California CIF track and field finals recap; Notre Dame edges Servite for D3 title

The 2025 CIF-Southern Section Finals delivered big performances from athletes at Long Beach Wilson, Yucaipa, Servite and Notre Dame.

Servite track and field impressed at the CIF Southern Section finals.
Servite track and field impressed at the CIF Southern Section finals. / Arcadia Invitational via Image of Sport

The best of California track and field was on full display Saturday at the CIF Southern Section Championships. Four divisions worth of elite athletes packed into the Moorpark High School stadium battling for team titles, personal records, and season-defining victories.

Some standouts included Stanford commit Evan Noonan who won 1600-meter with the fastest time in California this season and also won his division's (D2) 3200-meter race. As well as Yucapia's Benjamin Lingenfelter who won the D1 shot put and discus titles and became the second thrower in the state to break 200 feet this season.

On the girls side of things, Keelan Wright of Chaparral was the fastest 100 and 200-meter runner on the day across all divisions. Kaylin Edwards of Long Beach (Wilson) took home the best times across both hurdles across all divisions. Jaslene Massey positioned herself well for the next coming weeks as the junior took home the best throwing marks across all divisions.

Servite had the spotlight on them heading into the meet due to their young dominant sprint crew, and they did not disappoint as they had five athletes score in the D3 200-meter race, while they had four score in the 100 as sophomore Benjamin Harris won the short sprints and freshman sensation Jaelen Hunter won the D3 400-meter. They will be sending seven underclassmen to the masters meet. Ultimately, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) had deeper talent in the field events and squeaked out a CIF title by two points as Servite did not race their best 4x400 squad after Jorden Wells tweaked his hamstring earlier in the meet.

Notre Dame’s throws squad, led by renowned coach Nick Garcia, continued its dominance with a fifth consecutive CIF-SS girls shot put title — a remarkable streak of excellence. There were so many great performances, and it would be impossible to give them all their shine, but let's just into the results.

(Note: stats are pulled via athletic.net and media and links related to the races will be at the bottom of the article)

CIF CHAMPIONS

Division 1:
Girls: Wilson - Long Beach - 107 points (most in the meet on both sides)
Boys: Long Beach Poly - 44 Points

Division 2:
Girls: Canyon - Canyon Country - 59 points
Boys: Culver City - 51 Points

Division 3:
Girls: JSerra Catholic - 84 points
Boys: Notre Dame - Sherman Oaks - 106.5 Points

Division 4:
Girls: St. Mary's Academy/Rosary Academy (tie) - 73 points
Boys: Viewpoint/Serra - Gardena (tie) - Sherman Oaks - 49 Points

With postseason pressure at its peak, several athletes didn’t just win — they separated from the pack. Whether it was a sub-47 second 400, a 200-foot discus toss, or a thrilling relay anchor leg, Southern Section stars showed exactly why they’re among the best in the country.

Here’s a breakdown of the top performances across all divisions, showcasing the fastest times and farthest marks from Saturday’s action:

The following symbols next to the marks denote the following:
+ = Divison record
* = CIF-SS Record

DIVISION 1

100 Meters

Boys: Rodney Sermons – Rancho Cucamonga, Jr. (10.36)
Girls: Keelan Wright – Chaparral, Sr. (11.50)

200 Meters

Boys: Rodney Sermons – Rancho Cucamonga, Jr. (20.92)
Girls: Keelahn Wright – Chaparral, Sr. (23.32)

400 Meters

Boys: Jack Stadlman – Temecula Valley Sr.. (46.27)
Girls: Saniah Varnado – Wilson (Long Beach), So. (54.88)

800 Meters

Boys: Wyland Obando – Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (1:51.01)
Girls: Braelyn Combe – Santiago (Corona), Jr. (2:11.72)

1600 Meters

Boys: Maximo Zavaleta – Martin Luther King, Jr. (4:07.15)
Girls: Braelyn Combe – Santia

3200 Meters

Boys: Maximo Zavaleta – Martin Luther King, Jr. (9:01.99)
Girls: Holly Barker – Trabuco Hills, Sr. (10:07.93)

110/100m Hurdles

Boys: Quran Clayton Jr. – Oak Hills, So. (13.89)
Girls: Kaylin Edwards – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (13.90)

300m Hurdles

Boys: Mac Lamkin – Mira Costa, Sr. (37.39)
Girls: Kaylin Edwards – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (41.24)

4x100 Relay

Boys: Oak Hills (41.32)
Girls: Poly (Long Beach) (46.05)

