2026 Slate for Three-peat Champ Massapequa includes Matchup of Long Island Powerhouses and More
The Massapequa football team on Long Island is on a level of dominance that is seemingly untouchable.
Last season, the Chiefs had a 12-0 record and completed a Long Island Class 1 three-peat following a 14-12 win over Ward Melville in the championship game.
Massapequa has captured six Long Island titles in program history. The Chiefs have not only won three crowns in a row but have secured four in the last five seasons.
Since 2021, the Chiefs have compiled a 55-5 mark, which included two undefeated seasons.
Now, with the 2026 season looming in the distance, Massapequa will look to further its championship run.
The Chiefs kick off their season with a home game against Port Washington (4-4 in 2025) on September 4. Massapequa beat the Vikings, 42-0, last year.
Following a bye week, Massapequa hits the road on September 18 to face Syosset (5-4 in 2025). The Chiefs won 42-7 over Syosset last year.
Massapequa will then prepare for a September 26 home showdown against Garden City, a fellow Long Island powerhouse. The Trojans, which went 12-0 last year and are currently in a New York State-record 66-game win streak, captured their second straight Long Island crown in 2025.
On October 2, the Chiefs head to Hempstead to face the Tigers (3-5 in 2025). Massapequa beat Hempstead, 41-6, last year.
The Chiefs will have homecoming on October 10 and go up against Oceanside (7-3 in 2025). Massapequa squeezed out a 36-33 win over the Sailors in the regular season last year.
Massapequa and Oceanside faced each other once again in the Nassau County Conference I championship game, as the Chiefs cruised to a 55-18 victory.
On October 17, the Chiefs will have an away game against East Meadow. The Jets went 5-4 last year.
Massapequa’s final home game of the regular season will be October 24 against Farmingdale (7-2 in 2025). The Chiefs beat the Dalers, 28-3, last season.
On October 30, the Chiefs cap the regular season against Plainview JFK. Last season, the Hawks went 5-5.
2026 Massapequa Chiefs Varsity Football Schedule
Week 1 – vs. Port Washington
Week 2 – Bye
Week 3 – at Syosset
Week 4 – vs. Garden City
Week 5 – at Hempstead
Week 6 – vs. Oceanside (Homecoming)
Week 7 – at East Meadow
Week 8 – vs. Farmingdale
Week 9 – at Plainview JFK
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie