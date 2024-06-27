California high school football recruiting update: Dijon Lee headlines busy weekend of commitments
Story was updated 11:59 p.m,, 6-27-24
Not only are the following eight names top recruits, but they are highly organized and possess great media savvy.
The next five days will be packed with some drama for California high school football fans as these 4- and 3-star kids have committed to commitment times to announce their college choices. Yes, these are college commitment reveals.
Stay tuned to SBLive Sports and recruiting expert Andrew Nemec for the latest news, predictions and announcements and follow him on X at @AndrewNemec
Below are the eight scheduled times these recruits from all over the state, with possible destinations.
FRIDAY
CB Dijon Lee
High school: Mission Viejo
Commit time: Noon
California recruit rank: 2
Stars: 4
With a unique skill set of length and physicality, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is a big-play corner who dwarfs many receivers. May eventually transition to safety. Has 22 college offers, but most experts pointing him to Alabama. Texas, Georgia, Washington and Texas A&M also places he visited. Prediction: Alabama
DL Josiah Sharma
High school: Folsom
Commit time: 3 p.m.
California recruit rank: 41
Stars: 3
The 6-5, 300-pound defensive tackle has 23 offers all over the country for the five-time and defending state champion Bulldogs. A late bloomer on the recruiting front, Sharma's announcement is most intriguing. He's visited officially Washington (May 11), Texas (June 7), Oregon (June 14) and Alabama (June 21). The last visit often makes most impact, but the industry is trending to the longhorn state. Prediction: Texas
SATURDAY
ATH Deji Ajose
High school: Bishop O'Dowd-Oakland
Commit time: 4:30 p.m.
California recruit rank: 47
Stars: 3
Another late bloomer with great versatility, Ajose is reminding some of another O'Dowd secondary great in Jevon Holland, now with the Miami Dolphins. An explosive receiver, Ajose will likely end up as a safety. All eight of his offers came two months after his senior season. He didn't take his first official trip until June 7 (Oregon State), followed by visits to Utah (June 15), Washington (June 19) and Cal (June 20). Prediction: Nemec says Washington
SUNDAY
LB Noah Mikhail
High school: Bonita-La Verne
Commit time: Noon
California recruit rank: 5
Stars: 4
Anything over 25 offers is just showing off and the 6-3, 230-pounder has 10 more than that, which largely has to do with his two-way impact on the varsity scene since his freshman season. Even though his numbers as a running back and receiver are impressive, his closing speed, pursuit and big hits has led to 353 career tackles and translates to a highly-coveted linebacker with a Sunday ceiling. His official visits are Texas A&M, USC and Oregon and we'll stick to the last visit being most memorable. Prediction: Oregon
DE Epi Sitanilei
High school: St. John Bosco
Commit time: 6:50 p.m.
California recruit rank: 100
Stars: 3
An early bloomer, the 6-5, 225-pounder has played the last three seasons for the natiional juggernaut, transferred to Rancho Cucamonga briefly and returned to Bosco, according to reports. His college destination is also up in the air, with California, UCLA and Utah among his top suitors. Prediction: Arizona
MONDAY
LB Mark Iheanachor
High school: Narbonne-Harbor City
Commit time: 8:30 a.m.
California recruit rank: 31
Stars: 4
A standout running back (852 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns) last season, college recruiters see him as a linebacker. He has 22 offers and taken eight visits, the last official one to Washington on June 21. He took his other officials to Arizona State (April 26), Oregon State (May 10), SMU (June 7), Kansas State (June 11) and Oklahoma (June 14). His brother Maxwell is an offensive lineman at ASU. Prediction: SMU
DE Chinedu Onyeagoro
High school: King Drew-Los Angeles
Commit time: 3:19 p.m.
California recruit rank: 25
Stars: 4
The ultimate late bloomer, Onyeagoro has only been playing football for a couple seasons. The 6-3, 225-pounder grew up a basketball player, but after recording 40 sacks over the last two seasons, his football career is more than promising. He's got 19 offers with official visits to Arizona State (April 19), Northwestern (May 10), SMU (June 7) and Washington (June 21). He told our Tarek Fattel that UCLA was his dream school in November, but apparently Texas is calling. Prediction: SMU
TUESDAY
OT Elijah Vaikona
High school: Santa Margarita
Commit time: 5:49 p.m.
California recruit rank: 138
Stars: 3
A very large young man (6-8, 368) with very large potential, Vaikona has piled up 21 offers but taken just two official visits: USC and Washington. Close call, but home cooking appears more desirable. Prediction: USC