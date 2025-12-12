The Best High School Sports Photos of the Week-December 1 - December 7
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of the week feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of the week of December 1 - December 7 from High School On SI.
The Ultimate Pin Down
During the annual Fighting Knights Duals Tournament, Branham senior Tim Menard pins his 165lb Sequoia opponent in a California high school wrestling match.
Lunging Game Tying Grab
A Roncalli player lunges for a game tying grab past a Dwenger defender in an Indiana high school football game
The Gravity Grab
Sumner’s Braylon Pope goes up high for the grab over Puyallup’s Jason Denmark in a Washington high school football game.
New York Basketball Flex
A Sewanhaka player rises for an off-balance runner over the Hempstead defender in a New York high school basketball game
Two Sides of Winning
A Fort Zumwalt East player sits dejected in the final minutes against Van Horn in a Missouri high school soccer game
Defense Wins Championships
The Pahranagat Valley quarterback is stopped at the goal line by a Tonopah defender in the Nevada 1A football championship game.