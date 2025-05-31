High School

California (CIF) High School Track and Field Championships live updates (Saturday)

What will Jaden Jefferson, Jasir Fontenot, Kaylin Edwards do for an encore after sizzling Friday night of trials in 105th annual event at Buchanan High School in Clovis

Mitch Stephens

Close finish of 4x100 relay in 2025 CIF State Track and Field championship trials.
Close finish of 4x100 relay in 2025 CIF State Track and Field championship trials. / Photo by Eric Taylor

CLOVIS, Calif. — The temperatures have risen a few degrees at the Central Valley, but can the track and field athletes throughout the state of California follow suit.

After a sizzling day of trials on Friday, the 105th California (CIF) Track and Field Championships finals take place Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School.

Check HERE for all that occured on Friday, including De La Salle junior Jaden Jefferson breaking the state 100-meter record in 10.01 seconds, a 0.29 PR, and San Diego freshman Jasir Fontenot breaking the state-meet 110 high hurdle mark.

High school track and field
De La Salle junior Jaden Jefferson (left) on his way to a California (CIF) state 100-meters record in 10.01 seconds at Friday's 2025 state-meet trials in Clovis. / Photo by Eric Taylor

There's more than a half dozen athletes who threatened either meet or national top marks this season, and combined with national media and protesters on the scene to follow transgender athlete AB Hernandez, who qualified three in three events Friday, and this promises to be a heated four-five hour event, which could be delated by temperatures rising above 100 degrees.

Check back throughout the night for top high school track and field action. First field event is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. and running events at 5:45 p.m.

High school track and field
St. Mary's senior Kira Gant Hatcher qualified second in the triple jump at 40-0 / Photo by Eric Taylor
