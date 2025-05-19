California CIF track and field finals recap; Notre Dame edges Servite for D3 title
The best of California track and field was on full display Saturday at the CIF Southern Section Championships. Four divisions worth of elite athletes packed into the Moorpark High School stadium battling for team titles, personal records, and season-defining victories.
Some standouts included Stanford commit Evan Noonan who won 1600-meter with the fastest time in California this season and also won his division's (D2) 3200-meter race. As well as Yucapia's Benjamin Lingenfelter who won the D1 shot put and discus titles and became the second thrower in the state to break 200 feet this season.
On the girls side of things, Keelan Wright of Chaparral was the fastest 100 and 200-meter runner on the day across all divisions. Kaylin Edwards of Long Beach (Wilson) took home the best times across both hurdles across all divisions. Jaslene Massey positioned herself well for the next coming weeks as the junior took home the best throwing marks across all divisions.
Servite had the spotlight on them heading into the meet due to their young dominant sprint crew, and they did not disappoint as they had five athletes score in the D3 200-meter race, while they had four score in the 100 as sophomore Benjamin Harris won the short sprints and freshman sensation Jaelen Hunter won the D3 400-meter. They will be sending seven underclassmen to the masters meet. Ultimately, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) had deeper talent in the field events and squeaked out a CIF title by two points as Servite did not race their best 4x400 squad after Jorden Wells tweaked his hamstring earlier in the meet.
Notre Dame’s throws squad, led by renowned coach Nick Garcia, continued its dominance with a fifth consecutive CIF-SS girls shot put title — a remarkable streak of excellence. There were so many great performances, and it would be impossible to give them all their shine, but let's just into the results.
(Note: stats are pulled via athletic.net and media and links related to the races will be at the bottom of the article)
CIF CHAMPIONS
Division 1:
Girls: Wilson - Long Beach - 107 points (most in the meet on both sides)
Boys: Long Beach Poly - 44 Points
Division 2:
Girls: Canyon - Canyon Country - 59 points
Boys: Culver City - 51 Points
Division 3:
Girls: JSerra Catholic - 84 points
Boys: Notre Dame - Sherman Oaks - 106.5 Points
Division 4:
Girls: St. Mary's Academy/Rosary Academy (tie) - 73 points
Boys: Viewpoint/Serra - Gardena (tie) - Sherman Oaks - 49 Points
With postseason pressure at its peak, several athletes didn’t just win — they separated from the pack. Whether it was a sub-47 second 400, a 200-foot discus toss, or a thrilling relay anchor leg, Southern Section stars showed exactly why they’re among the best in the country.
Here’s a breakdown of the top performances across all divisions, showcasing the fastest times and farthest marks from Saturday’s action:
The following symbols next to the marks denote the following:
+ = Divison record
* = CIF-SS Record
DIVISION 1
100 Meters
Boys: Rodney Sermons – Rancho Cucamonga, Jr. (10.36)
Girls: Keelan Wright – Chaparral, Sr. (11.50)
200 Meters
Boys: Rodney Sermons – Rancho Cucamonga, Jr. (20.92)
Girls: Keelahn Wright – Chaparral, Sr. (23.32)
400 Meters
Boys: Jack Stadlman – Temecula Valley Sr.. (46.27)
Girls: Saniah Varnado – Wilson (Long Beach), So. (54.88)
800 Meters
Boys: Wyland Obando – Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (1:51.01)
