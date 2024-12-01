High School

California high school football championship ends in wackiest sequence ever (video breakdown)

Chatsworth High defeats South Gate in the final seconds of a championship game to conclude one of the wackiest finishes in high school football history.

Tarek Fattal

The Chatsworth High football team wins the City Section Division II final after a wacky ending against South Gate.
The Chatsworth High football team wins the City Section Division II final after a wacky ending against South Gate. / Photo courtesy of LA City Section

The final 33 seconds of this Los Angeles City Section Division II final between Chatsworth and South Gate is so wild, it's hard to put into words.

After what could be a mistake by the officials on down and distance, South Gate decides to retreat into its own endzone for a safety with a three-point lead and eight seconds left. But the South Gate quarterback steps out of bounds with one second left.

On the ensuing free kick, South Gate elects to kick the ball off the ground (not punt it) from their own 20-yard line but the ball goes straight out of bounds and doesn't go further than 10 yards, which results in the ball being awarded to Chatsworth on the South Gate 15-yard line.

Chatsworth kicks the game-winning field goal with no time left to win 38-36 and win the City championship.

VIDEO BREAKDOWN

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

