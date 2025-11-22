California high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
California high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
Apple Valley 21, Saugus 7
Archbishop Riordan 33, Serra 13
Arroyo Grande 24, Tulare Union 21
Bakersfield 24, Redwood 21
Bakersfield Christian 38, Liberty 16
Baldwin Park 27, Western Christian 14
Barstow 28, Palm Springs 7
Beckman 28, Palm Desert 14
Bishop O'Dowd 49, St. Helena 26
Bishop Union 26, Liberty 22
Branham 56, Half Moon Bay 45
Brea Olinda 28, Irvine 12
Calaveras Hills 41, Denair 0
Cardinal Newman 52, Acalanes 17
Carson 40, Garfield 7
Casa Roble 28, Lathrop 15
Cate 46, Calvary Baptist 14
Centennial/Corona 28, Mater Dei 27
Central 44, University City 42
Central East 70, Clovis 35
Chico 12, Red Bluff 7
Christian 20, Army-Navy 17
Clayton Valley Charter 21, Campolindo 17
Cornerstone Christian 29, Faith Baptist 20
Crenshaw 12, Birmingham 7
De La Salle 24, Pittsburg 17
East Union 61, Twelve Bridges 55
Eastlake 21, Westview 17
El Cerrito 26, Rancho Cotate 9
Elsie Allen 40, Cornerstone Christian 36
Flintridge Prep 28, Chadwick 8
Folsom 54, Monterey Trail 14
Foothill 16, Pleasant Valley 7
Foresthill 35, Vacaville Christian 13
Fresno Christian 78, Immanuel Christian 14
Grace 49, Coachella Valley 42
Granite Bay 24, Rocklin 21
Granite Hills 52, Mount Miguel 30
Gridley 22, Pierce 0
Hamilton 35, East Nicolaus 23
Hawkins 18, Wilson 13
Hayward 41, Granada 18
Hillcrest 39, Pacifica (GG) 20
Hoover 10, Canyon Hills 6
Immanuel 21, McLane 7
Independence 42, Wasco 35
Kennedy 63, Washington Union 25
La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 7
Lancaster Baptist 45, Hesperia Christian 22
Lincoln 49, San Marcos 35
Lincoln 49, Willow Glen 14
Linden 27, Summerville 21
Los Alamitos 23, Murrieta Valley 10
Los Gatos 45, Palma 21
Marquez 16, Venice 7
Maxwell 17, Biggs 8
Menlo-Atherton 36, Sacred Heart Prep 14
Middletown 48, Concord 8
Minarets 36, Boron 7
Miramonte 20, Redwood 0
Mira Loma 48, Delta 34
Montebello 43, La Puente 36
Monte Vista 35, California 21
Morse 50, Monte Vista 12
Oak Ridge 9, Grant Union 7
Oakdale 45, Vanden 13
Orland 20, Lassen 16
Orosi 29, Mira Monte 9
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Chino Hills 24
Piedmont 28, Willits 10
Pioneer 14, Anaheim 6
Ramona 40, Hesperia 13
Redding Christian 43, Los Molinos 13
Redondo Union 21, Loyola 7
Rio Hondo Prep 35, La Serna 6
Ripon Christian 52, Liberty Ranch 49
Roosevelt 67, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 8
Roseville 23, Hughson 15
San Clemente 35, Leuzinger 7
San Fernando 53, Marshall 8
San Jacinto 18, Villa Park 15
San Mateo 40, Live Oak 36
Santa Fe Christian 34, Scripps Ranch 20
Santa Margarita 31, Lutheran/Orange 6
Santa Paula 17, Bellflower 14
Santee 24, Contreras 8
Sonora 48, Bradshaw Christian 22
South El Monte 13, Miller 7
St. Ignatius 42, Menlo School 6
St. Mary's 19, Manteca 14
Steele Canyon 21, San Diego 7
Sutter 48, Hilmar 14
Tahquitz 41, Santa Monica 35
Templeton 41, North 0
Ukiah 21, Vintage 20
Valley Center 42, La Jolla Country Day 35
Valley Christian/Cerritos 28, San Dimas 12
Valley View 28, South Pasadena 21
Ventura 28, Agoura 14
Winters 35, Durham 22
Woodbridge 24, Saddleback 21
Woodcreek 42, Rio Americano 6
Woodlake 42, Chowchilla 13
