California football coach lifetime ban reduced after appeal with school district
Long Beach Poly's football program seems to be in a free fall.
The prestigious high school football program known nationally for producing elite college and NFL players is starting to feel the changing tide that favors private schools nowadays. An indicator of that isn't just the product on the field after the Jackrabbits went .500 in back-to-back seasons.
The program is in search of its third head coach in as many years after the school district parted ways with coach Justin Utupo, who lasted just one season. Long Beach Poly went 5-5 this past fall.
Utupo was relieved of his duties after the Long Beach Unified School District's "internal investigation confirmed three coaches engaged in unethical conduct inconsistent with CIF eligibility rules," according to a statement from the district spokesperson to High School On SI.
Six players were deemed ineligible for Bylaw 202.
The 'unethical conduct' included falsifying paperwork in efforts to get players eligible. That violation is known as Bylaw 202, which became more prevalent during the 2025 season due to the CIF Southern Section's increased efforts to clean things up, so to speak.
Utupo was hit with a lifetime ban from ever coaching in the Long Beach Unified School District, but an appeal resulted in his ban being reduced to just three years. He made the decision public on Jan. 2 when he posted on social media.
"For nearly a decade I’ve been honored to serve the Long Beach community that helped shape me. After a thorough LBUSD review, I’m grateful for the opportunity to return as a coach in the near future. Excited for what’s ahead…Trusting God in this next chapter."
VOLUNTARILY WITHDREW FROM PLAYOFFS
Despite the 5-5 overall record, Long Beach Poly finished second behind Long Beach Wilson in the Moore League, which is good enough for an automatic playoff berth.
However, due to the cloud of controversary that was surrounded the program in the final weeks of the regular season, the school administration issued a statement withdrawing the Jackrabbits from postseason play.
“Long Beach Polytechnic High School acknowledges the recent CIF ruling related to violations of CIF Bylaw 202 within its football program. In accordance with that ruling, and as part of an ongoing internal investigation, Poly will withdraw from postseason play. The school is fully cooperating with CIF and the District, as a thorough review of our processes and systems is conducted to ensure full compliance with CIF rules and District policy. While student and employee matters are confidential, our commitment remains to support our students while upholding the integrity of our athletic programs.“
