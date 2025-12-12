High School

The Best High School Sports Photos of the Week-December 1 - December 7

Check out this week's most iconic high school sports images from around the country!

MycKena Guerrero

SBLive Professional Photography Network's High School Photos of the Week
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of the week feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of the week of December 1 - December 7 from High School On SI.

The Ultimate Pin Down

James Regan

During the annual Fighting Knights Duals Tournament, Branham senior Tim Menard pins his 165lb Sequoia opponent in a California high school wrestling match.

Lunging Game Tying Grab

Justin Sicking

The Gravity Grab

Vince Miller

Sumner’s Braylon Pope goes up high for the grab over Puyallup’s Jason Denmark in a Washington high school football game.

New York Basketball Flex

Derrick Dingle

Two Sides of Winning

Tim Vizer

Defense Wins Championships

Jules Karney

The Pahranagat Valley quarterback is stopped at the goal line by a Tonopah defender in the Nevada 1A football championship game.

Published
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

