What Composite Computer Rankings Would Look Like for 2026 CIF-SS Basketball Playoffs
"No system is perfect," CIF Southern Section assistant commissioner Jerry De Fabiis said.
That was his response to all the gripes from basketball coaches and administrators this past week as the winter playoffs started. He's right — and we all know it.
There have been numerous systems in the past to determine playoff divisions and seeding for various sports. In recent memory, the section used school enrollment, geography, and previous-two-years data to create the playoffs.
The last two basketball seasons, the CIF has used 'competitive equity' to determine the playoff divisions using computer rankings that rate a team based on data from the current year. The system has been used for football the last handful of years.
POTENTIAL TWEAKS COMING
Many coaches and administrators have gripes about the computer system, and De Fabiis is actively listening. In fact, on Feb. 7 De Fabiis shared tweaks the CIF Southern Section could make as soon as next season. One being a composite ranking that would combine Massey ratings, High School On SI ratings, and MaxPreps ratings.
"With a composite, you can take care of outliers. That might be the way to go," De Fabiis said on FATTAL FACTOR. "We always have a debriefing meeting inside the office and with the committees. I know it's something we've kicked around and something we'll look at."
With that said, I took the liberty of looking at all three rating systems once the 2025-26 regular season concluded and simply asking ChatGPT to create a composite ranking using all three systems for the Top 100 teams in the CIF Southern Secton.
Here's what it created ...
NOTICEABLE DIFFERENCES, SIMILARITIES
Here are some bullet points from each system and the composite rankings that are significant when comparing to High School On SI rankings used this postseason.
IMPORTANT: Through SBLive's access to CIFSShome, accurate Massey ratings with complete data produced the following Top 100. Masseyratings.com external rankings page does NOT have complete data.
- St. John Bosco No. 14 in Massey (No. 5 HSonSI)
- Inglewood No. 9 in Massey (No. 15 HSonSI)
- In composite, Crean Lutheran in Open Division, not La Mirada
- Mater Dei No. 52 in composite, remains in D2 playoffs
- Crossroads No. 42 in composite, No. 23 HSonSI
- St. Monica Prep No. 61 composite, No. 38 HSonSI
- Rolling Hills Prep No. 30 in composite, No. 19 in HSonSI
- Pete Knight No. 77 in composite, not in Top 100 in HSonSI
Below is a composite ranking that takes the average of Massey, High School On SI and MaxPreps. Further down you'll see the Top 100 for each rating system.
TOP 100 COMPOSITE RANKING
(Rank, Team (Average of Massey, HSOnSI, MaxPreps))
BOLD = AT-LARGE IN (three at-larges for each division)
BOLD* = AT-LARGE OUT
-- = START/END OF DIVISION
- Sierra Canyon (1)
- Santa Margarita (2.33)
- Redondo Union (3)
- Notre Dame/SO (3.67)
- Harvard-Westlake (5.67)
- Centennial (7)
- Corona del Mar (8.33)
- St John Bosco (8.33)
- Crespi (8.67)
- Damien (9)
- Etiwanda (11)
- Crean Lutheran (12.00) --OPEN END--
- Inglewood (13.33) --D1 START--
- La Mirada (13.33)
- Brentwood School (16)
- Village Christian (16)
- Bishop Montgomery (16)
- JSerra (16.67)
- Brentwood (18)
