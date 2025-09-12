California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 433 games scheduled across California on Friday, September 12, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Mater Dei hosts No. 10 Corona Centennial, and No. 3 Mission Viejo battles No. 9 Lincoln (San Diego).
California High School Football Games To Watch - September 12, 2025
Sixteen ranked matchups highlight Week 3 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 49 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game,Legacy Christian Academy vs Mojave, starts at 4 p.m. The final game, Wasco vs Tehachapi, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 51 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Saint Francis vs De La Salle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 74 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted bySacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Folsom at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 39 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byMission Viejo vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM.. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 12
There are 159 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Mater Dei vs Corona Centennial at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
