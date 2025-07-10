Final Iowa high school softball rankings released
The final three polls for the Iowa high school softball season have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The state softball tournament begins July 21 in Fort Dodge at Rogers Park and concludes with the crowning of five state champions later that week.
Rankings for Class 2A and 1A were released last week before the start of postseason play, as 5A, 4A and 3A were revealed on Thursday.
The importance for these rankings comes when the regional finals are to be played, as the highest remaining ranked team serves as the host school.
In 4A for example, Fort Dodge remained eighth, one spot ahead of No. 9 Western Dubuque. They are both in the same region, so if they advance, the Dodgers would host instead of having to make the nearly three-hour drive to Epworth.
Waukee Northwest (5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A) and Dubuque Wahlert (3A) all remained No. 1 this week.
Newcomers to the poll include Indianola (5A) and Algona (3A).
Here are the final Iowa high school softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL RANKINGS
(July 10, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Linn-Mar; 3. Southeast Polk; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. West Des Moines Valley; 6. Johnston; 7. Cedar Falls; 8. Pleasant Valley; 9. Ames; 10. Muscatine; 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 12. Iowa City High; 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 14. Des Moines Roosevelt; 15. Indianola.
Dropped out: Waukee (13).
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. Norwalk; 3. North Polk; 4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 5. ADM; 6. Carlisle; 7. Clear Creek-Amana; 8. Fort Dodge; 9. Western Dubuque; 10. North Scott; 11. Winterset; 12. Creston; 13. Grinnell; 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 15. Bondurant-Farrar.
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Williamsburg; 3. Mount Vernon; 4. Davenport Assumption; 5. Albia; 6. PCM; 7. West Liberty; 8. West Delaware; 9. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 10. Washington; 11. Missouri Valley; 12. Atlantic; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. Chariton; 15. Algona.
Dropped out: Clarinda (13).