- St Francis (18.67) IN
- Millikan (20)
- Mira Costa (22.75)
- San Gabriel Academy (24.67)
- Heritage Christian (25)
- Thousand Oaks (25.33) IN
- Arcadia (25.33)
- Roosevelt Eleanor (28)
- La Habra (28)
- Oaks Christian (29.67)
- Rolling Hills Prep (29.67)
- Loyola (30)
- Los Alamitos (30)
- Santiago (31.67)
- Orange Lutheran (33) IN
- Fairmont Prep (34.33)
- Cypress (35.67)
- Chaminade (36.33)* OUT
- Windward (38)
- Pacifica Christian/OC (41.33)
- Long Beach Poly (42)
- St Bernard (42.33)
- Crossroads (43)
- Elsinore (43)
- Rancho Christian (43.67)
- Bishop Amat (44) --D1 END--
- Tesoro (44) --D2 START--
- Roosevelt (45)
- Santa Barbara (45.33)
- Hesperia (46.67)
- Pasadena (47)
- Chino Hills (47.67)
- Mater Dei (50.67) IN
- El Dorado (50.67)
- Rancho Verde (50.67)
- Canyon/Anaheim (51.67) IN
- San Marcos (52)
- Legacy Christian Academy (52.33) IN
- North Torrance (55)
- Servite (56.67)
- San Marcos/Santa Barbara (59)
- St Monica Prep (60.33)
- Sonora (61)
- Westlake (61.33)
- St Pius (62)* OUT
- Mayfair (62.33)
- Alemany (64)* OUT
- Esperanza (64.33)
- Beverly Hills (64.33)
- St Anthony (67.33)
- Silverado (67.33)
- Calabasas (69.33)
- Maranatha (71)
- Edison (72)
- Murrieta Mesa (72)
- Fountain Valley (74)
- Great Oak (74)
- Knight (75.33)
- San Clemente (76)
- Temecula Valley (76.33) --D2 END--
- Providence/Burbank (79) --D3 START--
- Bishop Diego (79)
- Oak Hills (79.67)
- Rancho Cucamonga (80.33)
- Campbell Hall (81.67)
- Oxnard (82.33)
- Valencia/Valencia (83.5)
- Ayala Ruben (85.67)
- Aliso Niguel (86.67)
- Summit (86.67)
- Redlands East Valley (86.67)
- Holy Martyrs (88)
- Leuzinger (89.33)
- ML King (89.33)
- Burbank (91)
- Golden Valley (92)
- Newport Harbor (93.33)
- Ontario Christian (94.33)
- Glendora (95.67)
- Milken (95.67)
- Bonita (96)
TOP 100 HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
- Sierra Canyon
- Santa Margarita
- Redondo Union
- Notre Dame (SO)
- St. John Bosco
- Centennial/Corona
- Harvard-Westlake
- Corona del Mar
- Crespi
- Damien
- Etiwanda
- La Mirada
- Crean Lutheran
- JSerra Catholic
- Inglewood
- St. Francis
- Bishop Montgomery
- Brentwood School
- Rolling Hills Prep
- Mira Costa
- Village Christian
- Arcadia
- Crossroads
- Millikan
- San Gabriel Academy
- La Habra
- Los Alamitos
- Heritage Christian
- Santiago/Corona
- Loyola
- St. Bernard
- Cypress
- Thousand Oaks
- Fairmont Prep
- Lutheran/Orange
- Pacifica Christian (Orange County)
- Oaks Christian
- St. Monica Prep
- Poly/Long Beach
- Windward
- Chaminade
- Rancho Christian
- Tesoro
- Pasadena
- Santa Barbara
- Bishop Amat
- Hesperia
- Mater Dei
- Roosevelt
- St. Anthony
- Beverly Hills
- Rancho Verde
- Canyon/Anaheim
- North Torrance
- San Marcos
- El Dorado
- Servite
- St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
- Esperanza
- Westlake
- Elsinore
- Chino Hills
- Mayfair
- Sonora
- Burbank
- Edison
- Maranatha
- Alemany
- Fountain Valley
- Calabasas
- Oxnard
- Campbell Hall
- Silverado
- Great Oak
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Leuzinger
- Santa Monica
- Valencia/Valencia
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Providence/Burbank
- San Clemente
- La Serna
- Milken Community
- Redlands East Valley
- Alta Loma
- Oak Hills
- King
- Newport Harbor
- Aquinas
- Murrieta Mesa
- Temecula Valley
- Gahr
