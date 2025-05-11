Top 25 California Southern Section final high school baseball rankings (5/11/2025)
Here are the final high school baseball ranking in the CIF Southern Section after the regular season concluded on May 7.
The office will reveal the playoff pairings on Monday, May 12 at 10 a.m. before the opening round of the postseason begins on Thursday, May 15.
There are 248 automatic playoff berths in the section. That number divided by the nine divisions is likely to create 27 automatic playoff berths in Divisions 1 through 4 and 28 automatic playoff berths through Divisions 5 through 9. All divisions can have a max of 32 teams in the field.
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. Corona (26-2)
Big VIII League champions.
2. St. John Bosco (23-4)
Trinity League champions.
3. Huntington Beach (24-4)
Sunset League champions.
4. Crespi (22-2)
Mission League champions. First time since 2010.
5. Orange Lutheran (22-6)
Second-place finisher in the Trinity League.
6. Harvard-Westlake (19-9)
Second-place finisher in the Mission League.
7. La Mirada (21-6)
Gateway League champions.
8. Aquinas (25-2)
Undefeated Ambassador League champions.
9. Cypress (17-10)
Crestview League champions.
10. Mira Costa (26-2)
Undefeated Bay League champions (12-0). Mustangs will take a 24-game winning streak into the postseason.
11. Villa Park (22-6)
Second-place finishers in the Crestview League.
12. Norco (20-8)
Second-place finisher in BigVIII League behind Corona.
13. Newport Harbor (22-4)
Second-place finishers in the Sunset League behind Huntington Beach.
14. Summit (25-3)
Heads into the postseason with 22 wins in a row.
15. Arcadia (25-3)
Pacific League champions
16. Vista Murrieta (22-5-1)
Southwestern League champions ... on a 14-game winning streak.
17. Los Alamitos (17-9-2)
Third-place finisher in Sunset League.
18. El Dorado (20-8)
Third-place finisher in competitive Crestview League.
19. Santa Margarita (16-12)
Third-place finisher in the Trinity League.
20. West Ranch (19-9)
Foothill League champions.
21. Notre Dame (SO) (15-13)
Third-place finisher in Mission League.
22. Arlington (21-7)
Lions are Ivy League champions, 14-1.
23. Simi Valley (22-5)
Coastal Canyon League champions.
24. Los Osos (19-8)
Baseline League champions.
25. Gahr (16-12)
Second-place finisher in Gateway League behind La Mirada.
