Meet the 7-foot-1 Boys Volleyball Standout Putting Tarbut V’Torah on the Map

Three years ago when the Tarbut V’Torah Lions re-launched their boys volleyball team after a twelve year absence in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the small private Jewish day school located in Irvine, California certainly faced a significant challenge.

With an upper school enrollment roughly 200-250 students and an athletics program offering 10 varsity and junior varsity teams sports, Tarbut V’Torah (TVT) student-athletes are encouraged daily to “stretch, grow, compete with ferocity, and above all else, strengthen their character”.

Despite its size, TVT entered the season hoping to continue building the program.

A “rising” senior might be a literal understatement for 17-year old Gideon Marzouk, who stands out immediately at 7-foot-1. An outstanding middle blocker, Gideon has also become a pillar of the athletics program by helping lead the Lions boys volleyball team to the CIF Division 9 title game against eventual champs, Vasquez High School.

“Even though we came up short in CIF Finals, I consider our season a success because of the way I carried myself on and off the court,” Gideon told High School on SI.

“The biggest thing I have learned is that height is just a starting point. It opens doors, but it does not do the work for you. You have to put in the time, keep developing, and treat people the right way.”

Teams and teammates always need a leader to look up to. Marzouk’s development could attract attention from higher levels of the sport.

In this latest Q&A with High School on SI, Gideon reflects on TVT’s volleyball season and future championship aspirations, team chemistry with the Lions, hoops and his love for the Los Angeles Lakers, being “the tall kid”, and preparing to compete at the volleyball AAU Boys National Championship in Orlando in July with Balboa Bay Volleyball Club.

Q&A with Gideon Marouk

Looking back on the season, what are you most proud of? And what are your goals as you look ahead to next season?

Honestly, what sticks with me the most is what this season meant for the school. TVT is a small Jewish day school in Irvine, California. We are not exactly a powerhouse sports program, and our volleyball team had been inactive for 12 years due to limited participation before this group of seniors helped bring it back three years ago. To reach the CIF Division 9 Championship game, the second time in school history is something I will never forget. It gave everyone something to rally around, and I take a lot of pride in being part of that. Next season, the goal is simple: come back and finish the job.

What made this TVT volleyball team so special?

The chemistry. We were a close-knit group, on and off the court. When you are a small program going up against bigger schools, you have to find other ways to win, besides just talent alone. We had to play together and trust each other. What I think separated us was that we also played with a lot of pride. We played for something bigger than ourselves. We played for our school, our community, and the opportunity to build a lasting impact on TVT.

What has playing volleyball taught you about yourself?

Even though my height gives me an obvious advantage, I’ve learned that hard work and effort is what it takes to grow and develop. I’ve learned that volleyball isn’t always about wins and losses. Even though we came up short in CIF Finals this past season, I consider our season a success because of the way I carried myself on and off the court, and for always encouraging and supporting my teammates to achieve something we didn’t think was possible. Things do not always go your way sometimes and that’s okay. I’ve learned to make the best of what is given and be grateful for the opportunities you are given.

What do you enjoy more: volleyball or basketball – and why?

Volleyball has taught me to stop caring so much about what looks right from the outside. Everyone expects a seven-foot kid to play basketball. For a long time, I followed that path, I played JV basketball as a freshman, and Varsity as a sophomore. However I enjoy volleyball much more. It is more fun for me. Committing to it fully this year, dropping basketball to focus on volleyball, that was a risk and not a popular decision with my coaches and teammates. However, it was the right call, and it showed me a lot about trusting my own instincts and following the road I want to take. I still love basketball. I love the Lakers and getting out to the park and playing ball with my friends. But volleyball has given me some of the most meaningful experiences of my life, especially this CIF run. So right now, volleyball wins.

With summer right around the corner, will you transition into playing basketball? What are your plans for developing and getting better on the court?

I am playing club volleyball for the Balboa Bay Volleyball Club on the 17’s White team, so volleyball has been year round at this point. In early July, I will be at the AAU Boys National Championship in Orlando, which I am really excited about. The main focus this summer is club volleyball, becoming a smarter player, learning from great coaches, and enjoying the experience. With my Senior season upcoming, I am still undecided on a return to basketball or stay the course with volleyball.

Do you like being so tall? Or is that hard sometimes?

Yes I do. Being over seven feet tall has its perks. Volleyball and basketball are the obvious ones, and I have learned to embrace the height. Of course, there are some everyday challenges too, like cars, airplanes, doorframes, and finding clothes that fit just to name a few, but I figure it out. The biggest thing I have learned is that height is just a starting point. It opens doors, but it does not do the work for you. You have to put in the time, keep developing, and treat people the right way regardless. Height without those things does not get you very far.

The Heart of a Lion: Gideon Marzouk can't wait to make another title run alongside his TVT teammates next volleyball season. | TVT Facebook

How has your time attending TVT been for you? How is the school helping prepare you for life after prep school?

I have been at TVT since kindergarten, so I’ve basically grown up there. Because it is a smaller community, the relationships with teachers, coaches, and classmates are very strong, and there is a lot of support in place for students. Academically, the school has pushed me to think critically, and there is a character component that gets woven into everything we do. TVT also values kindness, respect, justice, community, and how you carry yourself. I strive to achieve my best self every day and TVT helps me reach my potential as a student, person, and leader. Whether it’s being a leader on the court, at work, or in my community, TVT has prepared me for life outside of school.

You are heading into your Senior year with college right after that. What are your plans for attending university, and will you continue to play volleyball at the next level?

I would like to stay on the West Coast, and UCLA is my first choice. I plan on majoring in international business, finance, or economics. I want to attend a university where I can push myself academically and beyond the classroom as well.

As for volleyball, I would definitely love the opportunity to continue playing at the next level if the right fit comes along. Volleyball has become a huge part of my life lately, and competing in college would be an incredible experience.