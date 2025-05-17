California (CIF) Central Section high school softball playoff brackets, matchups (5/16/2025)
Top seeds in each divisions are Central (D1), Hanford West (D2), Wasco (D3), Woodlake (D4), Orcutt Academy (D5) and Kearn Valley (D6)
The Central Section released its 2025 softball playoff brackets on Wednesday with all six divisions beginning Friday with championships on May 30-31.
CIF Regional play then runs for one week starting June 3 and finishing up June 7.
Defending champions are Clovis North (D1), St. Joseph (D2), Bakersfield Christian (D3), Mission College Prep (D4), Woodlake (D5), Nipomo (D6).
CENTRAL SECTION (CIF) 2025 SOFTBALL BRACKETS
