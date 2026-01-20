Maxi Adams hopes Hoophall Classic performance boosts McDonald's All-American dream
Maximo Adams was clear when asked if playing in the McDonald's All-American game is a dream of his.
"Yes, of course," he said quickly.
The Sierra Canyon senior forward is likely on the cusp of being selected for the prestigious game. But he's not a 'shoo-in' compared to other California prospects like Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. or St. John Bosco's Christian Collins are thought to be.
Adams sits ranked No. 24 overall in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.com and No. 25 in the ESPN rankings. The game and its committee members select 24 players for the event, splitting the selections into two teams of 12 for the 'East' and 'West' squads.
So, really, Adams' chances are more like one in 12 to be selected when looking at the 'West' roster spaces.
The Hoophall Classic draws basketball coaches, media and pundits alike from all over the country when it comes to evaluating talent. Adams knew that coming into Saturday's showdown with Columbus (FL), the defending national champions.
"It was a great opportunity to play in front of a lot of (important) people on this great stage of basketball," Adams said. "I came focused, ready and confident."
That he did.
The North Carolina commit was stellar in Sierra Canyon's dominant 75-58 win over Columbus with 24 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. He was 9 of 14 from the field including four 3-pointers. He also added two assists and two steals.
"I felt like today's performance will help my chances of being selected for sure," Adams said.
When looking at the prospects among the Top 30-or-so, Adams is one of eight players that could be considered for a 'Team West' spot, pending on where they split the roster selections geographically. For example, pending on the crop of players, it wouldn't be surprising to see players from Texas or the South put on the West roster.
When asked what Adams thinks of when talking about the McDonald's All-American game, he said one name with a smirk: "LeBron James."
WINNING MATTERS TOO
On top of Adams' given talent at 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, his impact on Sierra Canyon's overall success will bolster his chances of being a McDonald's All-American. He's currently averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
He already helped the Trailblazers win a CIF State Division I title last season. But this year, he wants the grand prize.
"We need to win the (Mission) league, CIF (Southern Section Open Division), and the (CIF Open Division) state championship," Adams said. "Those are the goals, but we know we need to take it one game at a time."
Sierra Canyon is currently the No. 1-ranked team in California with an18-1 overall record including a 4-0 record in the Mission League ahead of its showdown with Harvard-Westlake (also 4-0 in league play) on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Then there's the league's end-of-year conference tournament, which starts on Jan. 29.
The CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs start on February 13.
SIERRA CANYON'S LOADED ROSTER
Sierra Canyon has a tremendous roster along side Adams, including 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., 4-star forward Brannon Martinsen and rising sophomore Jordan Mize.
It doesn't stop there. The Trailblazers also have veteran role players like DeLan Grant, Jordan Askew and Stephen Kankole.
Additionally, there are two very good sophomores that will be ones to watch down the road that already get significant playing time. Point guard JJ Sati-Grier and 6-foot-7 wing Josh Lowery.
