CIF State SoCal Basketball Playoffs: Sage Hills girls stun No. 1 Sierra Canyon

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — One stunning result deserves another.

On the heels of Sierra Canyon winning the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls title over juggernaut Ontario Christian a week prior, Sage Hill created its own upset moment with a 57-54 victory over the No. 1-seeded Trailblazers Saturday night.

Amalia Holguin, most notably known for being part of Kobe Bryant's girls travel basketball team with daughter Gigi Bryant, led the Lightning with 26 points including 17 in the second half to down Sierra Canyon and advance to the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional final on Tuesday night at Ontario Christian.

Ontario Christian topped Etiwanda in the other regional semifinal 80-66.

Sage Hill was trailing 32-24 at halftime before taking a 44-41 lead at the end of the third quarter. Holguin converted a three-point play to give Sage Hill a 55-54 lead with 30 seconds left before Sierra Canyon star Jerzy Robinson fouled out with 15.4 seconds left.

Robinson, a South Carolina commit and McDonald's All-American selection, finished with 26 points. Robinson finished her time at Sierra Canyon as the program's all-time leading scorer.

Holguin knocked down two free throws to create a three-point edge with five seconds left. Sierra Canyon's Delaney White had a decent look from the 3-point line to tie the game, but it was off the mark.

SIERRA CANYON-HARVARD-WESTLAKE REMATCH

The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team defeated Santa Margarita 72-60 thanks to 23 points from Brandon McCoy and 19 points from Maxi Adams. Brannon Martinsen added 10 points.

Harvard-Westlake topped St. Joseph 56-52 in the other regional semifinal to create a rematch of the CIF Southern Section Open Division final. Sierra Canyon won that game 56-53.

Sierra Canyon will host Harvard-Westlake in the CIF State Open Division regional final Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

NOTABLE RESULTS

St. John Bosco 75, Mater Dei 71 (OT): Christian Collins hit a shot to send the game into overtime. He scoerd 32 points in the victory.

Damien 49, Crean Lutheran 44: The Spartans held the CIF-SS Division 1 champs to just 12 points in the second half to anchor a 15-point comeback victory. Eli Garner had 13 points. Elijah Smith scored 18.

Palisades 81, Torrey Pines 67: EJ Popoola and OJ Popoola scored 25 and 21 points, respectively.

Sylmar 102, Canyon Country Canyon 94 (OT): Sylmar coach Bort Escoto is one win away from Sacramento. Rob Winn scored 34 points, Aiden Garcia 27 points and Andrew Galvez 17.

Birmingham 82, Poway 69: Tekeio Phillips led the Patriots with 30 points.

SOCAL REGIONAL FINALS

(All games set for Tuesday night)

BOYS

OPEN: Harvard-Westlake at Sierra Canyon

DI: Damien at St. John Bosco

DII: Palisades at Bakersfield Christian

DIII: Colony at Birmingham Charter

DIV: San Juan Hills at Tulare Union

DV: Coalinga at Sylmar

GIRLS

OPEN: Sage Hill at Ontario Christian

DI: Corona Centennial at Rancho Christian

DII: Saugus at St. Joseph

DIII: Leuzinger at El Dorado

DIV: Godinez Fundamental at Palisades

DV: Schurr at Laguna Hills

