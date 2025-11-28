High School

California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - November 28, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on Friday, November 28

Corona Centennial RB.
Corona Centennial RB. / Michael Cezares

There are 27 games scheduled across California on Friday, November 28, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our  California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Corona Centennial takes on No. 2 Santa Margarita, and No. 23 Oak Ridge battles No. 8 Folsom.

California High School Football Games To Watch - November 21, 2025

Four ranked matchups highlight California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of playoff football.

CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There are five Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Bakersfield vs Arroyo Grande, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Orosi vs Minarets, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Central Section scoreboard

CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There is one Central Coast Section high school football game in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. Los Gatos vs Serra starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Central Coast Section scoreboard

CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There are three Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Hawkins vs Santee, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, San Fernando vs Cleveland, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Northern Section scoreboard

CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There are four North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Piedmont vs Middletown, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Cardinal Newman vs Pittsburg at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full North Coast Section scoreboard

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There are four Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Linden vs Calaveras Hills, starts at 9:00 AM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oak Ridge vs Folsom at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Sac-Joaquin Section scoreboard

CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There are two San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The first game, Hoover vs Morse, starts at 3:00 PM. The final game, Steele Canyon vs Santa Fe Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full San Diego Section scoreboard

﻿﻿﻿﻿CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - November 28

There are 7 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 28, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. The final game, Brea Olinda vs Beckman, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourSouthern Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Southern Section scoreboard

Published
