What Composite Computer Rankings Would Look Like for 2026 CIF-SS Basketball Playoffs

CIF assistant commissioner says the section could use multiple computer systems to create the playoffs next year, here's what it would have produced in 2026.

Tarek Fattal

James Wilson of Rancho Christian commanding traffic against St. Francis in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
James Wilson of Rancho Christian commanding traffic against St. Francis in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. / Weston Hancock

"No system is perfect," CIF Southern Section assistant commissioner Jerry De Fabiis said.

That was his response to all the gripes from basketball coaches and administrators this past week as the winter playoffs started. He's right — and we all know it.

There have been numerous systems in the past to determine playoff divisions and seeding for various sports. In recent memory, the section used school enrollment, geography, and previous-two-years data to create the playoffs.

The last two basketball seasons, the CIF has used 'competitive equity' to determine the playoff divisions using computer rankings that rate a team based on data from the current year. The system has been used for football the last handful of years.

POTENTIAL TWEAKS COMING

Many coaches and administrators have gripes about the computer system, and De Fabiis is actively listening. In fact, on Feb. 7 De Fabiis shared tweaks the CIF Southern Section could make as soon as next season. One being a composite ranking that would combine Massey ratings, High School On SI ratings, and MaxPreps ratings.

"With a composite, you can take care of outliers. That might be the way to go," De Fabiis said on FATTAL FACTOR. "We always have a debriefing meeting inside the office and with the committees. I know it's something we've kicked around and something we'll look at."

With that said, I took the liberty of looking at all three rating systems once the 2025-26 regular season concluded and simply asking ChatGPT to create a composite ranking using all three systems for the Top 100 teams in the CIF Southern Secton.

Here's what it created ...

NOTICEABLE DIFFERENCES, SIMILARITIES

Here are some bullet points from each system and the composite rankings that are significant when comparing to High School On SI rankings used this postseason.

IMPORTANT: Through SBLive's access to CIFSShome, accurate Massey ratings with complete data produced the following Top 100. Masseyratings.com external rankings page does NOT have complete data.

  • St. John Bosco No. 14 in Massey (No. 5 HSonSI)
  • Inglewood No. 9 in Massey (No. 15 HSonSI)
  • In composite, Crean Lutheran in Open Division, not La Mirada
  • Mater Dei No. 52 in composite, remains in D2 playoffs
  • Crossroads No. 42 in composite, No. 23 HSonSI
  • St. Monica Prep No. 61 composite, No. 38 HSonSI
  • Rolling Hills Prep No. 30 in composite, No. 19 in HSonSI
  • Pete Knight No. 77 in composite, not in Top 100 in HSonSI

Below is a composite ranking that takes the average of Massey, High School On SI and MaxPreps. Further down you'll see the Top 100 for each rating system.

TOP 100 COMPOSITE RANKING

(Rank, Team (Average of Massey, HSOnSI, MaxPreps))
BOLD = AT-LARGE IN (three at-larges for each division)
BOLD* = AT-LARGE OUT
-- = START/END OF DIVISION

