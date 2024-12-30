High School

California High School boys wrestling rankings (12-30-2024)

Longtime wrestling expert Bill Buckheit provides his unmatched knowledge to give you top three wrestlers in each weight class for the Golden State

Mitch Stephens

From the 2024 CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield
From the 2024 CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield / Photo: Joe Bergman

It's just the end of the December.

The wrestling season is just heating up. With the postseason a couple of months away, here are the best wrestlers per age group according to Bill Buckheit, a long time national expert on the sport, who often serves on the seeding committees for many of the top tournaments in the country.

106

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR

2-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

3-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) FR

113

1-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR

2-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR

3-Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

120

1-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR

2-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

3-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR

126

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

2-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

3-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR

132

1-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR

2-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR

3-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

138

1-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

2-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

3-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR

144

1-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR

2-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR

3-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO

150

1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Max Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA) Sr.

3- Blake Woodward (Buchanan, CA), Jr.

high school wrestling; Gilroy high school
Daniel Zepeda of Gilroy won the state 138-pound championships last season as a junior. / Photo: Gilroy high school

157

1-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR

2-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA), Sr.

3-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR

165

1-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO

3-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR

175

1-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR

3-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR

190

1-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR

2-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

3-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR

high school wrestling; California high school wrestling
Sonny Kling of Canyon Springs last year won the state 190-pound weight class with an 11-2 win over Brokton Borelli of Los Banos, who is seeded No. 2 again in 2024-25. / Photo: Joe Bergman

215

1-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR

2-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR

3-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR

285

1-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR

3-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA), SR.

