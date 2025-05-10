High School

California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/9/2025)

Top seeds in each division are Del Oro (D1), Rocklin (D2), Central Catholic (D3), Destiny Christian Academy (D4), Casa Roble (D5), Argonaut (D6) and Foresthill (D7)

Mitch Stephens

Whitney (white uniforms) is the No. 2 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs, while Oak Ridge is No. 2 in Division 1. Both teams open play on Wednesday.
Whitney (white uniforms) is the No. 2 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs, while Oak Ridge is No. 2 in Division 1. Both teams open play on Wednesday. / Photo by Gary Jones

The Sac-Joaquin softball high school playoff brackets have been released.

All seven divisions begin Wednesday with championship games May 24 except in Division 7 which takes place May 17.

CIF Northern Regional play runs June 3-7 with no state championships yet approved.

Defending champions are Oak Ridge (D1), Rocklin (D2), Oakdale (D3), Dixon (D4), Sutter (D5), Le Grand (D6) and Big Valley Christian (D7)

2025 SJS softball brackets