  1. Sierra Canyon (1)
  2. Santa Margarita (2.33)
  3. Redondo Union (3)
  4. Notre Dame/SO (3.67)
  5. Harvard-Westlake (5.67)
  6. Centennial (7)
  7. Corona del Mar (8.33)
  8. St John Bosco (8.33)
  9. Crespi (8.67)
  10. Damien (9)
  11. Etiwanda (11)
  12. Crean Lutheran (12.00) --OPEN END--
  13. Inglewood (13.33) --D1 START--
  14. La Mirada (13.33)
  15. Brentwood School (16)
  16. Village Christian (16)
  17. Bishop Montgomery (16)
  18. JSerra (16.67)
  19. Brentwood (18)
  20. St Francis (18.67) IN
  21. Millikan (20)
  22. Mira Costa (22.75)
  23. San Gabriel Academy (24.67)
  24. Heritage Christian (25)
  25. Thousand Oaks (25.33) IN
  26. Arcadia (25.33)
  27. Roosevelt Eleanor (28)
  28. La Habra (28)
  29. Oaks Christian (29.67)
  30. Rolling Hills Prep (29.67)
  31. Loyola (30)
  32. Los Alamitos (30)
  33. Santiago (31.67)
  34. Orange Lutheran (33) IN
  35. Fairmont Prep (34.33)
  36. Cypress (35.67)
  37. Chaminade (36.33)* OUT
  38. Windward (38)
  39. Pacifica Christian/OC (41.33)
  40. Long Beach Poly (42)
  41. St Bernard (42.33)
  42. Crossroads (43)
  43. Elsinore (43)
  44. Rancho Christian (43.67)
  45. Bishop Amat (44) --D1 END--
  46. Tesoro (44) --D2 START--
  47. Roosevelt (45)
  48. Santa Barbara (45.33)
  49. Hesperia (46.67)
  50. Pasadena (47)
  51. Chino Hills (47.67)
  52. Mater Dei (50.67) IN
  53. El Dorado (50.67)
  54. Rancho Verde (50.67)
  55. Canyon/Anaheim (51.67) IN
  56. San Marcos (52)
  57. Legacy Christian Academy (52.33) IN
  58. North Torrance (55)
  59. Servite (56.67)
  60. San Marcos/Santa Barbara (59)
  61. St Monica Prep (60.33)
  62. Sonora (61)
  63. Westlake (61.33)
  64. St Pius (62)* OUT
  65. Mayfair (62.33)
  66. Alemany (64)* OUT
  67. Esperanza (64.33)
  68. Beverly Hills (64.33)
  69. St Anthony (67.33)
  70. Silverado (67.33)
  71. Calabasas (69.33)
  72. Maranatha (71)
  73. Edison (72)
  74. Murrieta Mesa (72)
  75. Fountain Valley (74)
  76. Great Oak (74)
  77. Knight (75.33)
  78. San Clemente (76)
  79. Temecula Valley (76.33) --D2 END--
  80. Providence/Burbank (79) --D3 START--
  81. Bishop Diego (79)
  82. Oak Hills (79.67)
  83. Rancho Cucamonga (80.33)
  84. Campbell Hall (81.67)
  85. Oxnard (82.33)
  86. Valencia/Valencia (83.5)
  87. Ayala Ruben (85.67)
  88. Aliso Niguel (86.67)
  89. Summit (86.67)
  90. Redlands East Valley (86.67)
  91. Holy Martyrs (88)
  92. Leuzinger (89.33)
  93. ML King (89.33)
  94. Burbank (91)
  95. Golden Valley (92)
  96. Newport Harbor (93.33)
  97. Ontario Christian (94.33)
  98. Glendora (95.67)
  99. Milken (95.67)
  100. Bonita (96)

TOP 100 HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

  1. Sierra Canyon
  2. Santa Margarita
  3. Redondo Union
  4. Notre Dame (SO)
  5. St. John Bosco
  6. Centennial/Corona
  7. Harvard-Westlake
  8. Corona del Mar
  9. Crespi
  10. Damien
  11. Etiwanda
  12. La Mirada
  13. Crean Lutheran
  14. JSerra Catholic
  15. Inglewood
  16. St. Francis
  17. Bishop Montgomery
  18. Brentwood School
  19. Rolling Hills Prep
  20. Mira Costa
  21. Village Christian
  22. Arcadia
  23. Crossroads
  24. Millikan
  25. San Gabriel Academy
  26. La Habra
  27. Los Alamitos
  28. Heritage Christian
  29. Santiago/Corona
  30. Loyola
  31. St. Bernard
  32. Cypress
  33. Thousand Oaks
  34. Fairmont Prep
  35. Lutheran/Orange
  36. Pacifica Christian (Orange County)
  37. Oaks Christian
  38. St. Monica Prep
  39. Poly/Long Beach
  40. Windward
  41. Chaminade
  42. Rancho Christian
  43. Tesoro
  44. Pasadena
  45. Santa Barbara
  46. Bishop Amat
  47. Hesperia
  48. Mater Dei
  49. Roosevelt
  50. St. Anthony
  51. Beverly Hills
  52. Rancho Verde
  53. Canyon/Anaheim
  54. North Torrance
  55. San Marcos
  56. El Dorado
  57. Servite
  58. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
  59. Esperanza
  60. Westlake
  61. Elsinore
  62. Chino Hills
  63. Mayfair
  64. Sonora
  65. Burbank
  66. Edison
  67. Maranatha
  68. Alemany
  69. Fountain Valley
  70. Calabasas
  71. Oxnard
  72. Campbell Hall
  73. Silverado
  74. Great Oak
  75. Legacy Christian Academy
  76. Leuzinger
  77. Santa Monica
  78. Valencia/Valencia
  79. Rancho Cucamonga
  80. Providence/Burbank
  81. San Clemente
  82. La Serna
  83. Milken Community
  84. Redlands East Valley
  85. Alta Loma
  86. Oak Hills
  87. King
  88. Newport Harbor
  89. Aquinas
  90. Murrieta Mesa
  91. Temecula Valley
  92. Gahr
  93. Glendora
  94. Camarillo
  95. Los Osos
  96. Palos Verdes
  97. Crescenta Valley
  98. Woodbridge
  99. Ontario Christian
  100. Villa Park

TOP 100 MASSEY RANKINGS

  1. Sierra Canyon
  2. Redondo Union
  3. Santa Margarita
  4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
  5. Harvard-Westlake
  6. Damien
  7. Centennial/Corona
  8. Corona Del Mar
  9. Inglewood
  10. Crespi
  11. Crean Lutheran
  12. Etiwanda
  13. Bishop Montgomery
  14. St John Bosco
  15. La Mirada
  16. Millikan
  17. Village Christian
  18. Brentwood
  19. JSerra Catholic
  20. Thousand Oaks
  21. St Francis
  22. Oaks Christian
  23. Heritage Christian
  24. San Gabriel Academy
  25. Elsinore
  26. Rolling Hills Prep
  27. Arcadia
  28. Roosevelt Eleanor
  29. Mira Costa
  30. La Habra
  31. Loyola
  32. Lutheran/Orange
  33. Poly/Long Beach
  34. Hesperia
  35. Fairmont Prep
  36. Windward
  37. Chaminade
  38. Bishop Amat
  39. Cypress
  40. Santiago/Corona
  41. Los Alamitos
  42. Legacy Christian Academy
  43. El Dorado
  44. Rancho Christian
  45. Rancho Verde
  46. Chino Hills
  47. Tesoro
  48. Silverado
  49. Pacifica Christian/Orange Cty
  50. Pasadena
  51. Canyon/Anaheim
  52. Servite
  53. Sonora
  54. Santa Barbara
  55. North Torrance
  56. Crossroads
  57. Knight Pete
  58. Mater Dei
  59. San Marcos/Santa Barbara
  60. Westlake
  61. Alemany
  62. Mayfair
  63. St Bernard
  64. Calabasas
  65. San Clemente
  66. Temecula Valley
  67. Oak Hills
  68. Murrieta Mesa
  69. Bishop Diego
  70. Great Oak
  71. Maranatha
  72. Summit
  73. Aliso Niguel
  74. Providence/Burbank
  75. Beverly Hills
  76. St Pius X - St Matthias Academy
  77. Esperanza
  78. St Monica Preparatory
  79. St Anthony
  80. Golden Valley/Santa Clarita
  81. Edison/HB
  82. Rancho Cucamonga
  83. Fountain Valley
  84. Ayala Ruben
  85. Redlands East Valley
  86. Campbell Hall
  87. Warren
  88. King Martin Luther
  89. Valencia/Valencia
  90. Milken Community
  91. Holy Martyrs
  92. Ontario Christian
  93. Villa Park
  94. Woodbridge
  95. Bonita
  96. Moorpark
  97. Oxnard
  98. Newport Harbor
  99. Glendora
  100. Portola

TOP 100 MAXPREPS

  1. Sierra Canyon
  2. Santa Margarita
  3. Notre Dame (SO)
  4. Redondo Union
  5. Harvard-Westlake
  6. St. John Bosco
  7. Crespi
  8. Centennial
  9. Corona del Mar
  10. Etiwanda
  11. Damien
  12. Crean Lutheran
  13. La Mirada
  14. Brentwood School
  15. Village Christian
  16. Inglewood
  17. JSerra Catholic
  18. Bishop Montgomery
  19. St. Francis
  20. Millikan
  21. Mira Costa
  22. Los Alamitos
  23. Thousand Oaks
  24. Heritage Christian
  25. San Gabriel Academy
  26. Santiago
  27. Arcadia
  28. La Habra
  29. Loyola
  30. Oaks Christian
  31. Chaminade
  32. Orange Lutheran
  33. St. Bernard
  34. Fairmont Prep
  35. Chino Hills
  36. Cypress
  37. Santa Barbara
  38. Windward
  39. Pacifica Christian
  40. Legacy Christian Academy
  41. Roosevelt
  42. Tesoro
  43. Elsinore
  44. Rolling Hills Prep
  45. Rancho Christian
  46. Mater Dei
  47. Pasadena
  48. Bishop Amat
  49. San Marcos
  50. Crossroads
  51. Canyon
  52. St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
  53. El Dorado
  54. Long Beach Poly
  55. Rancho Verde
  56. North
  57. Esperanza
  58. Murrieta Mesa
  59. Hesperia
  60. Knight
  61. Servite
  62. Mayfair
  63. Bishop Alemany
  64. Westlake
  65. St. Monica
  66. Sonora
  67. Beverly Hills
  68. Summit
  69. Edison
  70. Fountain Valley
  71. Ayala
  72. Temecula Valley
  73. St. Anthony
  74. Calabasas
  75. Maranatha
  76. Bonita
  77. Aliso Niguel
  78. Great Oak
  79. Oxnard
  80. Rancho Cucamonga
  81. Silverado
  82. San Clemente
  83. Providence
  84. Golden Valley
  85. Holy Martyrs Armenian
  86. Oak Hills
  87. Campbell Hall
  88. San Marino
  89. Bishop Diego
  90. Leuzinger
  91. Redlands East Valley
  92. Ontario Christian
  93. King
  94. Newport Harbor
  95. Glendora
  96. Palos Verdes
  97. Valencia
  98. Warren
  99. Burbank
  100. Moorpark

Published
Tarek Fattal
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

