1), Santa Cruz (3-0), Greenfield (20-3) and Scotts Valley (6-3). Next: Friday at Christopher, April 2 vs. Salinas.
12. Hillsdale (3-2-1)
Beat Menlo-Atherton (5-2) to snap a two-game skid. Lost to San Ramon Valley (9-2) and Saint Francis (10-0). Other wins: Sequoia (11-0) and Los Gatos (7-3). Tied Mills the first game of the season (3-3). Next: Thursday vs. Woodside; Tuesday at Carlmont.
13. Salinas (4-3)
On a two-game skid, having lost to Gilroy (8-0) and Clovis West (5-3) in back-to-back games. Have also lost to Mitty (4-3). Wins: Westmont (5-4), Piedmont Hills (11-2), Branham (5-3) and Carlmont (16-0). Standouts include: Kelsie Domenighini, Abi Jones, Janella Ramirez, Isabella Hernandez and Gigi Rossi. Next: April 2 at Watsonville; April 4 at Everett Alvarez.
14. Live Oak (6-1)
Started on a five-game win streak, beating North Salinas (1-0), Aragon (9-2), Gilroy (4-3), Evergreen Valley (13-0) and King City, before losing to Westmont (3-1). Most recently beat Oak Grove (12-1). Notable standouts so far include CC Garcia, Quinn Hulber-Dana, Maya Medina, Olivia Mixco and Ava Chapman. Next: Thursday vs. Del Mar; March 26 vs. Silver Creek.
15. Capuchino (1-3)
Have faced a tough slate so far, losing to Saint Francis (13-0), St. Ignatius (7-4) and King's Academy (1-0), but beating Livermore (9-7). Notable standouts thus far include catcher Avery Motroni (ASU commit), pitcher Lola Sierra and OF/INF Alana Koenig. Next: Friday vs. Monterey; Tuesday at Valley Christian.