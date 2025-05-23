California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section high school baseball playoff complete results, brackets, matchups (5/22/2025)
The Sac-Joaquin Section does a fantastic job of spreading out its baseball championships.
Four champions have already been crowned: Yuba City (D3), Lincoln (D5), Woodland Christian (D6) and Vacaville Christian (D7).
On Thursday, the Division 2 championship will be decided between fifth seed Del Oro (14-18) and fourth seed Lodi (24-8) as will the Division 4 crown, as Bradshaw Christian (27-3) takes on Roseville (20-11).
On Friday, the much anticipated Division I finals takes place at Sac City as top seed and defending champion St. Mary's (25-7) takes on third-seed Franklin of Elk Grove (25-7).
DIVISION 3
Yuba City 8, Central Catholic 7
Elija Moncher went 3-for-4 with two RBI leading the Honkers (28-5), who scored two runs in the top of the ninth before Central Catholic tallied for one in the bottom half. The Raiders (23-11) got two RBIs each from Joe Farinha and Chase Periino and three hits by Broden Thomas. Brody Miller pitched 2.1 innings of relief to pick up the win. Teammates Zeke Garcia, Niko Ibarra and Cesar Guizar all had two hits.
DIVISION 5
Lincoln 6, Hughson 5
The Fighting Zebras (24-9) scored five runs in the third inning and held on while pushing across a run in the top of the sixth to win it. Eli Duff drilled a three-run homer and reliever Landyn Plaut pitched the final 1.2 to pick up the win. Sophomore Jackson Cook struck out seven in 5.1 innings. Carlos Guizar and Max Mankins had two hits appece for Hughson (27-7), which got six gritty innings from Bryce McDaniel.
DIVISION 6
Woodland Christian 5, Bear River 1
The Cardinals took three runs in the bottom of the first and cruised from there behind the combined four-hitter by Jayden Badhesha and Wyatt Trafican. Badhesha worked the first six and struck out 11 and hit a two-run home run. Losing pitcher Kaden Nicholls (three earned runs, five innings pitched) had two hits for Bear River (19-8-1).
DIVISION 7
Vacaville Christian 13, Turlock Christian 2
The second-seeded Falcons (19-6) broke it wide open with 10 runs in the fourth to win the game stopped early due to the mercy rule. Evean Varty drove in three runs with a pair of hits and Isaac Stanley and Drew Lindsey, both freshmen, drove in two runs apiece as did Wyatt Hedlund. Jake Dein had two hits for top-seed Turlock Christian (16-6).
Top seeds heading in were St. Mary's (Division 1), Jesuit (D2), Oakmont (D3), Bradshaw Christian (D4), Lincoln (D5), Bear River (D6) and Turlock Christian (D7).
Defending champions are St. Mary's (D1), Granite Bay (D2), Oakmont (D3), Casa Roble (D4), Bradshaw Christian (D5), Leroy Green Academy (D6) and Woodland Christian (D7).