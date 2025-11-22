High School

California high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

The 2025 California high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Apple Valley 21, Saugus 7

Archbishop Riordan 33, Serra 13

Arroyo Grande 24, Tulare Union 21

Bakersfield 24, Redwood 21

Bakersfield Christian 38, Liberty 16

Baldwin Park 27, Western Christian 14

Barstow 28, Palm Springs 7

Beckman 28, Palm Desert 14

Bishop O'Dowd 49, St. Helena 26

Bishop Union 26, Liberty 22

Branham 56, Half Moon Bay 45

Brea Olinda 28, Irvine 12

Calaveras Hills 41, Denair 0

Cardinal Newman 52, Acalanes 17

Carson 40, Garfield 7

Casa Roble 28, Lathrop 15

Cate 46, Calvary Baptist 14

Centennial/Corona 28, Mater Dei 27

Central 44, University City 42

Central East 70, Clovis 35

Chico 12, Red Bluff 7

Christian 20, Army-Navy 17

Clayton Valley Charter 21, Campolindo 17

Cornerstone Christian 29, Faith Baptist 20

Crenshaw 12, Birmingham 7

De La Salle 24, Pittsburg 17

East Union 61, Twelve Bridges 55

Eastlake 21, Westview 17

El Cerrito 26, Rancho Cotate 9

Elsie Allen 40, Cornerstone Christian 36

Flintridge Prep 28, Chadwick 8

Folsom 54, Monterey Trail 14

Foothill 16, Pleasant Valley 7

Foresthill 35, Vacaville Christian 13

Fresno Christian 78, Immanuel Christian 14

Grace 49, Coachella Valley 42

Granite Bay 24, Rocklin 21

Granite Hills 52, Mount Miguel 30

Gridley 22, Pierce 0

Hamilton 35, East Nicolaus 23

Hawkins 18, Wilson 13

Hayward 41, Granada 18

Hillcrest 39, Pacifica (GG) 20

Hoover 10, Canyon Hills 6

Immanuel 21, McLane 7

Independence 42, Wasco 35

Kennedy 63, Washington Union 25

La Habra 20, Oaks Christian 7

Lancaster Baptist 45, Hesperia Christian 22

Lincoln 49, San Marcos 35

Lincoln 49, Willow Glen 14

Linden 27, Summerville 21

Los Alamitos 23, Murrieta Valley 10

Los Gatos 45, Palma 21

Marquez 16, Venice 7

Maxwell 17, Biggs 8

Menlo-Atherton 36, Sacred Heart Prep 14

Middletown 48, Concord 8

Minarets 36, Boron 7

Miramonte 20, Redwood 0

Mira Loma 48, Delta 34

Montebello 43, La Puente 36

Monte Vista 35, California 21

Morse 50, Monte Vista 12

Oak Ridge 9, Grant Union 7

Oakdale 45, Vanden 13

Orland 20, Lassen 16

Orosi 29, Mira Monte 9

Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Chino Hills 24

Piedmont 28, Willits 10

Pioneer 14, Anaheim 6

Ramona 40, Hesperia 13

Redding Christian 43, Los Molinos 13

Redondo Union 21, Loyola 7

Rio Hondo Prep 35, La Serna 6

Ripon Christian 52, Liberty Ranch 49

Roosevelt 67, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 8

Roseville 23, Hughson 15

San Clemente 35, Leuzinger 7

San Fernando 53, Marshall 8

San Jacinto 18, Villa Park 15

San Mateo 40, Live Oak 36

Santa Fe Christian 34, Scripps Ranch 20

Santa Margarita 31, Lutheran/Orange 6

Santa Paula 17, Bellflower 14

Santee 24, Contreras 8

Sonora 48, Bradshaw Christian 22

South El Monte 13, Miller 7

St. Ignatius 42, Menlo School 6

St. Mary's 19, Manteca 14

Steele Canyon 21, San Diego 7

Sutter 48, Hilmar 14

Tahquitz 41, Santa Monica 35

Templeton 41, North 0

Ukiah 21, Vintage 20

Valley Center 42, La Jolla Country Day 35

Valley Christian/Cerritos 28, San Dimas 12

Valley View 28, South Pasadena 21

Ventura 28, Agoura 14

Winters 35, Durham 22

Woodbridge 24, Saddleback 21

Woodcreek 42, Rio Americano 6

Woodlake 42, Chowchilla 13

