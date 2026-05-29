California girls CIF State Track and Field Meet Preview-(NorCal Entries and Seeds)

This is a Northern California-focused preview of the CIF State Track and Field Championships (May 29-30) , but I’d be remiss to not acknowledge some of the outstanding participants from the Southland, or as I call it, SoCal.

Let’s do this…

Girls 100m Final/4x100-Meter Relay

Speaking of Southern California, I have to mention Southern Section leader Rosary (Fullerton), whose 44.79 seed time leads the field. Their season best is 44.23, second fastest time in the nation.

But Rosary’s section rival, Calabasas, had the potential to go sub-44 this year. For real. However, a botched handoff in the CIF D3 (Southern Section) 4x100m finals left them wondering what could have been. They currently stand third in the country with a clocking of 44.48.

A glance at the girls’ 100-meter seedings shows why Calabasas could dip below 44, a time that would would challenge some boys relay teams at smaller-school league meets. A Northern California entry is also included.

(All listings begin with seed placement.)

1. Malia Rainey (11) Calabasas (Calabasas) Southern Section, 11.33.

2. Devyn Sproles (10) Calabasas (Calabasas) Southern Section, 11.41.

3. Marley Scoggins (12) Calabasas (Calabasas) Southern Section, 11.46.

6. Essence Brown (12) James Logan (Union City) North Coast Section, 11.56.

8. Olivia Kirk (12) Calabasas (Calabasas) Southern Section, 11.62.

NorCal 4x100 seeds

5. Christian Brothers (Sacramento) Sac-Joaquin Section, 46.33.

6. St. Ignatius (San Francisco) Central Coast Section, 46.43.

1600 meters

The times are solid but typical for the top Northern California four-lappers.

2. Gretchen Yakaitis (12) Carondelet (Concord) North Coast Section, 4:48.43.

4. Anna Salter (12) Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough) Central Coast Section, 4:49.13.

100 hurdles

5. Tatum Tucks (10) Carondelet (Concord) North Coast Section 13.86. She is the only NorCal hurdler under 14 seconds.

800 meters

3. Josie Hill (11) Sonoma Academy (Sonoma) North Coast Section, 2:08.50.

300 hurdles

2. Soleil Warner (12) St. Ignatius (San Francisco) Central Coast, 42.04.

4. Hope Diekmann (12) San Ramon Valley (Danville) North Coast Section, 42.53.

4x800-meter relay

1. St. Francis (Mountain View) Central Coast Section, 9:04.0.7

3. Carlmont (Belmont) Central Coast Section, 9:04.52.

3200 meters

1. Amaya Bharadwaj (12) Palo Alto (Palo Alto) Central Coast Section, 10:10.14.

Pole Vault

4. Sophia Frost (12) Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove) Sac-Joaquin Section, 12-8.

High Jump

2. Rachael Osicka (12) California (San Ramon) North Coast Section, 5-8.

Long Jump

2. Ellie McCuskey-Hay (12) St. Ignatius (San Francisco) Central Coast Section, 19-8.

4. Daniela Hughes (12) Los Altos (Los Altos) Central Coast Section, 19-5.

6. Corinne Jones (11) St. Mary’s (Albany) North Coast Section, 19-2.

Triple Jump

1. Daniela Hughes (12) Los Altos (Los Altos) Central Coast Section, 41-6.50. Hughes is the top horizontal jumper in the state, and NorCal dominates the hop, step and jump.

2. Kira Gant Hatcher (12) St. Mary’s (Albany) North Coast Section, 41-4.25.

5. Corinne Jones (11) St. Mary’s (Albany) North Coast Section, 40-3.25.

6. Zylah Coleman (11) St. Ignatius (San Francisco) Central Coast Section, 39-9.25.

Discus Throw

2. Sidney Johnson (10) Rio Americano (Sacramento) Sac-Joaquin Section, 155-11. Johnson trails state leader Jaslene Massey of Southern California’s Aliso Viejo High School (Niguel).

