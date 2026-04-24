The Massapequa football team on Long Island is on a level of dominance that is seemingly untouchable.

Last season, the Chiefs had a 12-0 record and completed a Long Island Class 1 three-peat following a 14-12 win over Ward Melville in the championship game.

Massapequa has captured six Long Island titles in program history. The Chiefs have not only won three crowns in a row but have secured four in the last five seasons.

Since 2021, the Chiefs have compiled a 55-5 mark, which included two undefeated seasons.

Now, with the 2026 season looming in the distance, Massapequa will look to further its championship run.

The Chiefs kick off their season with a home game against Port Washington (4-4 in 2025) on September 4. Massapequa beat the Vikings, 42-0, last year.

Following a bye week, Massapequa hits the road on September 18 to face Syosset (5-4 in 2025). The Chiefs won 42-7 over Syosset last year.

Massapequa will then prepare for a September 26 home showdown against Garden City, a fellow Long Island powerhouse. The Trojans, which went 12-0 last year and are currently in a New York State-record 66-game win streak, captured their second straight Long Island crown in 2025.

On October 2, the Chiefs head to Hempstead to face the Tigers (3-5 in 2025). Massapequa beat Hempstead, 41-6, last year.

The Chiefs will have homecoming on October 10 and go up against Oceanside (7-3 in 2025). Massapequa squeezed out a 36-33 win over the Sailors in the regular season last year.

Massapequa and Oceanside faced each other once again in the Nassau County Conference I championship game, as the Chiefs cruised to a 55-18 victory.

On October 17, the Chiefs will have an away game against East Meadow. The Jets went 5-4 last year.

Massapequa’s final home game of the regular season will be October 24 against Farmingdale (7-2 in 2025). The Chiefs beat the Dalers, 28-3, last season.

On October 30, the Chiefs cap the regular season against Plainview JFK. Last season, the Hawks went 5-5.

2026 Massapequa Chiefs Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Port Washington

Week 2 – Bye

Week 3 – at Syosset

Week 4 – vs. Garden City

Week 5 – at Hempstead

Week 6 – vs. Oceanside (Homecoming)

Week 7 – at East Meadow

Week 8 – vs. Farmingdale

Week 9 – at Plainview JFK

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