California (CIF) Central Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/21/2025)
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its girls basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason. Now all divisions are ready for the semifinals.
Defending champions are Clovis West (Division 1), Monache (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Immanuel (D4), Rosamond (D5) and Foothill (D6).
Check below for all the quarterfinal and semifinal scores and click on the brackets for the semifinal matchups.
CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Clovis West 69, No. 9 Arroyo Grande 24
No. 4 Central 66, No. 5 San Joaquin Memorial 63
No. 3 St. Joseph 66, No. 6 Clovis East 53
No. 2 Clovis 68, No. 7 Caruthers 64
Semifinals
No. 1 Clovis West 50, No. 4 Central 29
No. 2 Clovis 58, No. 3 St. Joseph 53
CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Monache 58, No. 8 Tehachapi 25
No. 4 Centennial 54, No. 5 San Luis Obispo 46
No. 3 Orcutt Academy 56, No. 6 Mission Prep 52
No. 2 Sierra Pacific 67, No. 10 Cabrillo 33
Semifinals
Monache 51, Centennial 44
Sierra Pacific 68, Orcutt Academy 59
CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Shafter 60, No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 57
No. 12 Sierra 45, No. 4 Morro Bay 35
No. 6 Liberty 40, No. 3 Sanger 38
No. 7 Lompoc 56, No. 15 Tulare Western 43
Semifinals
Shafter 53, Sierra 43
Liberty 44, Lompoc 40
CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Immanuel 53, No. 9 Fresno 25
No. 4 Atascadero 42, No. 5 Mendota 31
No. 3 Matilda Torres 54, No. 6 Tulare Union 34
No. 2 Santa Ynez 48, No. 7 Coalinga 33
Semifinals
Immanuel 67, Atascadero 29
Santa Ynez 49, Matilda Torres 42
CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Bishop Union 42, No. 1 Parlier 36
No. 4 Strathmore 47, No. 12 Kingsburg 34
No. 3 North 48, No. 11 Chowchilla 15
No. 2 Rosamond 60, No. 7 Kern Valley 39
Semifinals
Bishop Union 30, Strathmore 26
Rosamond 71, North 35
CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Summit Charter 56, No. 8 Orosi 31
No. 5 Desert 63, No. 4 Firebaugh 47
No. 3 Lindsay 47, No. 6 Foothill 19
No. 2 Corcoran 53, No. 7 Farmersville 41
Semifinals
Summit charter 65, Desert 50
Lindsay 52, Corcoran 47