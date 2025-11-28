California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - November 28, 2025
There are 27 games scheduled across California on Friday, November 28, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Corona Centennial takes on No. 2 Santa Margarita, and No. 23 Oak Ridge battles No. 8 Folsom.
California High School Football Games To Watch - November 21, 2025
Four ranked matchups highlight California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of playoff football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are five Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Bakersfield vs Arroyo Grande, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Orosi vs Minarets, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Section scoreboard
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There is one Central Coast Section high school football game in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. Los Gatos vs Serra starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Coast Section scoreboard
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are three Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Hawkins vs Santee, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, San Fernando vs Cleveland, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Northern Section scoreboard
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are four North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Piedmont vs Middletown, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Cardinal Newman vs Pittsburg at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full North Coast Section scoreboard
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are four Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Linden vs Calaveras Hills, starts at 9:00 AM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oak Ridge vs Folsom at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Sac-Joaquin Section scoreboard
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are two San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Hoover vs Morse, starts at 3:00 PM. The final game, Steele Canyon vs Santa Fe Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full San Diego Section scoreboard
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - November 28
There are 7 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. The final game, Brea Olinda vs Beckman, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourSouthern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Southern Section scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.