California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
All of California stepped onto the gridiron last week and the top teams came away relatively unscathed.
Close games, defense and even an overtime tilt between two Top 10 teams highlighted Week 1 of the California season last week.
- Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer won his first game as a high school coach, leading Santa Margarita to a fantastic OT win over Corona Centennial in a battle of Top 10 teams. STORY
- 5-star QB Ryder Lyons accounted for all seven of his team's TDs for No. 5 Folsom, which needed two TDs in the final three minutes to break a 42-42 tie with unranked San Mateo Serra. STORY
- No. 7 De La Salle needed a late drive to score in the final three minutes and then rested on its defense, which didn't give up a score in the game, to beat Florida power, 10-6. STORY
Week 2 promises to be even better with a couple of huge matchups, including No. 2 St. John Bosco taking on national No. 4 Good Counsel of Maryland, while No. 5 in the state Folsom traveling to No. 3 Mission Viejo.
Top-ranked Mater Dei didn't lose, but the Monarchs certainly didn't win either as their Friday game was canceled due to their opponent Bishop Montgomery forfeiting because a series of missteps which led to the firing of its head coach.
Here are the highlights of Week 1. New teams entering the fray are a pair of San Diego Section squads, Cathedral Catholic and La Costa Canyon.
New rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (9-1-2025)
1. MATER DEI (2-0, LW #1)
Last week: Forfeit win over Bishop Montgomery
Next: Friday vs. vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)
Having a week off this early in the season doesn't help. The Monarchs are champing at the bit to play after a lackluster second-half peformance in an opening-week win at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0, LW #2)
Last week: Beat Eastwood (El Paso, Texas), 66-7
Next: Friday vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Eight different Braves scored touchdowns, 24 made tackles in the romp over Eastwood. A much different beast will roll into Panish Family Stadium Friday as the nation's second-ranked team hosts the country's No. 4 team in the National Game of the Week.
3. MISSION VIEJO (2-0, LW #3)
Last week: Beat St. Paul (Sante Fe Springs), 58-14
Next: Friday vs. No. 5 Folsom
Ohio State commit QB Luke Fahey was 23-of-26 passing for 375 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score, and sophomores KJ Woodbury Jr. and Jack Junker each had five catches and combined for 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0, LW #5)
Last week: Defense records second straight shutout, 63-0 over Oaks Christian
Next: Friday vs. Punahou (Honolulu)
It was a complete performance from the Trailblazers as junior S Myles Baker and senior CB Havon Finney Jr. each returned interceptions for touchdowns while junior RB Jaxsen Stokes scored on a 59-yard run and a 60-yard pass.
5. FOLSOM (2-0, LW #4)
Last week: Beat previous San Mateo Serra, 56-42
Next: Friday at No. 3 Mission Viejo
A week after an impressive blowout of previously ranked and defending state champion Grant (Sacramento) 51-13, the Bulldogs were taken to the final two minutes before scoring two late touchdowns including the go ahead score on a 51-yard bomb from Ryder Lyons to Jameson Powell, the third scoring hookup between the best friends. Lyons, the state's top-rated recruit headed to BYU, accounted for all seven of his team's offensive touchdowns. It's a short week to prepare for the Diablos.
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0, LW #8)
Last week: Beat Rancho Cucamonga, 27-24
Next: Friday at Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
A 21-point third-quarter helped the Lancers fight back from an 18-6 deficit and hold on to the victory. Jacob Chambers, Tyree Wilson and Semaj Smith each scored touchdowns, the latter coming on a kickoff return.
7. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1, LW #10)
Last week: Beat Corona Centennial, 33-27 in overtime.
Next: Friday at Highland
Carson Palmer gets his first win as a coach thanks to Adrian Petero's 1-yard TD in overtime. Santa Margarita WR Ryan Clark had eight catches for 79 yards and one TD. Petero ran for 103 yards on 11 carries.
8. DE LA SALLE (1-0, LW #7)
Last week: Beat 9-time Florida state champion Lakeland (Fla), 10-6
Next: Saturday at San Mateo Serra
The Spartans didn't allow an offensive touchdown and gave up just 172 total yards in a game that wasn't decided until Duece Jones-Drew scored on a 6-yard run with just over two minutes remaining. Lakeland negated De La Salle's superior speed with equal team quickness and sure-fire tackling.
9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (2-0, LW #6)
Last week: Beat Long Beach Poly, 36-20
Next: Friday vs.Arbor View (Las Vegas)
Should be another blowout win for the Hornets against the Aggies, who dropped to 0-2 last week with a 49-7 loss to Millard South (Omaha Neb.).