4x400 Relay

Boys: Poly (Long Beach) (3:13.20)
Girls: Wilson (Long Beach) (3:45.84)

Shot Put

Boys: Benjamin Lingenfelter – Yucaipa, Sr. (57-03.00)
Girls: Jaslene Massey – Aliso Niguel, Jr. (48-08.00)

Discus

Boys: Benjamin Lingenfelter – Yucaipa, Sr. (200-00)
Girls: Jaslene Massey – Aliso Niguel, Jr. (160-10)

High Jump

Boys: Nathaniel Baca – Ayala, Sr. (6-10.00)
Girls: Jillene Wetteland – Poly (Long Beach), Sr. (5-06.00)

Pole Vault

Boys: Ogden Lucsik – Burbank, Sr. (16-02.00)
Girls: Three-way tie:
Olivia Bettinger – Beckman, Sr. (11-10.00), Sophia Alagha, Jr. (11-10.00), Danielle Patrick, Sr. (11-10.00)

Long Jump

Boys: Keith Catledge – Cajon, Sr. (22-08.00)
Girls: Loren Webster – Wilson (Long Beach), Sr. (18-06.50)

Triple Jump

Boys: Keith Catledge – Cajon, Sr. (48-08.00)
Girls: Journii Spencer – Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (38-06.50)

DIVISION 2

100 Meters

Boys: Nickolas Obimogba, Torrance, Jr. (10.63)

Girls: Taylor Anyansi, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (11.66)

200 Meters

Boys: Nickolas Obimogba, Torrance, Jr. (21.29)

Girls: Tamea Crear, West Ranch, So. (24.27)

400 Meters

Boys: Dontay Mayrant, Culver City, Sr. (47.75)

Girls: Lanai Gant, Canyon (Canyon Country), Sr. (54.92)

800 Meters

Boys: Noah Cavender, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (1:52.23)

Girls: Grace Smith, Claremont, Fr. (2:09.91)

1600 Meters

Boys: Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, Sr. (4:03.71)+

Girls: Annie Ivarsson, Dana Hills, Sr. (4:47.51)

3200 Meters

Boys: Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, Sr. (9:01.61)

Girls: Summer Wilson, Irvine, Sr. (10:16.90)

110/100m Hurdles

Boys: Jordhen Gammage, Canyon (Canyon Country), Sr. (14.24)

Girls: Olivia Griffin, Wiseburn - Da Vinci, Sr. (14.64)

300m Hurdles

Boys: Kingston Waring, Culver City, Sr. (36.92)

Girls: Olivia Griffin, Wiseburn - Da Vinci, Sr. (42.44)

4x100 Relay

Boys: Murrieta Valley – 41.60

Girls: Canyon (Canyon Country) – 46.83

4x400 Relay

Boys: Culver City - 3:15.51
Girls: Canyon (Canyon Country) – 3:50.49

Shot Put

Boys: Logan Thompson, South Torrance, Sr. (52-01.50)

Girls: Su’Riah Williams, Redlands, Sr. (42-00.50)

Discus

Boys: Lawson Grace, Westlake, Sr. (174-02)

Girls: Kiera Donovan, Golden Valley (SS), Sr. (146-01)

High Jump

Boys: Brandon Gorski, Mater Dei, Sr. (6-08.00)

Girls: Taylor Burton, Dana Hills, So. (5-04.00)

Pole Vault

Boys: Michael Cullen, Redlands, Sr. (16-03.00)

Girls: Sydni Harden, Dana Hills, Sr. (12-04.00)

Long Jump

Boys: Nicholas (Nic) Alexis, Elsinore, Sr. (23-05.00)

Girls: Elina Stump, Santa Barbara, Sr. (18-07.25)

Triple Jump

Boys: Addae Ma’at, Golden Valley (SS), Sr. (48-11.50)

Girls: Kaylee Best, Norco, Sr. (39-01.25)

DIVISION 3

100 Meters

Boys: Benjamin Harris, Servite, So. (10.32)

Girls: Marley Scoggins, Calabasas, Jr. (11.59)+

200 Meters

Boys: Benjamin Harris, Servite, So. (20.96)

Girls: Marley Scoggins, Calabasas, Jr. (23.84)

400 Meters

Boys: Jaelen Hunter, Servite, Sr. (47.10)

Girls: Rayah Rodriguez, Oaks Christian, Jr. (55.18)

800 Meters

Boys: Alden Morales, JSerra Catholic, Jr. (1:50.79)+

Girls: Anne Elise Packard, JSerra Catholic, Sr. (2:09.82)

1600 Meters

Boys: Bradley Arrey, JSerra Catholic, Sr. (4:09.74)

Girls: Maya de Brouwer, La Canada, Sr. (4:53.87)

3200 Meters

Boys: Christian Yoder, Oaks Christian, Sr. (9:05.19)

Girls: Abigail Errington, South Pasadena, Sr. (10:17.49)

110/100m Hurdles

Boys: Aaron Uzan, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (14.22)

Girls: Kaylei Combest, Covina, Sr. (14.59)

300m Hurdles

Boys: Lucas Schneider, Thousand Oaks, Jr. (37.57)

Girls: Olivia Smyth, Santa Margarita, Jr. (43.78)

4x100 Relay

Boys: Servite – 40.43

Girls: Oaks Christian – 46.53

4x400 Relay

Boys: Cathedral - 3:15.38+

Girls: JSerra Catholic – 3:50.08

Shot Put

Boys: Omar Soufi, South Pasadena, Sr. (58-05.00)

Girls: Aja Johnson, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (46-02.00)

Discus

Boys: Jack Paavola, Ocean View, Sr. (170-09)

Girls: Aja Johnson, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Sr. (141-03)

High Jump

Boys: Joshua Harel, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Jr. (6-08.00)

Girls: Julia Teven, Brea Olinda, Jr. (5-08.00)

Pole Vault

Boys: Brady Furr, Santa Margarita, Sr. (15-08.00)

Girls: Taya Frodis, Thousand Oaks, Jr. (11-10.00)

Long Jump

Boys: Leo Francis, Santa Margarita, Sr. (23-04.00)

Girls: AB Hernandez, Jurupa Valley, Sr. (19-02.75)

Triple Jump

Boys: Esaias Ellis, Cathedral, Sr. (46-00.50)

Girls: AB Hernandez, Jurupa Valley, Jr. (41-04.00)

DIVISION 4

100 Meters

Boys: Demare Dezeurn, Bishop Alemany, So. (10.42)

Girls: Maliyah Collins, Rosary, Fr. (11.80)

200 Meters

Boys: Demare Dezeurn, Bishop Alemany, So (21.14)

Girls: Justine Wilson, Rosary, Jr. (23.73)

400 Meters

Boys: Kenneth Enney, San Luis Obispo Classical, Sr. (48.90)

Girls: Madison Mosby, St. Mary’s Academy, Sr. (53.90)

800 Meters

Boys: Henry Virtue, Providence, Sr. (1:55.23)

Girls: A'shari Hobbs, St. Mary’s Academy, Jr. (2:18.07)

1600 Meters

Boys: Declan Mansbridge, Flintridge Prep, Jr. (4:16.97)

Girls: Jeanna-Marie Lotz, Arrowhead Christian, Sr. (5:11.89)

3200 Meters

Boys: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian, Sr. (9:00.36)

Girls: Amelia Sarkisian, Brentwood, So. (10:55.96)

100/110m Hurdles

Boys: Allen Alexander, Oakwood, Sr. (14.69)

Girls: Breelyn Newsome, Bishop Alemany, Sr. (14.46)

300m Hurdles

Boys: Otis Tre Harrison, Serra, Sr. (38.20)

Girls: Nia Faulknor, Windward, Fr. (44.10)

4x100 Relay

Boys: Bishop Alemany – 41.66

Girls: St. Mary’s Academy – 48.51

4x400 Relay

Boys: Serra – 3:23.49

Girls: St. Mary’s Academy – 3:47.69

Shot Put

Boys: James Moffatt, Crespi, Sr. (51-05.50)

Girls: Courtonai Batchelor, St. Mary’s Academy, Sr. (42-01.50)

Discus

Boys: Anthony Tafoya, Fillmore, Sr. (155-09)

Girls: Lillian Wilson, Paraclete, So. (151-07)+

High Jump

Boys: Darren Haggerty, Viewpoint, So. (6-06.00)

Girls: Bennett Rodman, Foothill Technology, Jr. (5-02.00)

Pole Vault

Boys: Nathan Epstein, de Toledo, Sr. (15-02.00)

Girls: Pralhika Hatti, Crossroads, So. (11-04.00)

Long Jump

Boys: Darren Haggerty, Viewpoint, So. (22-08.00)

Girls: Jada Faison, Rosary, Jr. (18-00.25)

Triple Jump

Boys: Oliver Jones, Fairmont Prep, Sr. (46-04.00)

Girls: Catherine McFarlane, Poly (Riverside), Jr. (38-01.50)

