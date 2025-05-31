AB Hernandez advances in all three events; California (CIF) State Track and Field Trials live updates
CLOVIS, Calif. — Numbers, numbers, numbers.
They are, of course, what drives all track and field events, and athletes. Times, marks, personal records are at the center point.
Mix that in with personal drama, the journeys of people and coaches and families, and a game of numbers becomes much more compelling.
Especially at the finish line.
That's where roughly 1,500 student-athletes are sprinting and striving and why upwards of 10,000 fans will be on hand Friday and Saturday for the 105th California (CIF) State Track and Field Championships at Veteran's Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High School.
It is considered one of the crowning jewels of all Golden State high school sporting events.
The top 9 in running and top 12 in field events from the trias advance to Saturday's finals which are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. (field) and 5:45 p.m. (running), all pending a heat index that likely will cause delays. Temperatures both days are expected to rise just above triple digits.
Below are highlights from Friday's trials.
Amongst the fire, AB Hernandez advances in three events
With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, law enforcement and media were out in droves for opening of the field events, which was unusual for the early action.
That's because transgender athlete AB Hernandez was getting started. Despite mild protesters — one that was delivered via an airplane with the lettering "No boys in girls sports" — and the utter spotlight, Hernandez qualifed first in two events and second in another.
The Jurpa Valley senior needed just two long jumps to go a best 19 feet, 11.75 inches, well ahead of St. Ignatius senior Ellie McCuskey-Hay (19-5.50) and St. Mary's senior Kira Gant Hatcher (19-4). The rest of the field were all under 19 feet.
Hernandez was the one five jumpers to clear 5-5, making attempts at 5-2, 5-3 and finally 5-5.
About two hours later, Hernandez took one triple jump to go 40-4.75 to finish second to Hatcher at 40-10.50.
Jaden Jefferson breaks state 100 record
The De La Salle junior finished fourth at state last season at 10.40 seconds. He wanted to break that mark last week at the North Coast Section Meet of Championships, which he shattered ato 10.30, a NCS record.
On Friday, he wanted to go 10.20. Ha.
The compact, confident 5-foot-8, 175-pounder obliterated all expectations, crossing the line in a state-record 10.01 wind-legal time, blowing past the previous mark of 10.20 set by Rodrick Pleasant of Serra-Gardena in 2023.
"Perfect race," Jefferson said. "Past three weeks I've been working on my drive phase. The opening was smooth so everything felt great.
"Of course it's amazing to see (that time) but for some reason I wasn't srprised. I put the work in. Everything just came to me. It's a huge, huge accomplishment, but I'm not surprised at all."
Jefferson was also thrilled because of all the Southern California athletes he defeated. "I wanted to set an example for NorCal runners. We have runners too."
Two Southern California's smashed their PRs to finish second and third in the heat and Torrance's Nicholas Obimgba actually matched the previous state record at 10.20. Birmingham's Antrell Harris was third in the heat at 10.24.
Jefferson's time was the third fastest wind-legal team this season in the country.
More highlights
The warm conditions evidently aided a remarkable Friday night of trials. Among the other stars.
- San Diego High School freshman Jasir Fontenot broke the state-meet 110 high hurdles record at 13.31, breaking the mark of 13.33 set by Upland's Joseph Anderson in 2017.
- In a remarkably fast girls 100 prelims, Vanden junior Naiaja Sizemore finished in a California season best of 11.33's, bettering St. Ignatius junior Ellie McCuskey-Hay, who won her heat in lifetime best of 11.43.
- Last year's double winner Mckay Madsen, of nearby Clovis North, was easily the top qualifier in the discus (206-11) and the shot put (67-5.75).
Stay tuned for many more highlights from a remarkable first day of qualifying.