High School

California (CIF) Central Section high school softball playoff brackets, matchups (5/16/2025)

Top seeds in each divisions are Central (D1), Hanford West (D2), Wasco (D3), Woodlake (D4), Orcutt Academy (D5) and Kearn Valley (D6)

Mitch Stephens

Redwood's softball team is the seventh seed in the CIF Central Section playoffs which get underway Friday. Redwood opens at home against Madera.
Redwood's softball team is the seventh seed in the CIF Central Section playoffs which get underway Friday. Redwood opens at home against Madera. / Photo by Bobby Medellin

The Central Section released its 2025 softball playoff brackets on Wednesday with all six divisions beginning Friday with championships on May 30-31.

CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.

Top seeds in each divisions are Central (D1), Hanford West (D2), Wasco (D3), Woodlake (D4), Orcutt Academy (D5) and Kearn Valley (D6).

Defending champions are Clovis North (D1), St. Joseph (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Mission College Prep (D4), Woodlake (D5), Nipomo (D6).

CENTRAL SECTION (CIF) 2025 SOFTBALL BRACKETS

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California