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1, LW #9)
Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 33-27 (OT)
Next: Saturday vs. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)
Following a lopsided win over Servite, the Huskies pile up 470 more yards including three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns by Ty Plinski, but they can't hold down the Eagles.
11. GARDENA SERRA (2-0, LW #12)
Last week: Beat Hamilton, 47-0
Next: Friday vs. Los Alamitos
Cavaliers haven't given up a point yet while scoring 73. DL Khary Wilder has four sacks in the early going.
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (0-2, #15)
Last week: Lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-24
Next: Friday vs. Oak Hills
For second straight week, loses a heartbreaker despite 82 yards rushing by James Strong III.
13. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (2-0, NR)
Last week: Beat St. Francis-Mountain View, 35-7
Next: Friday vs. Chandler (Ariz.)
QB Brady Palmer threw for three touchdowns and more than 250 yards in an impressive win over one of the Bay Area's top teams. Parker Johnson caught two TD passes and added a kickoff return for another score.
14. SERVITE (1-1, LW #17)
Last week: Beat Murrieta Valley, 56-35
Next: Friday vs. Chaminade
Friars bounce back from a big loss to Centennial with a quality win over the Nighthawks. Kale Murphy threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns and Gavin Gutierrez rushed for 163 yards and a a score.
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0, LW #19)
Last week: Beat Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-0
Next: Friday vs. Chino Hills
Tommy Herr completed 11 of 14 for 175 yards and three scores and rushed for another and the defense did the rest, getting two interceptions and recording to sacks.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (1-0, LW #16)
Last week: Beat McClymonds, 41-18
Next: Friday at Monte Vista-Danville
Raced out to a 27-0 lead against the four-time champions from Oakland. Vanderbilt-bound QB Michael Mitchell threw five TD passes, three to Harvard-bound Judge Nash.
17. TUSTIN (2-0, LW #23)
Last week: Beat Foothill, 44-0
Next: Friday at Long Beach Poly
Ayden Edwards threw for 247 yards and two TDs vs. Foothill and Devon Benavente, Theo Geoge Bell and Jeremiah Williams rushed for scores.
18. DAMIEN (2-0)
Last week: Beat JSerra Catholic, 34-31
Next: Friday vs. St. Paul
Isaiah Arriaza scored an 8-yard TD run with three seconds to play.
19. CLOVIS (2-0, LW #20)
Last week: Beat Salinas, 49-14
Next: Friday at Frontier
Took Oregon State-bound QB Deagan Rose just 16 passing attempts to throw for five touchdowns; James Curoso, a sophomore, rushed 10 times for 100 yards and another score. Another sophomore, Sterling Edwards, caught two TD passes.
20. PITTSBURG (1-0, LW #22)
Last week: Beat Granite Bay, 42-36
Next: Friday at Bishop Manogue (Nev.)
Senior QB Carlos Torres seemed to have no problem filling the void of two-year starter Marley Alcantara (now at Southern Oregon) by going 20 of 28 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Speedy sophomore WR Kenny Ward (five catches, 150 yards, 3 TDs) is one of the top 10th graders in Northern California.
21. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1, #13)
Last week: Lost to Servite, 56-35
Next: Friday at Murrieta Mesa
Senior receiver Derrick Johnson II explodes for seven catches, 179 yards and three touchdowns, but the MV defense can't slow down Servite which rushes for 244 yards and passes for 241.
22. LA COSTA CANYON (2-0, NR)
Last week: Beat Mt. Miguel, 45-13
Next: Friday vs. Del Norte
QB Quinn Roth (245 yards passing, 3 TDs), RB Coby Herman (2 TDs) had big games vs. Mt. Miguel.
23. CHAPARRAL (0-1, LW #21)
Last week: Bye
Next: Friday at Gardena Serra
Pumas use bye week to chore up defense. With Dane Weber at QB, not a ton of it needed.
24. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0, LW NR)
Last week: Beat Narbonne, 48-0
Next: Friday at San Clemente
After tight one over Kapolei (Hawaii) 34-31, the Griffins roll. Offense will be severely tested by Serra's speed, physicality.
25. OAK HILLS (2-0, NR)
Last week: Beat Bishop Amat, 38-10
Next: Friday at Rancho Cucamnga
Christopher Marin has rushed for a combined 178 yards and three touchdowns in two games while QB Jacob Webster has thrown for 300 yards and four TDs.
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report
