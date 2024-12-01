California high school football championship ends in wackiest sequence ever (video breakdown)
The final 33 seconds of this Los Angeles City Section Division II final between Chatsworth and South Gate is so wild, it's hard to put into words.
After what could be a mistake by the officials on down and distance, South Gate decides to retreat into its own endzone for a safety with a three-point lead and eight seconds left. But the South Gate quarterback steps out of bounds with one second left.
On the ensuing free kick, South Gate elects to kick the ball off the ground (not punt it) from their own 20-yard line but the ball goes straight out of bounds and doesn't go further than 10 yards, which results in the ball being awarded to Chatsworth on the South Gate 15-yard line.
Chatsworth kicks the game-winning field goal with no time left to win 38-36 and win the City championship.
VIDEO BREAKDOWN
