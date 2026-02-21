California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026
There are 123 games scheduled across California on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Santa Margarita takes on Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame (SO) hosts Corona Centennial.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 20
With 11 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball playoffs roll on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 27 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Serra vs Archbishop Riordan at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF LA City Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 10 Los Angeles City Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday. The first game, Sylmar vs Marquez, starts at 5:00 PM. The final game, Jordan vs Granada Hills Charter, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF LA City Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 14 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Marin Academy vs Branson at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 11 Northern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday. The first game, Providence vs Chester, starts at 5:00 PM. The final game, Shasta vs Pleasant Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Northern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 28 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Vanden vs Modesto Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20
There are 8 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs Santa Fe Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - February, February 20
There are 23 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Santa Margarita vs Sierra Canyon at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
