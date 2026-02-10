California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 215 games scheduled across California on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Riordan faces Archbishop Mitty.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 10
With three games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball playoffs begin.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 45 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Archbishop Riordan vs Archbishop Mitty at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 47 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Clovis West vs Clovis North at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 28 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Amador Valley vs Dougherty Valley at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 37 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Davis vs Folsom at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 40 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Sage Creek vs St. Augustine at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
