Bullis Freshman Mya Arrendell Breaks Girls U.S. Track Record and the Bulldogs Land a Star Transfer
Mya Arrendell, a freshman sprinter at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, has established a new girls freshman indoor 300m national record of 37.42, surpassing the previous record of 37.46 during her season opener.
How Arrendell Dominated the Jim Mitchell Invitational
Arrendell outran her Bullis junior teammate Kennedy Brown who finished the race in 38.00 seconds.
Arrendell set the record on Saturday, December 20 while competing in the Jim Mitchell Invitational at the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York, New York.
IMG Phenom Michael Swanson Announces Transfer to Bullis
Meanwhile, the Bullis School is getting some more star power for their high-profile athletic program.
Michael Swanson, a teenage phenom at IMG Academy, announced on social media Friday that he would be leaving the confines of warm and sunny Florida to join the track and field program at the Bullis School in Maryland.
“I want to take a moment to announce that I will be transferring from IMG Academy (FL) to Bullis School (MD) in January,” Swanson said via an Instagram post on December 19. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunities, support, and growth I’ve experienced during my time at IMG.”
Swanson, a sprinter, competes in various track and field events including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m and the 4x400m in the outdoor season.
Earlier this year, Swanson earned the boys freshman national 400m title in 48.77, showcasing his impressive speed. He was the first freshman to eclipse 49 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.
Swanson was victorious last year when he won the Middle School Boys 400m and this year he captured the New Balance Nationals Freshman Boys 400m title in 47.82 to establish a new meet record.
Swanson, a three-time New Balance National Champion, looks forward to competing at Bullis where he will join a loaded roster of talent that features senior sprinter and world record holder Quincy Wilson along with standout junior sprinter Cameron Homer.
Wilson, who captured an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, last month announced that he would join the University of Maryland track and field program after he graduates from Bullis next year.
“The coaches, teammates, and community have helped shape me as an athlete and as a person, and I will always appreciate everything this program has done for me,” Swanson said about IMG Academy. “With that being said, I believe it is time for a new chapter and a new journey at Bullis, where I’m excited to continue pushing myself and pursuing my goals. Thank you to everyone who has been part of my experience at IMG-your impact will stay with me forever.”