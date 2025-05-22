California (CIF) State boys volleyball high school playoff updated scores, bracket (5/21/2025)
All eight No. 1 seeds during the first round of the first CIF State boys volleyball high school playoff tournament on Tuesday.
North California top seeds Mitty (D1), Buchanan (D2), Leigh (D3) and Ben Holt College Prep Academy (D4). and No. 1 Southern California Mira Costa (D1), Mater Dei (D2), Sage Hill (D3) and Mater Dei Catholic (D4) lost a total of three games while combing to win 24.
Semifinal matches in each divisions and region take place Thursday with regional finals on Saturday, and state championship matches scheduled for May 31 in Fresno City College.
Three Fresno area teams, all from the Tri-River Athletic Conference (TRAC), advanced to semifinal play including Clovis and Clovis East in the Division 1 North region. Clovis, the fourth seed, defeated No. 5 Northgate 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, while Clovis East swept sixth-seed Saint Francis. The top two seeds in Division 1 North, Mitty and Harker, also swept first-round matches.
A third TRAC team breezed to a first-round victory in top D2 North seed Buchanan, which knocked off West Park, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13. Other first-round North winners were second seed Amador Valley, No. 3 Del Oro and fourth-seed Los Gatos, which will travel to Buchanan for a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal.
In Division I South, there were a pair of mild upsets, though top seed Mira Costa and second seed Huntington Beach cruised to first-round wins. Fifth-seed Newport Harbor
won handily, but fifth seed Newport Harbor went on the road to beat fourth-seed Torrey Pines, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 and sixth-seed Corona del Mar upset third seed and host Carlsbad, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21. Semifinal matchups pit Newport Harbor (27-11) at Mira Costa (34-2), while Huntington Beach (34-6) hosts Corona del Mar (25-6). These Southern Section rivals have met before.
Mira Costa beat Newport Harbor earlier this season, 25-15, 20-25, 30-28, 25-22. while Huntington Beach twice defeated Corona del Mar, three games to none and 3-1.
In the Northern California D1 semifinals, Clovis (29-4) travels to Mitty (38-2), and Harker (26-8) hosts Clovis East (26-11). Clovis and Mitty haven't met this season, however Harker upended Clovis East 25-18, 22-25, 17-15 in a tournament match on April 26.