California (CIF) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
Get CIF schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school boys basketball season continues on January 9, 2026
There are 406 games scheduled across California on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our California high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Santa Magarita hosts St. John Bosco, and Notre Dame (SO) travels to take on Sierra Canyon.
California High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 9
Tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school boys basketball season rolls on.
CIF Central Coast Section Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 35 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, January 9, 2026. The first game, Kirby Prep vs Monterey Bay Academy, starts at 3:00 PM. The featured game is highlighted by Bellarmine College Prep vs Archbishop Riordan at 7:30 PM. The final game, Terra Nova vs Sequoia, starts at 7:45 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 43 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, January 9, 2026. The first game, Mojave vs Lone Pine, starts at 4:00 PM. The featured game is highlighted by St. Joseph vs Arroyo Grande at 6:30 PM. The final game, West vs Modesto Christian, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 45 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, January 9, 2026. The first game, Head-Royce vs Cornerstone Christian, starts at 5:00 PM. The featured game is highlighted by Dougherty Valley vs Foothill at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 59 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, January 9, 2026. The first game, Oakdale vs Manteca, starts at 4:30 PM. The featured game is highlighted by West vs Modesto Christian at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Scoreboard.
There are 34 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, January 9, 2026. The first game, Warner vs Bayfront Charter, starts at 4:15 PM. The featured game is highlighted by Bonita Vista vs Santa Fe Christian at 7:30 PM. The final game, La Costa Canyon vs Poway, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 180 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, January 9, 2026. The first game, University Prep vs Palmdale Aerospace Academy, starts at 1:00 PM. The featured game is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Scoreboard.
