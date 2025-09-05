High School

California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on Friday September 5

Mission Viejo will play Santa Margarita in a battle of nationally-ranked teams Aug. 22. Joe Duncan
Mission Viejo will play Santa Margarita in a battle of nationally-ranked teams Aug. 22. Joe Duncan

There are 456 games scheduled across California on Friday, August 29, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 2 St. John Bosco hosts St. Frances (MD), and No. 5 Folsom battles No. 3 Mission Viejo.

California High School Football Games To Watch - September 5, 2025

17 ranked matchups highlight Week 2 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.

CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - September 5

There are 49 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Clovis vs Frontier at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Central Section scoreboard

CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 5

There are 36 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Monte Vista at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - September 5

There are 79 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byGrant Union vs Cardinal Newman at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿﻿View full Sac-Joaquin Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - September 5

There are 46 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted byArbor View vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿﻿View full San Diego Section scoreboard﻿﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 5

There are 169 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Frances vs St. John Bosco at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

