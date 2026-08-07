One of the worst-kept secrets — a meeting between California football powers Corona Centennial and De La Salle — but best 2026 high school matchups was made officials on Friday.

De La Salle, which last won its record seventh state title in 2015 against the same Huskies, will host the game at Cal's Memorial Stadium, Spartan officials announced via social medial.

Historic Rivals Meet Again

As part of the initial De La Salle 151 Showcase, the game will be played Sept. 26 at 2 p.m., following an 11 a.m. game between Northern California private-school powers St. Mary's-Stockton and Marin Catholic.

The Centennial-De La Salle was first reported by Tarek Fattal on March 20. Details for all four teams along with Cal had to be worked out, which were finalized Friday.

Corona Centennial and De La Salle — two CA football powers — will play this fall for the first time since 2015.



Last time they played, it was the CIF State title game.https://t.co/HCreVLi6NV — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 20, 2026

The teams have played five times with De La Salle winning four, including a 28-21 game at Sacramento State in 2015 to win the CIF State Open Division title.

De La Salle also won the previous year, 63-42, at the Home Depot Center, and in 2012 (48-28) — legendary Bob Ladouceur's last game as coach. He finished his career with a record of 399-25-1, a winning percentage of .934, the highest in U.S. high school history.

The teams faced off two other times with state championships on the line, with De La Salle winning 37-31 (2007), and Centennial prevailing 21-16 in 2008.

Cal Coach Tosh Lupoi Helped Make It Happen

This will be the first time the Spartans and Huskies have faced off in a preseason game. It was made possible due largely because of new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, a 2000 De La Salle graduate who was part of the program's national record 151-game win streak which inspired the book and movie, "When the Game Stands Tall."

It also inspired the title to the 151 Showcase.

De La Salle Announces Inaugural 151 Football Showcase at Memorial Stadium https://t.co/0v0CZTpRiV @MitchBookLive @DarrenSabedra @dlsfootball17 — De La Salle Athletics (@dlsathletics) August 7, 2026

Lupoi played five seasons at Cal, where he started his coaching career as an assistant. He followed with college stops at Washington and Alabama, before NFL jobs with the Browns, Falcons and Jaguars. He eventually landed at Oregon to serve as the team's defensive coordinator before earning his first head coaching job Dec. 4 at Cal.

Asked how much Lupoi had with De La Salle landing this showcase at Cal, De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said Thursday: "He had everything to do with it," Alumbaugh said. "We're looking forward to the game, rekindling our relationship with coach (Matt) Logan and the Centennial program, and beginning this an annual showcase at Cal."

151 Showcase Honors Historic Winning Streak

Said De La Salle Vice President of Athletics Leo Lopez: "We are excited to create an event that honors the legacy of 151 while showcasing the next generation of student-athletes. This is an opportunity to celebrate the history of De La Salle football and the values that continue to guide our program."

There's always been a healthy relationship between De La Salle and Centennial, largely based around the coaching staff of the two teams. Logan won his 300th game last season and according to CalHiSports has a record of 307-65, ranking him 12th in California history.

Ladoucuer is the state leader. He was replaced by Alumbaugh in 2013 and has ammassed a 138-21 record with two state titles.

"We have a great respect for coach Logan and their program," Alumbaugh said. "They have another juggernaut program and we're going to have our hands full."

Centennial, who constantly battles the long line of Southern Section powers every season, is ranked No. 6 in the High School On SI Power 25 preseason national rankings. The Huskies feature top quarterback Jaden Jefferson and wide receiver Quentin Hale, a pair of top transfer recruits from Cathedral, to go along with one of the state's top all-around athletes, safety Jaden Walk-Green, a Washington commit.

De La Salle (12-1 last season) isn't ranked nationally but will be among the State's top 10 in the state once more thanks to a loads of experience on both lines, linebacker, secondary and running backs, including UCLA-bound Duece Jones-Drew.

Running back Duece Drew-Jones has committed to UCLA, where his dad Maurice Jones-Drew starred before a great NFL career in Jacksonville. | Photo by Dennis Lee