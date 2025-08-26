High School on SI California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (8-25-2025)
Three teams from that league — Mater Dei (Santa Ana), St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and Orange Lutheran (Orange) — certainly helped bolster that claim with three victories in the Sunshine State to open the 2025 season.
St. John Bosco opened the strong California showing with a 31-0 whitewash of Manatee as sophomore quarterback Koa Malau'ulu threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns all in the first half, which as long as the game went due to a lightning storm.
Mater Dei, the No. 1 team in the nation, gave a West Coast version of a lightning storm, streaking to a 26-3 first-half lead, but then hung on Saturday for a 26-23 win over national No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas.
Finally Orange Lutheran, which was hit hard by graduation after last season, also hung on to defeat Northwestern in Miami, 17-13.
There were many other impressive wins from California squads, including No. 4 Folsom's 51-13 rout of previous No. 15 Grant (Sacramento), Corona Centennial's 42-14 win over Servite and Cathedral's 36-14 win over Loyola, which moved the Phantoms all the way to No. 14 in the rankings.
Five of the remaining 10 sections open football seasons this week: Central Coast, North Coast, San Francisco, Oakland and Northern.
DEFENDING STATE CHAMPIONS
Defending CIF Bowl champions are Mater Dei (Open Division), Lincoln-San Diego (1-AA), Edison-Huntington Beach (1-A), Grant-Sacramento (2-AA), Palos Verdez (2-A), Frontier-Bakersfield (3-AA), Vanden-Fairfield (3-A), St. Vincent-Petaluma (4-AA), Sonora (4-A), Carmel (5-AA), American Canyon (5-A), Arcata (6-AA), Summerville (6-A), Morea Catholic-Hayward (7-AA) and Balboa-San Francisco (7-A).
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (8-25-2025)
1. MATER DEI (1-0, LW #1)
Last week: Beat St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 26-23
Next: Friday vs. Bishop Montgomery (game has already been forfeited, Mater Dei is now 2-0)
Race to 26-3 halftime lead, look like the No. 1 team in the nation, but then falter in second half due to penalties and turnovers. Then again, STA is a perennial national power in its own right. Connections between new QB Ryan Hopkins and Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt impressive. Getting USC bound Mark Bowman more in the mix likely to happen this week.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0, LW #2)
Last week: Beat Manatee (Fla.) 31-0
Next: Friday vs. El Paso Eastwood
in a game that went only a half due to lightning, sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu looks like he's improved a lot in one off season, and he was special as a freshman.
3. MISSION VIEJO (1-0, LW #3)
Last week: Beat previous No. 8 Santa Margarita, 7-3
Next: Friday at St. Paul
4. FOLSOM (1-0, LW #4)
Last week: Beat previous No. 14 Grant, 51-13
Next: Saturday at Serra-San Mateo
What a senior debut for QB Ryder Lyons, who completes 31 of 37 for 408 yards and four touchdowns and adds rushing TD in three quarters of work. Wideouts Jameson Powell, Jason Hill Jr. and Rob Perkins were superb. Game marred by 16 Grant penalties for 164 yards.
5. SIERRA CANYON (1-0, LW #6)
Last week: Defense shuts out JSerra, 35-0
Next: Friday at Oaks Christian
RB Jaxsen Stokes rushes for 80 yards and three touchdowns and defense does the rest in impressive shoutout.
6. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (1-0, LW #5)
- Last week: Beat Punahou (Hawaii), 57-29
Next: Friday vs. Long Beach Poly
Jordan Roa, a junior, not transfer Kainan Manna, got most of the reps completed 15 of 19 for 167 yards and a TD, and Rashad Robinson and Junior Curtis combined for 230 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Hornets piled up 561 yards of offense.
7. DE LA SALLE (0-0, LW #7)
Last week: Scrimmage
Next: Friday vs. Lakeland (Fla.)
The Spartans (12-1 in 2024) haven’t won a state title since 2015 but have been in a record 16 championship games overall, losing in last season’s Open Division title game to Mater Dei, 37-15. Thirteenth-year head coach Justin Alumbaugh said the team’s strength are speed — led by state 100-meter record holder Jaden Jefferson (North Carolina commit) — experience and size on the offensive line.
Top players: Jefferson, Brayden Knight, QB, Sr.; Deuce Jones-Drew, RB, Jr.; Chase Young, WR-DB, Jr.; Nemyah Telona, DL (Cal), Sr.; Wyatt Ferguson, OL, Sr.; Landon Cook, TE, Sr.; Emery Speight, WR
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0, LW #10)
Last week: Beat Northwestern-Miami (Fla.), 17-13
Next: Friday vs. Rancho Cucamonga
Reagan Toki's touchdown pass to Nico Bland midway through the third quarter put the visiting Lancers up for good in Florida.
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0, LW #9)
Last week: Beat Servite, 42-14
Next: Thursday at Santa Margarita
Dominick Catalano threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in an impressive starting debut and sophomore RB Malaka Davis scored three touchdowns. The Huskies piled up 551 yards and led 35-0 midway through the second quarter.
10. SANTA MARGARITA (0-1, LW #8)
Last week: Lose 7-3 to Mission Viejo
Next: Thursday vs. Corona Centennial
Defense gives up less than 200 yards, and QB Trace Johnson is 20 of 29 for 205 yards, but Eagles can't get into end zone under first-year coach Carson Palmer.
