Iowa Girls State Tournament: 3A Semifinal Preview

Mount Vernon looks to punch a return trip to the Class 3A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament when they collide with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in the semifinals inside Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The other 3A semi matchup pits Maquoketa against Des Moines Christian, as the Top 4 seeds all advanced to Thursday, March 5’s games.

Here is a preview of both games in the Class 3A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. The games will stream live online at WatchIGHSAU.com .

Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Class 3A Semifinal Previews

Mount Vernon (23-2) vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (19-5), 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5

Quinn Pershing drained six 3-pointers, Northern Iowa signee Taylor Franck had eight assists and the Mustangs won their 21st game in a row over Cherokee in the quarterfinals, 55-44.

Pershing had a game-high 21 points, as Savanna Wright - a returning all-tournament selection - added 14 with four rebounds and three steals. Franck also had six points, as her sister, Courtney Franck, recorded five points and 11 rebounds.

They will meet Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, who got a strong performance from freshman Emily Tanny in a 56-47 win over Williamsburg in the elite eight. Tanny, the daughter of IGHSAU Hall of Famer Amy Herrig, scored 14 of the first 16 points for the Golden Eagles, finishing with 30 to go along with nine rebounds, three steals and a block.

Ruth Tauber had nine points, five rebounds and three assists while Celia Scherr added eight points and eight rebounds.

Maquoketa (22-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (23-3), 3:15 p.m., Thursday, March 5

Squaring off in the other final four contest in 3A will be Mediapolis and Des Moines Christian, as the battle-tested Cardinals ended the unbeaten run of Mediapolis, 57-23.

Maquoketa lost four games this season, with three coming to 5A teams and the fourth to a 4A program. They recorded 20 steals and turned them into 29 points vs. Mediapolis, as Aubrey Kroymann scored 19 with seven rebounds, three steals and a block.

Cora Widel added 11 points and Hadley Ihrig chipped in 10 with seven rebounds.

Des Moines Christian regrouped following a tough start to the fourth, rallying for a 52-46 victory over Forest City. The Lions, in the state field for a fourth consecutive season, were led by Reese DeVooght’s 23 points.

Addy Oetker added 12 points with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the win.