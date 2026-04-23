Kansas High School Football State Champion Coach Steps Down

A former Kansas high school football state championship-winning head coach is stepping down after 16 years at the school.

According to a report by the Salina Post , Mitch Gebhardt is leaving Southeast of Saline High School as the head football coach, effective at the end of the current school year. Gebhardt led the Trojans to the 2024 Kansas High School Activities Association Class 2A State Football championship.

“At the end of the current school year, I am resigning from my position at Southeast of Saline,” Gebhardt said. “Coaching and teaching at Southeast of Saline have been the greatest honors of my career. I have had the privilege of working with outstanding students and athletes who wanted to work, learn and grow.”

Under Mitch Gebhardt, Southeast Of Saline Was Kansas High School Football Power

Gebhardt helped turn Southeast of Saline into a power in Kansas high school football, going 129-40 over his career as the head coach. That includes 22 postseason wins, including the run to the state football championship.

This past fall, the Trojans finished 12-1, losing to Nemaha Central in the state championship game. Overall, Southeast of Saline made four appearances in the state semifinals, placed second once and won it all once, adding 11 league championships and seven district titles to the resume.

“I want to thank the players I coached, coaches I coached with, parents, teachers, administration and all others that supported our program over the years,” Gebhardt said. “It has been a rewarding 16 years. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the years, and look forward to the next chapter of its success.

Thank you for the opportunity to lead the Southeast of Saline Trojans.”

Gebhardt Has Spent 30-Plus Years At Southeast Of Saline

During a six-year stretch under Gebhardt, the Trojans finished undefeated in the regular season at 47-0 while winning 19 of 24 postseason games.

“I feel great about where the program is at,” he said. “We have great facilities, a great buy-in to our weights program and the kids understand what they need to do to get to where they want to be.

“This community loves football, and these kids know they’re going to be supported all the time. Those are all rare and important things, and it makes me feel great about where things stand.”

Several Key Pieces Set To Return In 2026 For Trojans

Among those players expected to return for Southeast of Saline in 2026 include quarterback Tiernan Ptacek. As a junior, Ptacek completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,174 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 338 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Leading rusher Grady Gebhardt departs, taking his 2,066 yards and 33 TDs with him, but Lavone Hopkins averaged almost six yards per carry in 12 games, rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns.