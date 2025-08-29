High School

California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on August 29, 2025

Bosco's Isala Wily-Ava (#23) tackles Manatee's wide receiver J'Kwan Williams (#1). The Manatee Hurricanes hosted St. John Bosco (California) with a 31-0 lead over Manatee at halftime. After a long lightning delay the rest of the game was canceled at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium on Friday August 22, 2025, in Bradenton, Florida. / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 421 games scheduled across California on Friday, August 29, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Murrieta Valley takes on No. 12 Servite, and No. 1 Mater Dei hosts Bishop Montgomery.

California High School Football Games To Watch - August 29, 2025

Twelve ranked matchups highlight Week 1of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting start to the season.

CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - August 29

There are 52 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byClovis North vs Redwood at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.

CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - August 29

There are 36 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Saint Francis vs Cathedral Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - August 29

There are 85 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byCentral vs Grant Union at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - August 29

There are 46 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byPoly/Long Beach vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - August 29

There are 157 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byMater Dei vs Bishop Montgomery at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

