California's top basketball teams will play on national TV at Hoophall Classic
The Hoophall Classic is arguably the nation's best high school basketball showcase. It draws the country's best prep boys and girls basketball programs and players each January on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to compete under one roof.
This year's edition, which will run Jan. 15-19, is no different. The last few years have been highlighted by standout players like Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa, who were the No. 1 players in their respective senior classes. This year, the No. 1 player is Tyran Stokes, who is at Rainier Beach in Washington after starting the school year at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in Southern California.
Notre Dame was scheduled to compete in the 2026 Hoophall Classic, but since Stokes' move to Seattle, Rainier Beach has replaced the Knights in this weekend's event.
Nevertheless, the CIF Southern Section's top teams are invited out to the notable event to showcase its talents on national television and online platformes including NBA TV, ESPNU, ESPN2, NBA.com, BallerTV and Youtube. Marquee boys games Saturday and Sunday will be on NBA TV. Monday's games will be on ESPNU and ESPN2.
Seven Southern Section teams will make the trek to Springfield College in Western Massachusetts to play in the Hoophall. Sierra Canyon, St. John Bosco, Inglewood and Mater Dei boys. Ontario Christian, Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei girls.
FRIDAY IS FOR THE LADIES
The girls will all play on Friday, which will be the first time in the Hoophall's history its dedicated a full day of games to a national girls basketball slate. According to event director Greg Procino, the event has done it on a local level, but never a full day of girls hoops games with national programs.
Mater Dei will play Christ the King (NY) at 2:30 p.m. (ET). Sierra Canyon will play Long Island Lutheran (NY) at 7 p.m. (ET) and Ontario Christian will take on Bishop McNamara (MD) at 8:30 p.m. (ET).
Sierra Canyon and Ontario Christian's games will be streamed live on NBA.com.
SATURDAY IS FOR THE BOYS
On Saturday, three of the four California boys teams will play.
Mater Dei takes on Notre Dame (CT) at 9 a.m. (ET). Sierra Canyon will play against defending national champions Columbus (FL) for the second time this season at 4 p.m. (ET). Inglewood is slated to face Notre Dame of West Haven, Conn. at 7 p.m. (ET)
Sierra Canyon's game will be on NBA TV. Inglewood's game will be on NBA.com.
On Monday, St. John Bosco will play Columbus (FL) at 3 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU.
TOP PLAYERS TO WATCH
Here is the list of the event's top players:
SENIOR BOYS (2026)
- Tyran Stokes — Rainier Beach
- Cameron Willams — Phoenix St. Mary’s (Committed to Duke)
- Jordan Smith — Paul VI
- Jason Crowe — Inglewood (Missouri)
- Caleb Holt — Prolific Prep
- Bruce Branch III — Prolific Prep
- Christian Collins — St. John Bosco
- Dylan Mingo — Long Island Lutheran
- Adonis Ratliff — Archbishop Stepinac (USC)
JUNIOR BOYS (2027)
- Marcus Spears Jr. — Dynamic Prep
- CJ Rosser — Southeastern Prep Academy
- Paul Osaruyi — CIA – Bella Vista Prep
- Obinna Ekezie — Southeastern Prep Academy
- Beckham Black — Southeastern Prep Academy
- Moussa Kamissoko — Long Island Lutheran
- Nasir Anderson — Prolific Prep
- LJ Smith — Oak Hill Academy (Ohio State)
- Lincoln Cosby — Montverde Academy
SENIOR GIRLS (2026)
- Olivia Vukosa — Christ the King (UConn)
- Jerzy Robinson — Sierra Canyon School (South Carolina)
- Jordyn Jackson — St. James Performance Academy, Maryland
- Olivia Jones — Long Island Lutheran (Vanderbilt)
- Kaeli Wynn — Mater Dei (South Carolina)
- Kelsi Andrews — IMG Academy (South Carolina)
- Savvy Swords — Long Island Lutheran (Kentucky)
JUNIOR GIRLS (2027)
- Kaleena Smith — Ontario Christian
- Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka — Bullis School
- Jezelle Banks — St. James Performance Academy
- Jordyn Palmer — Westtown School
- Qadance Samuels — Bishop McNamara
