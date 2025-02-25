High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/25/2025)

All seven divisions down to the semifinals; De La Salle, Dublin, San Ramon Valley and Salesian battle it out for the Open Division crown

Mitch Stephens

University junior guard Lucas Lau has scored 102 points in his last three games and leads the Red Devils into the CIF Division 2 semifinals at Moreau Catholic and UOP bound Kellen Hampton.
The CIF's North Coast Section boys basketball playoffs and its 2025 boys basketball brackets are down to the final four in each of seven divisions.

All six teams in the Open Division advance to the CIF Northern Regional championships next week and three teams from all other divisions advance.

Top seeds in each divisions that advanced were De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).

Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).

Most eyes are on the Open Divisions with four of the state's top teams battle for the championships: top seed De La Salle, No. 2 Salesian, No. 3 San Ramon Valley and No. 4 Dublin.

Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

The quarterfinal scores from each of the divisions are also revealed.

2025 NCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division

No. 4 Dublin 65, No. 5 Liberty 47

No. 3 San Ramon Valley 77, No. 6 California 49

Division 1
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Dougherty Valley 79, No. 8 Ygnacio Valley 61

No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter 58, No. 5 Alameda 37

No. 2 Redwood 62, No. 7 Acalanes 52

No. 6 Amador Valley 66, No. 14 Northgate 53

Division 2
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Moreau Catholic 62, No. 8 Urban 35

No. 4 University 83, No. 5 Las Lomas 67

No. 2 Cardinal Newman 61, No. 7 Lick-Wilmerding 35

No. 11 Marin Catholic 71, No. 14 Heritage 60

Division 3
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Branson 64, No. 8 Livermore 52

No. 5 San Rafael 60, No. 13 Mt. Eden 50

No. 2 San Domenico 63, No. 7 College Park

No. 6 Berkeley 74, No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame 55

Division 4
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 Piedmont 78, No. 9 Bethel 69

No. 12 Windsor 52, No. 13 San Jorenzo 43

No. 2 Middletown 43, No. 7 Mission San Jose 40

No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 55, No. 3 El Cerrito 52

Division 5
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 International 55, No. 8 Athenian 47

No. 5 Kelseyville 57, No. 4 College Prep 54

No. 2 Alhambra 65, No. 10 Sonoma Academy 58

No. 11 Sonoma Valley 71, No. 3 Del Norte 69

Division 6
Pick 'Ems

No. 1 St. Bernard's 84, No. 8 San Francisco Waldorf 56

No. 5 mendocino 43, No. 4 Rio Lindo Adventist 28

No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul 72, No. 10 Valley Christian 50

No. 3 Point Arena 62, No. 6 Summerfield Waldorf 53

Published
