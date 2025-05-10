California (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section softball high school playoff brackets (5/9/2025)
The Sac-Joaquin softball high school playoff brackets have been released.
All seven divisions begin Wednesday with championship games May 24 except in Division 7 which takes place May 17.
CIF Northern Regional play runs June 3-7 with no state championships yet approved.
Top seeds in each division are Del Oro (D1), Rocklin (D2), Central Catholic (D3), Destiny Christian Academy (D4), Casa Roble (D5), Argonaut (D6) and Foresthill (D7).
Defending champions are Oak Ridge (D1), Rocklin (D2), Oakdale (D3), Dixon (D4), Sutter (D5), Le Grand (D6) and Big Valley Christian (D7)
2025 SJS softball brackets
