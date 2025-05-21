California CIF Southern Section high school baseball second-round playoff scores (5/20/2025)
No. 1-seeded Corona showed some rust on Tuesday, but it was only for three innings. After a long layoff since learning their playoff fate which included a first-round bye, the Panthers had to overcome an early two-run lead before coasting to an eventual 11-2 victory over Los Osos.
(NOTE: Full playoff brackets for all divisions below)
Top prospect Seth Hernandez hit two, three-run homeruns and moved 9-0 this season from the bump. Hernandez moves to 18-0 in his career as Corona moves on to take on Big VIII League foe Norco in the quarterfinal.
Santa Margarita defeated Huntington Beach 6-5 after erasing a 5-1 deficit. Chase Marlow provided the game-winning hit. Carter Enoch hit a homerun. Brennan Bauer earned the win in four innings of relief.
No. 2-seeded Crespi defeated El Dorado 5-2 thanks to a complete game pitching performance from Jackson Eisenhauer, who struck out seven batters. The Celts will take on Mira Costa in the quarterfinals.
OTHER NOTABLE SCORES, STATS
Torrance 3, Oaks Christian 2: Mateo Rickman hit a three-run homer in the victory.
Norco 4, Laguna Beach 2: Dylan Seward had four RBIs off three hits.
Castaic 4, Crescenta Valley 2: Jakob Kerr had two hits. Gio Foster had two RBIs.
Fountain Valley 7, Trabuco Hills 0: Josh Grack did it all. Pitched a shutout and had two RBIs.
Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
The final CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings were released Sunday. Corona, St. John Bosco, Huntington Beach and Crespi were ranked No. 1 through 4, respectively.
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Corona (26-2)
D2: La Habra (19-9)
D3: Colony (22-6)
D4: Woodridge (19-9)
D5: Northwood (12-15)
D6: Shadow Hills (12-14)
D7: Channel Islands (12-13)
D8: Colton (10-16)
D9: Loma Linda Academy (13-0)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: