California (CIF) Central Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/21/2025)

Quarterfinal and semifinals play are in the books, it's now on to the championship in six divisions of the Central Section; Check back for updates and play Pick 'Em

Mitch Stephens

Clovis girls (white) will play Clovis West in the Division 1 Central Section title game next week.
The Central Section of the CIF has unveiled its girls basketball brackets in six Divisions for the 2025 postseason. Now all divisions are ready for the semifinals.

Defending champions are Clovis West (Division 1), Monache (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Immanuel (D4), Rosamond (D5) and Foothill (D6).

Check below for all the quarterfinal and semifinal scores and click on the brackets for the semifinal matchups.

Also play Pick 'Ems to try to predict the outcome of every game. It's fun and it's free.

CIF CS DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Quarterfinals

No. 1 Clovis West 69, No. 9 Arroyo Grande 24

No. 4 Central 66, No. 5 San Joaquin Memorial 63

No. 3 St. Joseph 66, No. 6 Clovis East 53

No. 2 Clovis 68, No. 7 Caruthers 64

Semifinals

No. 1 Clovis West 50, No. 4 Central 29

No. 2 Clovis 58, No. 3 St. Joseph 53

CIF CS DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Quarterfinals

No. 1 Monache 58, No. 8 Tehachapi 25

No. 4 Centennial 54, No. 5 San Luis Obispo 46

No. 3 Orcutt Academy 56, No. 6 Mission Prep 52

No. 2 Sierra Pacific 67, No. 10 Cabrillo 33

Semifinals

Monache 51, Centennial 44

Sierra Pacific 68, Orcutt Academy 59

CIF CS DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Quarterfinals

No. 8 Shafter 60, No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 57

No. 12 Sierra 45, No. 4 Morro Bay 35

No. 6 Liberty 40, No. 3 Sanger 38

No. 7 Lompoc 56, No. 15 Tulare Western 43

Semifinals

Shafter 53, Sierra 43

Liberty 44, Lompoc 40

CIF CS DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Quarterfinals

No. 1 Immanuel 53, No. 9 Fresno 25

No. 4 Atascadero 42, No. 5 Mendota 31

No. 3 Matilda Torres 54, No. 6 Tulare Union 34

No. 2 Santa Ynez 48, No. 7 Coalinga 33

Semifinals

Immanuel 67, Atascadero 29

Santa Ynez 49, Matilda Torres 42

CIF CS DIVISION 5 BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Bishop Union 42, No. 1 Parlier 36

No. 4 Strathmore 47, No. 12 Kingsburg 34

No. 3 North 48, No. 11 Chowchilla 15

No. 2 Rosamond 60, No. 7 Kern Valley 39

Semifinals

Bishop Union 30, Strathmore 26

Rosamond 71, North 35

CIF CS DIVISION 6 BRACKET
Quarterfinals

No. 1 Summit Charter 56, No. 8 Orosi 31

No. 5 Desert 63, No. 4 Firebaugh 47

No. 3 Lindsay 47, No. 6 Foothill 19

No. 2 Corcoran 53, No. 7 Farmersville 41

Semifinals

Summit charter 65, Desert 50

Lindsay 52, Corcoran 47

Mitch Stephens
