California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Nov. 30, 2025
Girls basketball season is officially underway for the vast majority of the teams in the CIF-Southern Section. So, below is the first updated edition of the season for High School on SI's CIF-SS girls basketball Top 25.
While the first half of the rankings remain stable from the preseason edition – for now – the second half has been anything but stable. Three new teams, none of which have played more than five games, have cracked the updated top 25.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (5-0 – 1st last week)
As expected, it's been a "wow" start for the Knights. They wrecked Nazareth (NY) 100-49, O'Connor (AZ) 92-40, and No. 21 Esperanza 116-34 before heading to Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Once in Texas, they steamrolled two of the state's top teams, Lancaster and Ryan, 86-63 and 96-43, respectively.
2. SIERRA CANYON (2-0 – 2nd)
Two games was plenty for the Trailblazers to show they haven't lost their edge since last season. They blew out Central Section heavyweight Sierra Pacific 73-30 and cruised past No. 6 Fairmont Prep 71-50.
3. ETIWANDA (5-0 – 3rd)
Five games, five wins, four statement wins in blowouts of Nazareth (NY), St. Joseph (Santa Maria), Lynwood, and Sage Hill. Etiwanda's other win was a near-loss that almost sent shockwaves through the high school hoops universe – a 44-40 win over Redondo Union in which Clamp City put up its lowest point total since 2021 but still prevailed.
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0 – 4th)
As you'll read many times in the next three weeks plus change, Centennial doesn't tip off until right after Christmas when the transfer sit-out period ends.
5. MATER DEI (5-0 – 5th)
While Mater Dei hasn't utterly obliterated all challengers that aren't nationally ranked like in some years past, it's already off to a strong start. It beat Bishop Montgomery 72-33, Sierra Pacific 66-52, No. 12 Moreno Valley 81-63, and No. 8 Oak Park 73-61 to win its own inaugural holiday tournament.
6. FAIRMONT PREP (1-1 – 6th)
The first two games of the season were more or less par for the course for the Huskies, beating a strong No. 25 Marlborough team by 30 and losing 71-50 to Sierra Canyon. This week of non-league action, all at the Troy Hoops Classic, is massive: No. 12 Moreno Valley, No. 8 Oak Park, and then No. 1 Ontario Christian.
7. SAGE HILL (4-1 – 7th)
Before losing 81-57 to Etiwanda, which isn't that much of a blemish, Sage Hill wasted no time in getting off to a fast start. At Redondo Union's Battle at the Beach, it 30-pieced No. 14 Saint Joseph (Lakewood), Harvard-Westlake, and Mira Costa and then outdueled none other than Carondelet – the NorCal team it lost to by three points in last season's Division I state championship – 88-81 to earn its spot in the finals.
8. OAK PARK (5-1 – 8th)
The new-look Eagles are living up to the lofty expectations the outside world has placed upon them so far. Before losing 73-61 to Mater Dei in the finals of Mater Dei's inaugural holiday tournament – which is respectable – they beat St. Joseph (Santa Maria) 68-62, No. 11 Ventura 56-45, Canyon Country), 69-47, NorCal powerhouse Priory 65-46, and No. 9 Windward 63-51.
9. WINDWARD (2-2 – 9th)
As expected, Windward is still a good team with Amel Cook out with an injury. They lost by two points to Priory, lost by 12 points to Oak Park, and defeated Canyon Country and Sierra Pacific.
10. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (2-0 – 10th)
Sure, it's only been two games. But how many teams high school teams will ever be able to say that they have three players averaging at least 23 PPG against good competition? It's safe to say the Eagles will still be able to score with Julia Wilson off to Gonzaga after they beat Nevada teams Mater Academy East 87-77 and Liberty 100-61.
11. VENTURA (3-1 – 11th)
Doing well with three lopsided wins and an 11-point loss to No. 8 Oak Park so far. The wins weren't against bad compeition either, facing Camarillo, Saugus, and Chaminade.
12. MORENO VALLEY (3-2 – 12th)
It's been a solid showing for the Vikings despite the fact that they are coming off back-to-back losses. They made short work of Los Osos, Sierra Pacific, and Bishop Montgomery before losing 81-63 to Mater Dei and 55-48 to Central Coast Section powerhouse Priory.
13. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (4-0 – 16th)
After defeating No. 17 Brentwood in overtime and blowing out Verdugo Hills, Granada Hills Charter, and Moorpark, Valencia has another test on Tuesday: a sizzling No. 15 Redondo team that nearly knocked off Etiwanda.
14. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (5-1 – 13th)
As formidable as No. 8 Sage Hill is, losing by 41 to the Lightning had to sting with this team's upside. But it's still been a strong start for the Jesters. They blew out Yucaipa, Cerritos, West Covina, and Los Alamitos before defeating formidable Rosary Academy 48-46 last time out.
15. REDONDO UNION (3-2 – Unranked)
The Sea Hawks are absolutely hooping to start 2025-26, especially on defense. They pushed none other than Etiwanda to a four-point finish, holding the reigning disputed national champion to 44 points – the fewest Etiwanda has scored since 2021. Redondo also nearly upset Carondelet in a 54-49 loss and defeated Oak Hills, Lynwood, and St. Joseph (Santa Maria).
16. VILLA PARK (4-0 – 20th)
Villa Park blew out Westminster, Troy, and Santiago (Corona) before showing their ability to guard up in size in a 44-40 win against No. 18 JSerra. This week they host the 9th Annual Lady Spartans Winter Shootout where they packed their schedule with Long Beach Poly, Portola (Irvine), and Orange Lutheran.
17. BRENTWOOD (1-3 – 15th)
Brentwood is on the board with a 66-51 win against Coronado (NV) after starting with three straight losses. It wasn't a bad string of losses though – in overtime against No. 13 Valencia, by 15 to unbeaten La Jolla Country Day, and by four to Nevada champion Centennial, arguably a top-25 team in the country.
18. JSERRA (5-1 – 19th)
After cruising past El Dorado, Torrance, and Portola (Irvine), the Lions faced a 44-40 setback against No. 16 Villa Park but didn't let it get them down. They bounced back to take down Lynwood and Mira Costa.
19. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0 – 18th)
San Clemente hasn't faced any ranked competition yet, but it's won all five games by double digits including against San Juan Hills and Tesoro.
20. LYNWOOD (2-3 – Unranked)
Not surprising to see Lynwood making noise early – although its record doesn't reflect it – with PF Emma Iheanachor and PG Shanilah Ewing back to lead the charge. The Knights' losses were singe-digit games against JSerra and Redondo Union plus one dismantling at the hands of Etiwanda. Their wins came by 15 points over St. Anthony and five over Harvard-Westlake.
21. ST. ANTHONY (4-1 – Unranked)
Had our preseason rankings extended to 30 teams, the Saints would've gotten a nod, and they already look to be about 10 spots higher than where we had them. After starting with a 71-56 loss to Lynwood, Jordyn Washington and Laila Hughes and company defeated La Cañada, Oak Hills, Esperanza, and Beckman with three of those wins coming by at least 20 points.
22. ESPERANZA (1-2 – 17th)
Jury is out through just three games for the Aztecs. As crazy as it sounds, a 116-34 loss to Ontario Christian – arguably the best team in the country – isn't a stock-dropper. A 68-48 loss to St. Anthony is, but the Saints might prove to be a top-15 team in the section. Before that, Esperanza opened with a nice 57-46 win against Claremont.
23. NOTRE DAME-SHERMAN OAKS (2-0 – 23rd)
The Knights opened with a 74-42 rout of Village Christian and 65-50 win against Palisades.
24. FLINTRIDGE PREP (4-0 – 25th)
After blowing out Chino Hills, Murrieta Valley, and Rialto, the Wolves survived a test from Los Osos 47-45. Speaking of tests, they resume play on Friday at Harvard-Westlake.
25. LA SALLE (2-2 – 21st)
For now, La Salle drops a few spots for losses to local teams Kamehameha Kapalama and Maryknoll in a trip to Hawaii. Still, those are solid teams, and these losses won't necessarily hold them in the rankings if they beat enough of the many fellow Southern Section powerhouses they'll play in 2025-26.
ON THE BUBBLE:
Marlborough, Orange Lutheran, Bishop Montgomery