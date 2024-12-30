California High School boys wrestling rankings (12-30-2024)
It's just the end of the December.
- LIVE UPDATES | 2024 CIF Wrestling championships
The wrestling season is just heating up. With the postseason a couple of months away, here are the best wrestlers per age group according to Bill Buckheit, a long time national expert on the sport, who often serves on the seeding committees for many of the top tournaments in the country.
106
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
3-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) FR
113
1-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
2-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
3-Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
120
1-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
2-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
3-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
126
1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
2-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
3-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
132
1-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
2-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
3-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
138
1-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
2-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR
144
1-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
2-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
3-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
150
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Max Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA) Sr.
3- Blake Woodward (Buchanan, CA), Jr.
157
1-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
2-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA), Sr.
3-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
165
1-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
3-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
175
1-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
3-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
190
1-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
2-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
3-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
215
1-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
2-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
3-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
285
1-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
3-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA), SR.