- Glendora
- Camarillo
- Los Osos
- Palos Verdes
- Crescenta Valley
- Woodbridge
- Ontario Christian
- Villa Park
TOP 100 MASSEY RANKINGS
- Sierra Canyon
- Redondo Union
- Santa Margarita
- Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
- Harvard-Westlake
- Damien
- Centennial/Corona
- Corona Del Mar
- Inglewood
- Crespi
- Crean Lutheran
- Etiwanda
- Bishop Montgomery
- St John Bosco
- La Mirada
- Millikan
- Village Christian
- Brentwood
- JSerra Catholic
- Thousand Oaks
- St Francis
- Oaks Christian
- Heritage Christian
- San Gabriel Academy
- Elsinore
- Rolling Hills Prep
- Arcadia
- Roosevelt Eleanor
- Mira Costa
- La Habra
- Loyola
- Lutheran/Orange
- Poly/Long Beach
- Hesperia
- Fairmont Prep
- Windward
- Chaminade
- Bishop Amat
- Cypress
- Santiago/Corona
- Los Alamitos
- Legacy Christian Academy
- El Dorado
- Rancho Christian
- Rancho Verde
- Chino Hills
- Tesoro
- Silverado
- Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty
- Pasadena
- Canyon/Anaheim
- Servite
- Sonora
- Santa Barbara
- North Torrance
- Crossroads
- Knight Pete
- Mater Dei
- San Marcos/Santa Barbara
- Westlake
- Alemany
- Mayfair
- St Bernard
- Calabasas
- San Clemente
- Temecula Valley
- Oak Hills
- Murrieta Mesa
- Bishop Diego
- Great Oak
- Maranatha
- Summit
- Aliso Niguel
- Providence/Burbank
- Beverly Hills
- St Pius X - St Matthias Academy
- Esperanza
- St Monica Preparatory
- St Anthony
- Golden Valley/Santa Clarita
- Edison/HB
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Fountain Valley
- Ayala Ruben
- Redlands East Valley
- Campbell Hall
- Warren
- King Martin Luther
- Valencia/Valencia
- Milken Community
- Holy Martyrs
- Ontario Christian
- Villa Park
- Woodbridge
- Bonita
- Moorpark
- Oxnard
- Newport Harbor
- Glendora
- Portola
TOP 100 MAXPREPS
- Sierra Canyon
- Santa Margarita
- Notre Dame (SO)
- Redondo Union
- Harvard-Westlake
- St. John Bosco
- Crespi
- Centennial
- Corona del Mar
- Etiwanda
- Damien
- Crean Lutheran
- La Mirada
- Brentwood School
- Village Christian
- Inglewood
- JSerra Catholic
- Bishop Montgomery
- St. Francis
- Millikan
- Mira Costa
- Los Alamitos
- Thousand Oaks
- Heritage Christian
- San Gabriel Academy
- Santiago
- Arcadia
- La Habra
- Loyola
- Oaks Christian
- Chaminade
- Orange Lutheran
- St. Bernard
- Fairmont Prep
- Chino Hills
- Cypress
- Santa Barbara
- Windward
- Pacifica Christian
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Roosevelt
- Tesoro
- Elsinore
- Rolling Hills Prep
- Rancho Christian
- Mater Dei
- Pasadena
- Bishop Amat
- San Marcos
- Crossroads
- Canyon
- St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
- El Dorado
- Long Beach Poly
- Rancho Verde
- North
- Esperanza
- Murrieta Mesa
- Hesperia
- Knight
- Servite
- Mayfair
- Bishop Alemany
- Westlake
- St. Monica
- Sonora
- Beverly Hills
- Summit
- Edison
- Fountain Valley
- Ayala
- Temecula Valley
- St. Anthony
- Calabasas
- Maranatha
- Bonita
- Aliso Niguel
- Great Oak
- Oxnard
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Silverado
- San Clemente
- Providence
- Golden Valley
- Holy Martyrs Armenian
- Oak Hills
- Campbell Hall
- San Marino
- Bishop Diego
- Leuzinger
- Redlands East Valley
- Ontario Christian
- King
- Newport Harbor
- Glendora
- Palos Verdes
- Valencia
- Warren
- Burbank
- Moorpark
