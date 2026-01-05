Panthers' Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan once football rivals, now in NFL playoffs
It wasn't that long ago when Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan were high school football standouts on Friday nights. Both didn't just prep in Southern California; they were rivals competing in the same league.
Not just any league — the Trinity League. High school football's toughest league in the country highlighted by Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Servite, JSerra, Santa Margarita and Orange Lutheran.
Bryce Young (class of 2019) was the quarterback at Mater Dei. McMillan (class of 2021) was the high school version of Megatron at Servite. In the blink of an eye, both are now stars for the Carolina Panthers, which have clinched an NFL playoff berth for the first time since 2017.
Young was thrilled when the Panthers selected McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I’ve been around (Tetairoa McMillan) before. I’ve seen him. I just had some experiences to share… We’re super happy that he’s here," Young told Yahoo! Sports in June.
YOUNG-McMILLAN CONNECTION FOR BIG NUMBERS
Fast forward through the 2025 season, Young and McMillan have connected for 1,014 yards on 70 receptions and seven touchdowns in 16 games. Young finished the fall with 2,745 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in 15 games.
“Yeah, it’s been a blessing, obviously just him being from Cali and then us playing against each other growing up and playing against each other in high school," McMillan told On3. "So, just being able to finally be on his side of the ball and being able to build that chemistry with him has been a blessing for sure.”
When Young was a senior, McMillan was a sophomore at Servite. Mater Dei was competing for national championships. Servite ... was not. Young threw for a mind-blowing 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior. Young lost two just two games in his final two games at Mater Dei, both to St. John Bosco.
Young would go on to star at Alabama and win the Heisman Trophy in 2021.
McMillan recalls the 2019 game when Mater Dei beat Servite 56-11.
“He whooped us his senior year on national television by 45 points," McMillan said.
McMillan went on to be on of SoCal's most prolific wideouts as a senior, tallying 88 receptions for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games as a senior in 2021 en route to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game. McMillan would go on to be a standout at Arizona.
PANTHERS HOST LA RAMS IN REMATCH
As if the story isn't full circle enough, the Panthers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the first-round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on FOX.
The two teams did see each other earlier this season. The Panthers beat the Rams 31-28 in Charlotte on Nov. 30. The Panthers were a double-digit underdog.
Ironically, Young and McMillan connected for the game-winning touchdown.