11. CENTRAL EAST-FRESNO (1-0, LW #11)
Last week: Beat Inglewood, 41-12
Next: Friday at Grant (Sacramento)
Junior QB picked up where he left off last year, completed 15 of 20 for 291 yards and three touchdowns and Brandon Smith rushed for two scores as the Bengals — previously the Grizzlies — rolled to an impressive home win.
12. GARDENA SERRA (1-0, LW #18)
Last week: Beat Palos Verdes, 26-0
Next: Thursday at Hamilton
Cavaliers mustered only 275 yards, but limited Palo Verdes' highly touted QB Ryan Rakowski to just 127 yards passing and three yards rushing in a dominating defensive effort.
13. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0, #19)
Last week: Outlasted Rancho Cucamonga, 28-26
Next: Friday at Servite
Sophomore QB Ty Isaia came off the bench to throw for 211 yards and two touchdowns and rush three times for 52 yards in the thrilling win. Derrick Johnson and Julian Treadway to catch six passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
14. CATHEDRAL (1-0, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Loyola, 36-14
Next: Thursday at Beaumont
Jaden Jefferson, a junior QB, not only completed 15 of 21 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, he also rushed six times for 71 yards and two more scores.
15. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (0-1, #24)
Last week: Lost to Murrieta Valley, 28-26
Next: Friday at Orange Lutheran
Life doesn't get any easier for the Cougars, who got a nearly perfect passing game from Jacob Chambers (19 of 255, 299 yards) with all three touchdowns going to Tyree Wilson (seven catches, 130 yards).
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (0-0, LW #16)
Last week: Scrimmage
Next: Saturday vs. McClymonds
One of Northern California’s most talented rosters, the Crusaders appear on the verge of taking that next step to learn how to win big games. They have one of the state’s top passing offenses led by Vanderbilt-bound quarterback Mike Mitchell, who will be throwing to at least four committed Division 1-bound receivers. They seek only their second Central Coast Section title, joining the 2007 squad that won a Medium Division (equivalent to D2 today).
Top other players: Tommy Tofi, OL (Oregon), Sr.; Cynai Thomas, WR (Oregon State), Sr.; Perrion Williams, ATH (Utah), Sr.; Judge Nash, WR (Harvard), Sr.; Michael Langi, OL (Arizona), Wesley Winn, ATH (Boston College), Jr.
17. SERVITE (0-1, LW #12)
Last week: Lost to Centennial, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Murrieta Valley
The Friars can rebound quickly with a win over a good Murrieta Valley team.
18. JSERRA (0-1, LW #13)
Last week: Lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-0
Next: Friday vs. Damien
The Lions were gashed for 450 yards by Sierra Canyon.
19. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0, LW #25)
Last week: Beat Chaparral, 38-33
Next: Thursday at Roosevelt
Senior running back Elijah Ayala rushed 12 times for 128 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, while senior QB Timmy Herr threw for 255 more yards and three touchdowns to different receivers: Dean Kolasinski, Luke Frith and Ryan Matheson.
20. CLOVIS (1-0, LW #21)
Last week: Beat Central Valley Christian, 48-0
Next: Friday vs. Salinas
Oregon State-bound QB Deagan Rose, a fourth-year starter, completed 16 of 20 for 261 yards and three touchdowns, two to Syrus Mendes in the easy opening-night win. James Curoso, Israel Briggs and Maddox Merrill each rushed for touchdowns.
21. CHAPARRAL (0-1, LW #23)
Last week: Lost to San Juan Hills, 38-33
Next: Sept. 5 at San Clemene
Despite nearly 400 yards of total offense from Dane Weber — 290 through the air, 104 on the ground ‚— the Pumas fell short.
22. PITTSBURG (0-0, LW #22)
Last week: Scrimmage
Next: Friday vs. Granite Bay
Yes, the Pirates lost a ton to graduation, including All-Metro Bay Area QB Marley Allcantara, and current UCLA freshmen Jadyn Hudson and Jewelous Walls, but third-year head coach Charlie Ramirez has the program healthy and vital. They’ve gone 37-7 the last three seasons with two Northern California titles.
Top players: RJ Mosley, WR (Arizona), Sr.; Truly Bell, CB (Oregon State), Sr.; Kenneth Ward, WR/CB, So.; William Lane, RB, So.
23. TUSTIN (1-0, LW #NR)
Last week: Beat San Clemen te, 30-17
Next: Friday at Foothill
Hayden Koo, a sophomore, had eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Robinson nearly rushed for 100 yards for the Tillers.
24. CHAMINADE (1-0, NR)
Last week: Beat Oaks Christian, 42-27
Next: Friday vs. Valencia
Despite giving up nearly 500 yards, the visiting Eagles won going away, with a 35-point first-half barrage. Cameron Pooley threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns for the winners, while Marquis Jones, Shilo Beavers and Cameron Blackman ran effectively behind a big offensive line.
25. MILLIKAN (1-0, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Newbury Park, 49-20
Next: Friday vs. Loyola
QB Ashton Pannell threw for 322 yards on 10 of 12 passing and four TD passes in the upset home win. Landon Ross had four catches for 142 yards and a score and Juse Nelson caught two TDs. Millikan piled up nearly 500 yards.
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report