Girls: Braelyn Combe – Santiago (Corona), Jr. (2:11.72)
1600 Meters
Boys: Maximo Zavaleta – Martin Luther King, Jr. (4:07.15)
Girls: Braelyn Combe – Santia
3200 Meters
Boys: Maximo Zavaleta – Martin Luther King, Jr. (9:01.99)
Girls: Holly Barker – Trabuco Hills, Sr. (10:07.93)
110/100m Hurdles
Boys: Quran Clayton Jr. – Oak Hills, So. (13.89)
Girls: Kaylin Edwards – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (13.90)
300m Hurdles
Boys: Mac Lamkin – Mira Costa, Sr. (37.39)
Girls: Kaylin Edwards – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (41.24)
4x100 Relay
Boys: Oak Hills (41.32)
Girls: Poly (Long Beach) (46.05)
4x400 Relay
Boys: Poly (Long Beach) (3:13.20)
Girls: Wilson (Long Beach) (3:45.84)
Shot Put
Boys: Benjamin Lingenfelter – Yucaipa, Sr. (57-03.00)
Girls: Jaslene Massey – Aliso Niguel, Jr. (48-08.00)
Discus
Boys: Benjamin Lingenfelter – Yucaipa, Sr. (200-00)
Girls: Jaslene Massey – Aliso Niguel, Jr. (160-10)
High Jump
Boys: Nathaniel Baca – Ayala, Sr. (6-10.00)
Girls: Jillene Wetteland – Poly (Long Beach), Sr. (5-06.00)
Pole Vault
Boys: Ogden Lucsik – Burbank, Sr. (16-02.00)
Girls: Three-way tie:
Olivia Bettinger – Beckman, Sr. (11-10.00), Sophia Alagha, Jr. (11-10.00), Danielle Patrick, Sr. (11-10.00)
Long Jump
Boys: Keith Catledge – Cajon, Sr. (22-08.00)
Girls: Loren Webster – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (18-06.50)
Triple Jump
Boys: Keith Catledge – Cajon, Sr. (48-08.00)
Girls: Journii Spencer – Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (38-06.50)
DIVISION 2
100 Meters
Boys: Nickolas Obimogba, Torrance, Jr. (10.63)
Girls: Taylor Anyansi, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (11.66)
200 Meters
Boys: Nickolas Obimogba, Torrance, Jr. (21.29)
Girls: Tamea Crear, West Ranch, So. (24.27)
400 Meters
Boys: Dontay Mayrant, Culver City, Sr. (47.75)
Girls: Lanai Gant, Canyon (Canyon Country), Sr. (54.92)
800 Meters
Boys: Noah Cavender, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (1:52.23)
Girls: Grace Smith, Claremont, Fr. (2:09.91)
1600 Meters
Boys: Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, Sr. (4:03.71)+
Girls: Annie Ivarsson, Dana Hills, Sr. (4:47.51)
3200 Meters
Boys: Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, Sr. (9:01.61)
Girls: Summer Wilson, Irvine, Sr. (10:16.90)
110/100m Hurdles
Boys: Jordhen Gammage, Canyon (Canyon Country), Sr. (14.24)
Girls: Olivia Griffin, Wiseburn - Da Vinci, Sr. (14.64)
300m Hurdles
Boys: Kingston Waring, Culver City, Sr. (36.92)
Girls: Olivia Griffin, Wiseburn - Da Vinci, Sr. (42.44)
4x100 Relay
Boys: Murrieta Valley – 41.60
Girls: Canyon (Canyon Country) – 46.83
4x400 Relay
Boys: Culver City - 3:15.51
Girls: Canyon (Canyon Country) – 3:50.49
Shot Put
Boys: Logan Thompson, South Torrance, Sr. (52-01.50)
Girls: Su’Riah Williams, Redlands, Sr. (42-00.50)
Discus
Boys: Lawson Grace, Westlake, Sr. (174-02)
Girls: Kiera Donovan, Golden Valley (SS), Sr. (146-01)
High Jump
Boys: Brandon Gorski, Mater Dei, Sr. (6-08.00)
Girls: Taylor Burton, Dana Hills, So. (5-04.00)
Pole Vault
Boys: Michael Cullen, Redlands, Sr. (16-03.00)
Girls: Sydni Harden, Dana Hills, Sr. (12-04.00)
Long Jump
Boys: Nicholas (Nic) Alexis, Elsinore, Sr. (23-05.00)
Girls: Elina Stump, Santa Barbara, Sr. (18-07.25)
Triple Jump
Boys: Addae Ma’at, Golden Valley (SS), Sr. (48-11.50)
Girls: Kaylee Best, Norco, Sr. (39-01.25)
DIVISION 3
100 Meters
Boys: Benjamin Harris, Servite, So. (10.32)
Girls: Marley Scoggins, Calabasas, Jr. (11.59)+
200 Meters
Boys: Benjamin Harris, Servite, So. (20.96)
Girls: Marley Scoggins, Calabasas, Jr. (23.84)
400 Meters
Boys: Jaelen Hunter, Servite, Sr. (47.10)
