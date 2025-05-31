California (CIF) High School Track and Field Championships live updates (Saturday)
CLOVIS, Calif. — The temperatures have risen a few degrees at the Central Valley, but can the track and field athletes throughout the state of California follow suit.
After a sizzling day of trials on Friday, the 105th California (CIF) Track and Field Championships finals take place Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School.
Check HERE for all that occured on Friday, including De La Salle junior Jaden Jefferson breaking the state 100-meter record in 10.01 seconds, a 0.29 PR, and San Diego freshman Jasir Fontenot breaking the state-meet 110 high hurdle mark.
There's more than a half dozen athletes who threatened either meet or national top marks this season, and combined with national media and protesters on the scene to follow transgender athlete AB Hernandez, who qualified three in three events Friday, and this promises to be a heated four-five hour event, which could be delated by temperatures rising above 100 degrees.
- LIVE RESULTS | CIF State track and field championships
Check back throughout the night for top high school track and field action. First field event is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. and running events at 5:45 p.m.