California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
There are 421 games scheduled across California on Friday, August 29, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Murrieta Valley takes on No. 12 Servite, and No. 1 Mater Dei hosts Bishop Montgomery.
California High School Football Games To Watch - August 29, 2025
Twelve ranked matchups highlight Week 1of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting start to the season.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - August 29
There are 52 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byClovis North vs Redwood at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Section scoreboard
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - August 29
There are 36 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Saint Francis vs Cathedral Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Coast Section scoreboard
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - August 29
There are 85 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byCentral vs Grant Union at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Sac-Joaquin Section scoreboard
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - August 29
There are 46 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byPoly/Long Beach vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full San Diego Section scoreboard
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - August 29
There are 157 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byMater Dei vs Bishop Montgomery at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Southern Section scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.