Girls: Rayah Rodriguez, Oaks Christian, Jr. (55.18)
800 Meters
Boys: Alden Morales, JSerra Catholic, Jr. (1:50.79)+
Girls: Anne Elise Packard, JSerra Catholic, Sr. (2:09.82)
1600 Meters
Boys: Bradley Arrey, JSerra Catholic, Sr. (4:09.74)
Girls: Maya de Brouwer, La Canada, Sr. (4:53.87)
3200 Meters
Boys: Christian Yoder, Oaks Christian, Sr. (9:05.19)
Girls: Abigail Errington, South Pasadena, Sr. (10:17.49)
110/100m Hurdles
Boys: Aaron Uzan, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (14.22)
Girls: Kaylei Combest, Covina, Sr. (14.59)
300m Hurdles
Boys: Lucas Schneider, Thousand Oaks, Jr. (37.57)
Girls: Olivia Smyth, Santa Margarita, Jr. (43.78)
4x100 Relay
Boys: Servite – 40.43
Girls: Oaks Christian – 46.53
4x400 Relay
Boys: Cathedral - 3:15.38+
Girls: JSerra Catholic – 3:50.08
Shot Put
Boys: Omar Soufi, South Pasadena, Sr. (58-05.00)
Girls: Aja Johnson, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (46-02.00)
Discus
Boys: Jack Paavola, Ocean View, Sr. (170-09)
Girls: Aja Johnson, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (141-03)
High Jump
Boys: Joshua Harel, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Jr. (6-08.00)
Girls: Julia Teven, Brea Olinda, Jr. (5-08.00)
Pole Vault
Boys: Brady Furr, Santa Margarita, Sr. (15-08.00)
Girls: Taya Frodis, Thousand Oaks, Jr. (11-10.00)
Long Jump
Boys: Leo Francis, Santa Margarita, Sr. (23-04.00)
Girls: AB Hernandez, Jurupa Valley, Sr. (19-02.75)
Triple Jump
Boys: Esaias Ellis, Cathedral, Sr. (46-00.50)
Girls: AB Hernandez, Jurupa Valley, Jr. (41-04.00)
DIVISION 4
100 Meters
Boys: Demare Dezeurn, Bishop Alemany, So. (10.42)
Girls: Maliyah Collins, Rosary, Fr. (11.80)
200 Meters
Boys: Demare Dezeurn, Bishop Alemany, So (21.14)
Girls: Justine Wilson, Rosary, Jr. (23.73)
400 Meters
Boys: Kenneth Enney, San Luis Obispo Classical, Sr. (48.90)
Girls: Madison Mosby, St. Mary’s Academy, Sr. (53.90)
800 Meters
Boys: Henry Virtue, Providence, Sr. (1:55.23)
Girls: A'shari Hobbs, St. Mary’s Academy, Jr. (2:18.07)
1600 Meters
Boys: Declan Mansbridge, Flintridge Prep, Jr. (4:16.97)
Girls: Jeanna-Marie Lotz, Arrowhead Christian, Sr. (5:11.89)
3200 Meters
Boys: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian, Sr. (9:00.36)
Girls: Amelia Sarkisian, Brentwood, So. (10:55.96)
100/110m Hurdles
Boys: Allen Alexander, Oakwood, Sr. (14.69)
Girls: Breelyn Newsome, Bishop Alemany, Sr. (14.46)
300m Hurdles
Boys: Otis Tre Harrison, Serra, Sr. (38.20)
Girls: Nia Faulknor, Windward, Fr. (44.10)
4x100 Relay
Boys: Bishop Alemany – 41.66
Girls: St. Mary’s Academy – 48.51
4x400 Relay
Boys: Serra – 3:23.49
Girls: St. Mary’s Academy – 3:47.69
Shot Put
Boys: James Moffatt, Crespi, Sr. (51-05.50)
Girls: Courtonai Batchelor, St. Mary’s Academy, Sr. (42-01.50)
Discus
Boys: Anthony Tafoya, Fillmore, Sr. (155-09)
Girls: Lillian Wilson, Paraclete, So. (151-07)+
High Jump
Boys: Darren Haggerty, Viewpoint, So. (6-06.00)
Girls: Bennett Rodman, Foothill Technology, Jr. (5-02.00)
Pole Vault
Boys: Nathan Epstein, de Toledo, Sr. (15-02.00)
Girls: Pralhika Hatti, Crossroads, So. (11-04.00)
Long Jump
Boys: Darren Haggerty, Viewpoint, So. (22-08.00)
Girls: Jada Faison, Rosary, Jr. (18-00.25)
Triple Jump
Boys: Oliver Jones, Fairmont Prep, Sr. (46-04.00)
Girls: Catherine McFarlane, Poly (Riverside), Jr. (38-01.50)
RELATED LINKS/VIDEOS
Link to Rodney Sermons' wins in the D1 100 and 200-meter races
Evan Noonan finishing up the nation's 4th best time
Servite's 4x100-meter relay 40.43 seconds
Long Beach Wilson celebrating girl's team title
Final 100 meters of the D1 400-meter race
Link to the 10.32 second 100-meter by Ben Harris.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: