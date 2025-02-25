California (CIF) North Coast Section high school boys basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups, (2/25/2025)
The CIF's North Coast Section boys basketball playoffs and its 2025 boys basketball brackets are down to the final four in each of seven divisions.
All six teams in the Open Division advance to the CIF Northern Regional championships next week and three teams from all other divisions advance.
- NCS Open | Dublin, San Ramon Valley surge on
Top seeds in each divisions that advanced were De La Salle (Open), Dougherty Valley (Division 1), Moreau Catholic (D2), Branson (D3), Piedmont (D4), International (D5) and St. Bernard's (D6).
Defending champions are Salesian (Open), Dougherty Valley (D1), Benicia (D2), University (D3), Justin-Siena (D4), Head-Royce (D5) and Cornerstone Christian (D6).
Most eyes are on the Open Divisions with four of the state's top teams battle for the championships: top seed De La Salle, No. 2 Salesian, No. 3 San Ramon Valley and No. 4 Dublin.
Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.
The quarterfinal scores from each of the divisions are also revealed.
2025 NCS BOYS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Open Division
No. 4 Dublin 65, No. 5 Liberty 47
No. 3 San Ramon Valley 77, No. 6 California 49
Division 1
No. 1 Dougherty Valley 79, No. 8 Ygnacio Valley 61
No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter 58, No. 5 Alameda 37
No. 2 Redwood 62, No. 7 Acalanes 52
No. 6 Amador Valley 66, No. 14 Northgate 53
Division 2
No. 1 Moreau Catholic 62, No. 8 Urban 35
No. 4 University 83, No. 5 Las Lomas 67
No. 2 Cardinal Newman 61, No. 7 Lick-Wilmerding 35
No. 11 Marin Catholic 71, No. 14 Heritage 60
Division 3
No. 1 Branson 64, No. 8 Livermore 52
No. 5 San Rafael 60, No. 13 Mt. Eden 50
No. 2 San Domenico 63, No. 7 College Park
No. 6 Berkeley 74, No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame 55
Division 4
No. 1 Piedmont 78, No. 9 Bethel 69
No. 12 Windsor 52, No. 13 San Jorenzo 43
No. 2 Middletown 43, No. 7 Mission San Jose 40
No. 11 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 55, No. 3 El Cerrito 52
Division 5
No. 1 International 55, No. 8 Athenian 47
No. 5 Kelseyville 57, No. 4 College Prep 54
No. 2 Alhambra 65, No. 10 Sonoma Academy 58
No. 11 Sonoma Valley 71, No. 3 Del Norte 69
Division 6
No. 1 St. Bernard's 84, No. 8 San Francisco Waldorf 56
No. 5 mendocino 43, No. 4 Rio Lindo Adventist 28
No. 2 St. Vincent de Paul 72, No. 10 Valley Christian 50
No. 3 Point Arena 62, No. 6 Summerfield Waldorf 53