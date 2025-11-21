California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - November 21, 2025
There are 107 games scheduled across California on Friday, November 21, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as Mater Dei travels to take on Corona Centennial, and Orange Lutheran hosts Santa Margarita.
California High School Football Games To Watch - November 21, 2025
Eleven ranked matchups highlight California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of playoff football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are 15 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Bishop Union vs Liberty, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Clovis vs Central East at 7:00 PM. The final game, Redwood vs Miramonte, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are seven Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Menlo School vs St. Ignatius, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Serra at 7:00 PM. The final game, Palma vs Los Gatos, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are seven Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Garfield vs Carson, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Contreras vs Santee, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are eight Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Lassen vs Orland, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Hamilton vs East Nicolaus, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are 13 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Granada vs Hayward, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Pittsburg vs De La Salle at 7:00 PM. The final game, Redwood vs Miramonte, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are 16 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Sutter vs Hilmar, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Monterey Trail vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Delta vs Mira Loma, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are 10 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Mount Miguel vs Granite Hills, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by San Marcos vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. The final game, Christian vs Army-Navy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - November 21
There are 30 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, San Jacinto vs Villa Park, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Mater Dei at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Monica vs Tahquitz, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
