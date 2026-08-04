Who Will Be QB1? CIF Southern Section's Biggest Quarterback Battles for 2026

Is there a more coveted position in sports than quarterback?

Even at the high school level, being QB1 comes with a lot of limelight, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility. As we head into the 2026 CIF Southern Section high school football season, High School On SI is peeking behind the curtain of quarterback rooms in the Southland.

Some programs have their QB1 ready to go while others are watching two or more quarterbacks battle it out for the starting spot. Here are the programs amidst a QB battle before Week 0 kicks off August 21.

Some programs will declare one player the prominent start, while others could rotate between two quarterbacks to keep defenses honest. Only time will tell ...

You'd be surprised which programs — small and big — are still looking for their QB1.

MATER DEI

The Quarterbacks: Russell Sekona, Jr. | Cameron Pooley, Sr.

Sekona is a transfer from Leuzinger and Pooley is a transfer from Chaminade. Both have seen time behind center over the summer at 7-on-7 passing tournaments. Sekona seems to be the front runner, but Pooley is argued to be the most battle tested after competing in the Mission League. It's very possible both see action throughout the fall, but who will be QB1?

SIERRA CANYON

The Quarterbacks: Demarco Hernandez, Sr. | Ian Patterson, So.

Both are competing for the starting spot at QB1, according to coach Jon Ellinghouse. Hernandez has been waiting his turn after three seasons in the program. Patterson is a lefty surrounded with some underclassmen buzz.

ORANGE LUTHERAN

The Quarterbacks: Reagan Toki, Sr. | Ezrah Brown, So.

These QBs split time last season and over the summer. Toki threw for 1,627 yards and 13 touchdowns. Brown tallied 894 yards and six touchdowns. Brown seems to have more buzz as a prospect with offers to Miami and UCLA. Toki is the better runner, statistically (5 rushing TDs in 2025).

OAKS CHRISTIAN

The Quarterbacks: Niko Bladow, So. | Tallis Payne, So. | Cody Bird, Fr.

According to new coach Rudy Carlton, "Three talented young quarterbacks are competing. Bladow returns as last year's starter after a strong offseason, Payne transferred from University Prep in Northern California, and Bird is an incoming freshman."

GARDENA SERRA

The Quarterbacks: Malik Tunai, Jr. | Hassir Houston, Fr.

Coach Scott Altenberg on his QB room: "Malik Tunai is the returning starter after a strong season. Highly regarded freshman Hassir Houston is viewed as a future college prospect."

CORONA DEL MAR

The Quarterbacks: Luca DiNapoli, Jr. | John David Annett, Jr.

"The two juniors have been alternating series throughout summer camp and 7-on-7 competition," coach Kevin Hettig said. Good thing is Hettig says his program has the best physical run game in school history — that should help either QB.

HART

The Quarterbacks: Jamo Pazak, Jr. | Camren Ketner, Jr. | Daxton Woodward, Jr. | Matix Frithsmith, Sr.

Coach Jake Goossen-Brown on the four-man battle at quarterback: "One of the most competitive quarterback rooms Hart has had in years. The three juniors have all had outstanding offseasons, while veteran Matix Frithsmith adds another dynamic option with his versatility and football IQ.

NOTRE DAME SHERMAN OAKS

The Quarterbacks: Tahj Skinner, Sr. | Joey Boskovich, Jr. | West Dunton, Fr.

Evan Yabu on his quarterback room: "Tahj Skinner is expected to start, but Boskovich and Dunton are competing behind him."

2025 CIF-SS RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.