California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 16, 2025
There are 59 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 16th. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Upland as they travel to take on No. 18 Damien, and Ayala hosting No. 24 Rancho Cucamonga.
California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 16
Another action-packed week of football continues, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There are five Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Sanger West vs McLane, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central East vs Clovis West at 7:00 PM. The final game, South vs Mira Monte, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There are nine Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Gunn vs Los Altos, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Alisal vs Carmel, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There are five Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Fairfax vs Venice, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Mendez vs Belmont, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There is one North Coast Section high school football game in California on Thursday. Irvington vs Piedmont starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There is one Sac-Joaquin Section high school football game in California on Thursday. Enochs vs Gregori starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There is one San Diego Section high school football game in California on Thursday. Southwest vs Vincent Memorial starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 16
There are 31 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The game of the week is highlighted by Rancho Cucamonga vs Ayala at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perris vs Moreno Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
