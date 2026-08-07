Evaluating offensive line play takes a special talent and critical eye, one which we don’t own. So we’re going to completely leave this list to the experts.

This list of top offensive linemen is based almost entirely on college coaches and recruiting reporters.

Among the more famous offensive linemen who prepped in California since the turn of the century: David Bakhtiari (Serra-San Mateo High School, Green Bay Packers), Tyron Smith (Rancho Verde-Moreno Valley, Cowboys, Jets), Mitchell Schwartz (Pacific Palisades, Browns, Chiefs), Ryan Kalil (Servite-Anaheim, Panthers) and Alex Mack (San Marcos-Santa Barbara, Browns, Falcons, 49ers).

Check out recruiting rankings by Rivals/0n3 and 247Sports .

TOP CALIFORNIA OL TO WATCH IN 2026

1. Drew Fielder, Servite, Sr.

College: USC

The 6-6, 290-pound tackle is ranked the No. 11 tackle in the nation by Rivals. He picked the Trojans over Oregon, UCLA, Michigan and Nebraska.

2. Austin Attaiah, Orange Lutheran, Jr.

College: undecided

Another tackle, the 6-7, 290-pounder is the No. 2 recruit overall in the state for the Class of 2028. USC and Texas Tech are among dozens in the running for his college services.

3. Vincent Shields, Murrieta Valley, Jr.

College: undecided

Just under 20 colleges have made offers to the 6-6, 275-pound tackle. SMU is considered the favorite to land Shields though UCL, Alabama and Arizona State are among other possibilities.

4. Lincoln Mageo, Oceanside, Sr.

College: Michigan

The 6-4, 285-pound center picked the Wolverines over Arizona, Utah, Texas and USC among others.

5. Elisha Mueller, St. John Bosco, Jr.

College: undecided

The 6-4, 280-pound interior offensive lineman is the No. 8 player overall in California’s junior class. He apparently is picking between USC and UCLA.

6. Lincoln Fa’alafi, JSerra Catholic, Jr.

College: Undecided

An astonishing 6-8 and 360 pounds, the No. 17 best recruit overall in California for the Class of 2028 appears to be picking between USC and Notre Dame.

7. Avery Michael, Turlock, Sr.

College: Oregon

The 6-6, 300-pound interior lineman has already picked the Ducks over USC, UCLA, Michigan and Nebraska.

8. Thurman Lyles, Grant-Sacramento, Sr.

College: UCLA



The 6-5 tackle has some weight to put on at “only” 260 pounds. He picked the Bruins over Boise State, Washington State, USC and Tennessee.

9. Jackson Hill, Chaminade-West Hills, Sr.

College: Notre Dame

The 6-6, 300-pound tackle gives the Irish an ancho for the Class of 2027. In somewhat of a surprise decision, Hill picked Notre Dame over local squad UCLA.

10. Amaziah Siale, Mission Viejo, Sr.

College: LSU

The 6-6, 365-pound tackle picked the Tigers over Cal, Texas and SMU.

15 others considered (alphabetical)

IOL Damian Anyasodo, St. Mary’s-Stockton, Sr., Utah

IOL Joshua Bunni, Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, Sr., Cal

OT Lance Ciechanowski, Sierra Canyon, Jr

OT Logan Day, Dana Hills, Sr. San Diego State

OT Apisal Fifita, Oaks Christian, Jr.

OT Derek Gonzalez, Nogales-West Covina, Sr., Kansas

OT Landon Guenter, Redwood-Visalia, Sr., Washington State

OT Axton Lange, Chaparral-Temecula, Jr.

OT Clint Lundin, De La Salle, Sr.; Stanford

IOL Lex Mailangi, Mater Dei, Sr., Oregon

OT Oden Owolabi, San Ramon Valley-Danville, Jr.

IOL Lucas Rhoa, Orange Lutheran, Sr., Texas

OT Jack Schein, JSerra Catholic, Sr., Colorado State

OT Seth Sullivan, Redondo Union, Sr., San Diego State

OT George Tyus, Antioch, Sr.; Stanford